What is “proactive threat intelligence” and why do you need it?. I absolutely am a believer in the power of threat intelligence. The challenge with threat intelligence, however, is that the information often isn’t very tailored for a particular organization. Some threat intel feeds or platforms are timely. Others are relevant. Still others are actionable. The trick for today’s threat intelligence providers is to capture information that’s all three things at once – that is, timely, relevant, and actionable. Only by doing so can we turn reactive threat intel into proactive threat intel.

1 DAY AGO