The College of Wooster volleyball team (7-15, 2-5 North Coast Athletic Conference) is off to Wittenberg University's Pam Evans Smith Arena for this week's single-elimination NCAC Tournament, which takes place November 4-5. Wooster, the sixth seed in this year's tournament, takes on Kenyon College (4-20, 2-5 NCAC) at 4 p.m. on Friday, with the winner advancing to play third-seed Ohio Wesleyan University (11-13, 5-2 NCAC) at 7:30 p.m. The winner of Friday's 7:30 p.m. match has a date with second-seeded Denison University (12-12, 6-1 NCAC) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with the winner of the semifinal playing in the championship match at 5 p.m. Other competing teams are top-seeded Wittenberg (21-4, 7-0 NCAC), fourth-seeded DePauw University (9-15, 3-4 NCAC), fifth-seeded Hiram College (13-12, 3-4 NCAC), and eighth-seeded Oberlin College (7-15, 0-7 NCAC).

WOOSTER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO