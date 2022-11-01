Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
OHSAA football Division IV regional preview: Glenville, Elyria Catholic and Buchtel look to make Sweet 16
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Only three area teams remain with shots at Canton in the OHSAA Division IV football playoffs. Two of them — Glenville and Elyria Catholic — will be at home Friday night in the Region 14 quarterfinals. Buchtel, which plays in Region 13, will travel to Canal Fulton Northwest.
woosterathletics.com
NCAC Tournament Preview: Volleyball
The College of Wooster volleyball team (7-15, 2-5 North Coast Athletic Conference) is off to Wittenberg University's Pam Evans Smith Arena for this week's single-elimination NCAC Tournament, which takes place November 4-5. Wooster, the sixth seed in this year's tournament, takes on Kenyon College (4-20, 2-5 NCAC) at 4 p.m. on Friday, with the winner advancing to play third-seed Ohio Wesleyan University (11-13, 5-2 NCAC) at 7:30 p.m. The winner of Friday's 7:30 p.m. match has a date with second-seeded Denison University (12-12, 6-1 NCAC) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with the winner of the semifinal playing in the championship match at 5 p.m. Other competing teams are top-seeded Wittenberg (21-4, 7-0 NCAC), fourth-seeded DePauw University (9-15, 3-4 NCAC), fifth-seeded Hiram College (13-12, 3-4 NCAC), and eighth-seeded Oberlin College (7-15, 0-7 NCAC).
Sierra to open in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Sierra, an off-price retailer focusing on active and lifestyle brands, is set to open a store at the Greens of Strongsville at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Sierra - which has 74 locations - offers items for hiking, camping, skiing and casual wear. The Strongsville store will be the third location in the state, in addition to ones in Westlake and Columbus. Another, in Norwood near Cincinnati, is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 12.
ocj.com
Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder
When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs. “There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said. Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio men not registered for military draft could face consequences as college students
OHIO — A college student at Kent State University was charged thousands of dollars on his tuition bill for not being in the selective service, and now he's urging others to double check they are signed up. Nick Lombardo, a sophomore, said he has been working his way through...
Hot Chicken Takeover shuts down Strongsville location
Hot Chicken Takeover announced Tuesday that it has closed it's Strongsville location, leaving it's Crocker Park store as its sole source of flaming hot joy for fans of the restaurant around Cleveland.
barbertonherald.com
Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes
Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
The Inside Scoop on CMSD CEO Eric Gordon’s Resignation
Justin Bibb, education power players and the future of the Cleveland Plan
In a Cleveland visit, Republican Liz Cheney says don’t vote for an election denier like J.D. Vance: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race at the City Club of Cleveland on Tuesday. We’re talking about the Wyoming Republican ousted from office this year after voting to impeach ex-President Donald Trump on Today in Ohio.
WFMJ.com
McDonald Steel Corporation acquires Cleveland Steel Corporation
McDonald Steel Corporation has acquired General Steel Corporation out of Cleveland, Ohio. McDonald Steel Corporation, produces custom-engineered hot rolled shapes, while General Steel Corporation is a steel service center that specializes in processing steel plates. General Steel Corporation will continue to operate as a stand alone enterprise under the same...
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
Railcars flip off the track in Ravenna train derailment
According to investigators, 16 to 18 train cars carrying rock salt and other materials were derailed in the incident.
whbc.com
Indian River Juveniles Involved in Similar incident in Circleville over the Weekend
Columbus TV Station WBNS is reporting that three juveniles who were involved in the riot at the Indian River Correctional Facility in Massillon were also involved in an incident at the state’s Circleville facility this past weekend. Apparently the youth were moved from Massillon to Circleville. The TV station’s...
Mount Vernon News
Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
Northeast Ohio’s car dealers see uptick in sales for the first time since June 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Greater Cleveland’s car dealerships saw an uptick in sales in October — a piece of good news in what has been one of the worst years for sales in recent memory. Dealerships in Northeast Ohio sold 16,373 new cars, trucks and SUVs in October,...
huroninsider.com
Two teens hospitalized after truck goes off West Mason Road into field
MILAN – Two 17-year-olds were hospitalized after a truck went off of West Mason Road in a field on Monday evening. According to Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth, the crash occurred at approximately 6:30PM when a 17 year-old male was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on West Mason Road near the US Army Reserve Center in Milan Township. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which then traveled off of the left side of the road and rolled over in a field.
Motorcycle hits deer, then hit by car; 1 killed
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Wednesday morning.
cleveland19.com
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Geauga County
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning after striking a deer and then being struck by a commercial vehicle. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. in the area of State Route 44, south of State Route 87 in Newbury Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers...
wksu.org
Democrats look to win back Ohio House seat in Portage County in 2022
Democrats are hoping to take back an Ohio House seat in Portage County in this year's election that went red in 2020. The race pits the incumbent Republican against a prominent local Democrat. Portage County has a history of electing both Democrats and Republicans, but the county went very red...
