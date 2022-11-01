ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
woosterathletics.com

NCAC Tournament Preview: Volleyball

The College of Wooster volleyball team (7-15, 2-5 North Coast Athletic Conference) is off to Wittenberg University's Pam Evans Smith Arena for this week's single-elimination NCAC Tournament, which takes place November 4-5. Wooster, the sixth seed in this year's tournament, takes on Kenyon College (4-20, 2-5 NCAC) at 4 p.m. on Friday, with the winner advancing to play third-seed Ohio Wesleyan University (11-13, 5-2 NCAC) at 7:30 p.m. The winner of Friday's 7:30 p.m. match has a date with second-seeded Denison University (12-12, 6-1 NCAC) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with the winner of the semifinal playing in the championship match at 5 p.m. Other competing teams are top-seeded Wittenberg (21-4, 7-0 NCAC), fourth-seeded DePauw University (9-15, 3-4 NCAC), fifth-seeded Hiram College (13-12, 3-4 NCAC), and eighth-seeded Oberlin College (7-15, 0-7 NCAC).
WOOSTER, OH
Cleveland.com

Sierra to open in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Sierra, an off-price retailer focusing on active and lifestyle brands, is set to open a store at the Greens of Strongsville at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Sierra - which has 74 locations - offers items for hiking, camping, skiing and casual wear. The Strongsville store will be the third location in the state, in addition to ones in Westlake and Columbus. Another, in Norwood near Cincinnati, is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 12.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
ocj.com

Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder

When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs. “There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said. Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
barbertonherald.com

Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes

Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

McDonald Steel Corporation acquires Cleveland Steel Corporation

McDonald Steel Corporation has acquired General Steel Corporation out of Cleveland, Ohio. McDonald Steel Corporation, produces custom-engineered hot rolled shapes, while General Steel Corporation is a steel service center that specializes in processing steel plates. General Steel Corporation will continue to operate as a stand alone enterprise under the same...
CLEVELAND, OH
Mount Vernon News

Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project

MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
huroninsider.com

Two teens hospitalized after truck goes off West Mason Road into field

MILAN – Two 17-year-olds were hospitalized after a truck went off of West Mason Road in a field on Monday evening. According to Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth, the crash occurred at approximately 6:30PM when a 17 year-old male was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on West Mason Road near the US Army Reserve Center in Milan Township. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which then traveled off of the left side of the road and rolled over in a field.
MILAN, OH
cleveland19.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Geauga County

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning after striking a deer and then being struck by a commercial vehicle. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. in the area of State Route 44, south of State Route 87 in Newbury Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH

