Chelsea: 5 players that could excel at the World Cup
With the 2022 World Cup just around the corner, we’re looking at which Chelsea players could make a major impact at the tournament. Every four years, the biggest tournament in sport, attracts the eyeballs of fans from all over the world. Whether you’re English, Brazilian, South Korean or Australian, you’re making sure you’re planted in front of the TV, ready to watch every last second of the unmissable action.
Rafael van der Vaart claims Spurs can win Premier League if they sign Hakim Ziyech
Former Spurs midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has claimed that his former club need to sign Hakim Ziyech to win the Premier League. Speaking on Ziggo Sport earlier this week, the Dutchman implored that Tottenham should get the Chelsea winger. “Hakim Ziyech has to join Tottenham,” said Van der Vaart,...
Mark Hughes allegedly declined opportunity to sign Ronaldo and Thiago Silva to Manchester City
Ex-Manchester City midfielder, Stephen Ireland, has claimed that former gaffer, Mark Hughes, turned down the chance of giving Ronaldo and Thiago Silva a trial at the Etihad. Back in 2008, ‘The Cityzens’ had just started their ascent up the footballing ladder, with their wealthy owners keen to splash the cash. They departed with a record-breaking £32.5 million to secure the services of Robinho in what essentially revealed their plans to dominate world football. And while the Brazilian didn’t quite reach the heights expected, he did make what could’ve been an invaluable suggestion.
Manchester United closing in on Jude Bellingham
Erik ten Hag is preparing a £100 million offer to try and bring Jude Bellingham to Manchester United in the summer. Back in 2019, ‘The Red Devils’ pulled out all the stops to try and bring the youngster to Old Trafford. They even got Sir Alex Ferguson to give the 19-year-old a personal tour of the training ground. Alas, they failed to secure his services and had to resign themselves to watching his supreme performances from their television screens. But now, they’re back for another bite of the cherry.
Ben Chilwell “leaves stadium on crutches” as England injury crisis worsens
Ben Chilwell gave Gareth Southgate a further headache ahead of the World Cup as the Chelsea defender picked up an injury last night. Chilwell suffered a hamstring injury in the closing stages of Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. As the game drifted into injury time, the defender grabbed the back of his leg in pain – indicating a serious problem.
Tony Mowbray says Sunderland should have no excuses for inconsistency
Sunderland have struggled with inconsistency this season, and that appears to be irking the manager a little.
On This Day in 2015: Sam Burgess rejoins South Sydney after rugby union stint
Sam Burgess left Bath to rejoin the South Sydney Rabbitohs on this day in 2015, ending his brief stint in rugby union.Burgess became a dual-code player after leaving the Souths and signing for Bath in 2014, making his debut for the Premiership team in November the same year.Burgess was selected for England ahead of their home 2015 World Cup campaign, which ended in Stuart Lancaster’s side failing to make it past the group stage of the competition for the first time.Then, after 12 months as a union player, Burgess confirmed he would be returning to the NRL with the Souths...
Jamie Carragher blasts Qatar world cup in explosive rant
Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, has hit out against the timing of the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Son Heung-min sustained an injury which could prevent him from playing in the tournament. The Tottenham Hotspur forward faces a race against the clock as he fights to recover from an eye injury.
