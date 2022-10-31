Sam Burgess left Bath to rejoin the South Sydney Rabbitohs on this day in 2015, ending his brief stint in rugby union.Burgess became a dual-code player after leaving the Souths and signing for Bath in 2014, making his debut for the Premiership team in November the same year.Burgess was selected for England ahead of their home 2015 World Cup campaign, which ended in Stuart Lancaster’s side failing to make it past the group stage of the competition for the first time.Then, after 12 months as a union player, Burgess confirmed he would be returning to the NRL with the Souths...

43 MINUTES AGO