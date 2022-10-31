Read full article on original website
Related
On This Day in 2015: Sam Burgess rejoins South Sydney after rugby union stint
Sam Burgess left Bath to rejoin the South Sydney Rabbitohs on this day in 2015, ending his brief stint in rugby union.Burgess became a dual-code player after leaving the Souths and signing for Bath in 2014, making his debut for the Premiership team in November the same year.Burgess was selected for England ahead of their home 2015 World Cup campaign, which ended in Stuart Lancaster’s side failing to make it past the group stage of the competition for the first time.Then, after 12 months as a union player, Burgess confirmed he would be returning to the NRL with the Souths...
sporf.com
Chelsea: 5 players that could excel at the World Cup
With the 2022 World Cup just around the corner, we’re looking at which Chelsea players could make a major impact at the tournament. Every four years, the biggest tournament in sport, attracts the eyeballs of fans from all over the world. Whether you’re English, Brazilian, South Korean or Australian, you’re making sure you’re planted in front of the TV, ready to watch every last second of the unmissable action.
sporf.com
FIFA surprised by “unprecedented” ticket sales for the Women’s World Cup 2023
FIFA reveal there’s been an “unprecedented” demand for Women’s World Cup 2023 tickets and thus promises that another sale phase is coming soon. In October, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 draw took place in Auckland, New Zealand. The event saw the UEFA Women’s EURO...
sporf.com
Ben Chilwell “leaves stadium on crutches” as England injury crisis worsens
Ben Chilwell gave Gareth Southgate a further headache ahead of the World Cup as the Chelsea defender picked up an injury last night. Chilwell suffered a hamstring injury in the closing stages of Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. As the game drifted into injury time, the defender grabbed the back of his leg in pain – indicating a serious problem.
sporf.com
Jamie Carragher blasts Qatar world cup in explosive rant
Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, has hit out against the timing of the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Son Heung-min sustained an injury which could prevent him from playing in the tournament. The Tottenham Hotspur forward faces a race against the clock as he fights to recover from an eye injury.
Comments / 0