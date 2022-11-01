Read full article on original website
Related
seafoodsource.com
Mowi to buy controlling stake in Icelandic salmon farmer Arctic Fish
Bergen, Norway-headquartered Mowi has entered a share purchase agreement to acquire 51.28 percent of the shares in Arctic Fish, one of the leading salmon farmers in Iceland. According to a filing with Euronext Growth Oslo, the acquisition price is NOK 115 (USD 11.06, EUR 11.19) per share, amounting to NOK 1.88 billion (USD 180.8 million, EUR 182.9 million).
CNBC
A submerged buoy-like device is harnessing the sea's 'epic amounts of energy' in Scottish trial
AWS Ocean Energy says its Waveswing device was able to operate in Force 10 gales. The piece of kit — which has been described as a "submerged wave power buoy" — has a diameter of 4 meters and stands 7 meters tall. This phase of testing is set...
TechCrunch
Lockheed Martin increases its bet on satellite manufacturer Terran Orbital with $100 million investment
Terran also announced that it will now build its massive, $300 million space vehicle manufacturing facility in Irvine, California, not Florida as originally planned. CEO Marc Bell told press that the company decided to move the facility to California, where Terran Orbital already has a substantial footprint, because it could move into the facilities faster than in Florida. It’s a big loss for Space Florida, the state’s economic development agency focused on aerospace, which was going to provide the conduit financing for the facility.
seafoodsource.com
Cargill looks to double shrimp feed production in Ecuador with local JV
U.S.-based animal nutrition company Cargill and its Ecuadorian partner, shrimp farmer Naturisa, have agreed to form a joint venture (JV) with Ecuador’s Skyvest EC Holding that is expected to lead to a doubling of shrimp feed capacity for the American company in the Latin American country. Under the agreement,...
seafoodsource.com
SeaHive created as network map for sustainable seafood movement
The Conservation Alliance for Seafood Solutions has created a free, interactive tool connecting seafood experts and initiatives around the globe, called SeaHive. The alliance co-designed SeaHive with support from Seafood 2030 and a diverse working group of 15 members of the Alliance Global Hub, representing different seafood stakeholder groups. Facilitating connections with individuals in the seafood industry to increase collaboration opportunities and overall collective impact was a goal of this project and is primary objectives of the group.
seafoodsource.com
“Transformative” Loch Long Salmon project rejected
Plans to introduce Scotland’s first semi-closed containment salmon farm to Loch Long have been rejected by the Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park, with the developers behind the proposed project calling the decision a “missed opportunity.”. Scottish producer Loch Long Salmon confirmed that the Park Board voted...
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Harnessing the Earth’s energy
A futuristic structure hidden in the hills of Croatia is offering some hope to those seeking solutions to Europe’s burgeoning energy crisis. The Velika Ciglena plant, which somewhat resembles a flying saucer, is making use of Croatia’s unique geology by harnessing the energy stored deep within the Earth, The Washington Post reported. Croatia and its neighboring…
seafoodsource.com
Chilean salmon farmers' 2022 antimicrobial use on par with 2021
Chile’s salmon farming industry used 238 metric tons (MT) of antimicrobials to treat its fish during the first half of 2022, over 98 percent of which was used in seawater salmonid grow-out centers, according to the latest antimicrobial use report from Sernapesca, Chile's aquaculture authority. While the report did...
rigzone.com
Keppel Sides With Shell On Singapore Low Carbon Energy Hub
Keppel Data Centres and Shell have partnered to explore the potential of developing a low-carbon energy hub and microgrid system in Singapore. Keppel Data Centres and Shell Eastern Petroleum will jointly study the feasibility of developing Singapore's low-carbon energy hub and microgrid system. The parties have signed a memorandum of understanding that sets up the cooperation framework.
What quantum technology means for Canada’s future
Canada is a world leader in developing quantum technologies and is well-positioned to secure its place in the emerging quantum industry. Quantum technologies are new and emerging technologies based on the unique properties of quantum mechanics — the science that deals with the physical properties of nature on an atomic and subatomic level. In the future, we’ll see quantum technology transforming computing, communications, cryptography and much more. They will be incredibly powerful, offering capabilities that reach beyond today’s technologies. The potential impact of these technologies on the Canadian economy will be transformative: the National Research Council of Canada has identified quantum...
China: Lithium batteries may soon power 'world's largest fleet' of submarines
The Chinese Navy could finally use lithium technology to replace the lead-acid batteries that are now used in its fleet of conventional submarines. Lithium-ion batteries could soon power China's massive fleet of conventional submarines due to advancements in the nation's globally dominant electric car industry, according to a study by China's Navy, reported on Saturday by South China Morning Post (SCMP).
gcaptain.com
ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement forProducts & Solutions to J-Marine Cloud developed by JRC
ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to a cloud service called J-Marine Cloud developed by Japan Radio Co., Ltd. (JRC). In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement as a swift certification service in cooperation with technological front runners to establish appropriate evaluation criteria. Among the certification categories, “Products & Solutions” covers equipment and software technology installed for use on vessels.
seafoodsource.com
Vietnam’s tuna sales to EU recover in Q3 on rising demand
Exports of tuna from Vietnam to the E.U. surged in Q3 2022 on higher demand. Vietnam's E.U. sales between July and September rose 47 percent year-on-year to more than USD 46 million (EUR 46.3 million). The total was also 41 percent higher than the same period in 2019. September's sales alone reached a value of USD 31 million (EUR 31.2 million), up 33 percent from a year earlier and the largest monthly value so far this year ...
Teledyne FLIR Defense Receives $48.7M Contract for Long-Range Imaging Systems for US Coast Guard
BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced that it has been awarded a $48.7 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide Maritime Forward Looking Infrared (MARFLIR) II sensors as well as multiple variants of its SeaFLIR® 280-HD surveillance systems for use by the United States Coast Guard (USCG). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005255/en/ Teledyne FLIR Defense announced that it has won a $48.7 million firm-fixed-price contract to provide Maritime Forward Looking Infrared (MARFLIR) II sensors as well as multiple variants of its SeaFLIR® 280-HD surveillance systems for use by the United States Coast Guard (USCG). The Teledyne FLIR SeaFLIR 280-HD is a high-performance Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) imaging system with advanced features essential for long-range detection, identification, tracking, and threat assessment. The procured systems will be incorporated into new Coast Guard Cutters and used as sensor upgrades for existing Cutters with legacy technology. The USCG relies heavily on these surveillance systems when conducting a wide range of missions, including port and waterway security, drug interdiction, search and rescue, and enforcing domestic and international fisheries laws. (Photo: Business Wire)
Shark Skin Is Engineered for Speed
This article was originally published by Hakai Magazine. Not many people get close enough to a shark to pet it. If you could run your hand from a shark’s head to its tail—not that you should—it would feel smooth, almost like suede. Reverse direction, and it’s rough like sandpaper. Viewed under a microscope, shark skin is composed of ribbed, dragonesque scales layered like shingles on a roof. These structures, called “dermal denticles,” are more like teeth than skin. Made of dentin and enamel, they are innervated, and their ribbed and layered pattern guides water across the shark, reducing friction and drag. Sharks’ impressive skin helps them glide through the water; some species reach speeds as fast as almost 50 kilometers an hour.
seafoodsource.com
New Zealand King Salmon CEO resigns abruptly
New Zealand King Salmon CEO Grant Rosewarne abruptly resigned effective immediately on 1 November, a release from the company posted to the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) states. New Zealand King Salmon was established in 1996 with the privatization and merger of what were at the time New Zealand’s two largest...
seafoodsource.com
Norcod secures overdraft facility from DNB to enable further growth
Trondheim, Norway-based aquaculture venture Norcod has entered into a NOK 75 million (USD 7.1 million, EUR 7.3 million) overdraft facility with DNB. The GlobalG.A.P.-certified producer is planning to use the facility to further invest in its production at sea and to build up biomass. In a Euronext Growth Oslo filing, Norcod said the credit agreement with Norway’s largest bank secures the financing of its operations for the upcoming 12 months and also that the agreement is a “significant further…
News-Medical.net
Grenova Introduces Automated TipNovus (ATN) to Promote Sustainability at 2022 Lab Innovations Trade Exhibition
Grenova, the laboratory industry’s only patented technology for washing and reusing plastic consumables, will introduce the Automated TipNovus (ATN) Package at the 10th Lab Innovations Trade Exhibition in NEC, Birmingham. As one of the newest product offerings by the leading green technology company, ATN offers a fully integrated, turnkey tip-washing solution that improves lab sustainability, operations, and environmental impact by reducing plastic waste. The ATN Package, along with all of Grenova’s sustainability systems, is available immediately for purchase and implementation, with easy setup to quickly begin reducing laboratory waste.
thefastmode.com
EXFO Receives $15.9M from Canadian Gov to Accelerate 5G
EXFO, the communications industry’s test, monitoring and analytics experts, shared the benefits to be derived from $15.9 million in funding from the federal government, including accelerating 5G technology development and job creation. The contribution will enable EXFO to establish a 5G Centre of Excellence in Montreal and create 50...
seafoodsource.com
Måsøval names new managing director
Sistranda, Norway-based salmon-farming company Måsøval has announced the appointment of Helge Kvalvik as its new managing director. “The board is satisfied that Helge has accepted the task of leading Måsøval further. His leadership experience and background will be of great use to Måsøval in an exciting phase. I look forward to working with Helge in the further development of Måsøval," Måsøval Board Chair Lars Måsøval said.
Comments / 0