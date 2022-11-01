BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced that it has been awarded a $48.7 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide Maritime Forward Looking Infrared (MARFLIR) II sensors as well as multiple variants of its SeaFLIR® 280-HD surveillance systems for use by the United States Coast Guard (USCG). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005255/en/ Teledyne FLIR Defense announced that it has won a $48.7 million firm-fixed-price contract to provide Maritime Forward Looking Infrared (MARFLIR) II sensors as well as multiple variants of its SeaFLIR® 280-HD surveillance systems for use by the United States Coast Guard (USCG). The Teledyne FLIR SeaFLIR 280-HD is a high-performance Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) imaging system with advanced features essential for long-range detection, identification, tracking, and threat assessment. The procured systems will be incorporated into new Coast Guard Cutters and used as sensor upgrades for existing Cutters with legacy technology. The USCG relies heavily on these surveillance systems when conducting a wide range of missions, including port and waterway security, drug interdiction, search and rescue, and enforcing domestic and international fisheries laws. (Photo: Business Wire)

