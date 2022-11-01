Read full article on original website
seafoodsource.com
Nearly scuttled by proposed tax increase, SalMar-NRS merger gets EU go-ahead
Frøya, Norway-headquartered salmon-farming company SalMar’s proposed share buyout of NTS and its subsequent merger with Norway Royal Salmon (NRS) have received clearance from the European Commission. SalMar confirmed the approval in a new filing with the Euronext Growth Oslo stock exchange. It stated that the E.C. found the...
seafoodsource.com
Record output for Scotland’s salmon sector
Salmon farmers in Scotland harvested 205,393 metric tons (MT) of fish in 2021, a new record, representing a 7 percent increase on the previous year, according to a new report from the Scottish Government. Marine Scotland Science’s “Scottish Fish Farm Production Survey 2021" found that, in addition to producing 13,264...
seafoodsource.com
EU fishing fleet losing profitability in 2022
A sharp increase in energy costs and inflation in 2022 will result in E.U. fisheries struggling to maintain profits, and the fleet could end 2022 in a loss-making position, according to the “2022 Annual Economic Report on the E.U. Fishing Fleet” published by the European Commission Scientific, Technical, and Economic Committee for Fisheries (STECF).
seafoodsource.com
Iceland-based Vinnslustaðirinn to purchase two companies
Icelandic fishing firm Vinnslustaðirinn (VSV) has confirmed intention to buy Ós and Leo Seafood. Ós owns and operates fishing vessel Þórunna Sveinsdóttir VE-401, while Leo Seafood operates a fish-processing plant and exports products to Europe and North America. The current owner of the two companies is Sigurjón Óskarsson and his family.
seafoodsource.com
Ava Ocean pioneering precision scallop-harvesting technology
Ålesund, Norway-based ocean tech company Ava Ocean has pioneered a new method of seabed shellfish harvesting and is about to start a five-year commercial test fishery to prove the concept. The company has worked with marine scientists to develop a precise method to pick Arctic scallops (Chlamys islandica) and...
‘Deadliest Catch’: Producer Says Fishery Closure In Bering Sea Won’t Impact 19th Season Of Popular Discovery Show
The show is expected to go on for Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, despite the decision by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game last week to cancel the winter snow and red king crab seasons due to dwindling populations. In a statement provided to Deadline, Deadliest Catch Executive Producer Arom Starr-Paul said this about the 19th season that will kick off in the spring of 2023: “Fans can anticipate another great season of Deadliest Catch where we will document our captains as they participate in other sustainable Bering Sea crab and pot fisheries, such as Golden King Crab, Bairdi and Cod.” Deadliest...
Alaska snow crab season canceled as officials investigate disappearance of an estimated 1 billion crabs
In a major blow to America's seafood industry, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has, for the first time in state history, canceled the winter snow crab season in the Bering Sea due to their falling numbers. While restaurant menus will suffer, scientists worry what the sudden population plunge means for the health of the Arctic ecosystem.
Fish Trap Dating Back 11,000 Years in Alaska Reveals Migration Secrets
Ancient humans are thought to have crossed into the Americas via a land bridge between modern-day Russia and Alaska.
Phys.org
Black Canada lynx photographed for the first time
A black-coated Canada lynx was photographed for the first time by a researcher at the University of Alberta, Canada. Thomas Jung, also employed by the Government of Yukon, recorded the animal in a 30 second video on a cell phone. This unique finding is reported in an article, "Paint it...
Lessons for Maine lobster from Alaska’s crab collapse
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. News broke last week that Alaska’s snow...
The Alaskan Snow Crab May Be the Newest Extinct Species
Say goodbye to all-you-can-eat snow crabs in restaurants. So long, buddy. Our kids will see sculptures of you in museums.Photo by Moujib Aghrout on Unsplash. Growing up in the Midwest, I never really developed much of a taste for crab. (I did occasionally sample some fake “krab” on the sad attempts at Midwestern sushi, and thought that was normal for an embarrassingly long time.)
This is the Farthest Migrating Mule Deer on Record
Scientists have long known that mule deer migrate in the western U.S. But recent research has focused on tracking and mapping their migration routes—and one mule deer has migrated further than any other, according to the Wyoming Migration Initiative. The muley doe, which is known as Deer 255, was...
seafoodsource.com
“Transformative” Loch Long Salmon project rejected
Plans to introduce Scotland’s first semi-closed containment salmon farm to Loch Long have been rejected by the Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park, with the developers behind the proposed project calling the decision a “missed opportunity.”. Scottish producer Loch Long Salmon confirmed that the Park Board voted...
Dormant Alaskan Volcano Appears to Be ‘Waking Up’ After 800 Years
The United States houses more volcanoes than any other country in the world, with 161 in total. However, just 42 have been active within the last 70 years, and many of them are located in Alaska. The massive state boasts a number of both active and inactive volcanoes. However, one long, thought-to-be-dormant peak appears to be waking up after more than 800 years.
natureworldnews.com
World's Oldest Stone Fish Weir Dating Back 11,000 Years Ago Discovered in Alaska
A fish trap dating back 11,000 years ago was discovered in Alaska, making it the world's oldest stone fish weir and also revealing migration secrets in North America. The discovery reveals the craftmanship of ancient humans when it comes to hunting and survival. While scientists have found other stone weirs in the state, they have confirmed the oldest fish trap was used by hunter-gatherers from Asia.
DIY Photography
Watch Churchill’s polar bears on a live nature-cam as they wait for the sea ice to form
Three adolescents saunter along the shoreline, seemingly just killing time. They are playfully wrestling one another as they explore, watched by a quizzical red fox. These are, of course, not teenagers, but polar bears, seen through the lens of the Tundra Buggy Cam. Polar Bears International (PBI), a conservation non-profit...
seafoodsource.com
Cargill looks to double shrimp feed production in Ecuador with local JV
U.S.-based animal nutrition company Cargill and its Ecuadorian partner, shrimp farmer Naturisa, have agreed to form a joint venture (JV) with Ecuador’s Skyvest EC Holding that is expected to lead to a doubling of shrimp feed capacity for the American company in the Latin American country. Under the agreement,...
