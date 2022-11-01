ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
nationalinterest.org

Ukraine Is on Autopilot, and That’s Bad News for America

Rigidity in the defense of morality is the road to continued confrontation. Nearly eight months into the war in Ukraine, the conflict is now on autopilot. Russia and Ukraine are in the death grip of an unabating war of attrition from which neither can retreat. Obsessed with the threat to liberal democracy posed by Vladimir Putin, the United States and its European allies are waging a proxy war against Russia. Disturbingly, all parties are paying short shrift to the peril of a wider and more calamitous war that will damage their national interests as well as global stability.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Drive

Sabotage Raid On Attack Helicopters At Base In Russia Supposedly Shown In Video

Footage suggests that saboteurs were behind the explosions that reportedly destroyed three attack helicopters 400 miles from Ukraine. An apparent sabotage attack against a Russian airbase in the Pskov region, in the far west of the country, was apparently filmed by the operatives before they detonated explosives placed on the attack helicopters. Video purportedly showing one of the saboteurs assembling explosive devices next to a Russian Ka-52 Hokum-B attack helicopter has now appeared online. Although it’s not yet possible to verify its authenticity at this time, the fact that three intact Ka-52s also appear in it is noteworthy — Ukraine is not known to have captured this many examples intact.
Newsweek

Russia Running Out of Ammunition and Armored Vehicles in Ukraine—U.K.

Russian troops fighting in Ukraine are disillusioned with the old vehicles they are forced to use because of huge equipment losses, according to British defense officials. The U.K. Ministry of Defense said on Thursday that in the middle of October, Russian forces were losing more than 40 armored vehicles a day, which is roughly the equivalent of a battalion's worth of equipment.
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Attacks Behind Russian Lines Crippling War Effort

Ukraine’s ‘partisan’ fighters are disrupting Russian military operations and attacking collaborators, hampering Moscow’s progress. Ukrainian partisans are wreaking havoc on Russian forces and those who have collaborated with them, the Institute for the Study of War says in its latest assessment of Vladimir Putin's 251-day-old full-on war.
Newsweek

Putin Says 'Necessary Conditions' May Arise for Ukraine Negotiation

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that "necessary conditions" could arise and spur negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Putin said on Monday that it would be possible to restart stalled peace talks between the nations but expressed frustration that Ukraine was "refusing to discuss anything" with Russia after Moscow's recent suspension of a deal to allow the exporting of grain from Ukrainian ports.
Newsweek

Russia Seen Building Mysterious Structure by Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine

The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said this week that Russian forces are building an "unknown structure" by Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said in a statement on its website on Wednesday that Russian forces are constructing the structure at the dry storage site of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.
US News and World Report

Switzerland Imposes Sanctions on Deliveries of Iranian Drones to Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union's sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
Newsweek

Ukraine Turns on China at U.N. Over Human Rights Concerns in Xinjiang

Ukraine joined a group of mostly Western nations at the United Nations that called on Monday for China to act on recommendations to revise its policies against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in its far-western Xinjiang province. The move was a notable shift in Kyiv's otherwise cautious approach to diplomacy with Beijing.
Reuters

Worries over Germany's China dependency overshadow Scholz trip

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes an inaugural visit to China on Friday that will be closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on Asia's rising superpower and confronting its Communist leadership.
Newsweek

Putin Ally Threatens Wider War Will Break Out in Europe

Belarusian Security Council Secretary Alexander Volfovich has warned that a wider war could break out in Europe. Volfovich, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, told reporters on Thursday that Belarus is concerned over the "militarization of Poland" and its "aggressive intentions," news agency BelTA reported. Belarus has been used...

