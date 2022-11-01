Read full article on original website
Related
Atlas Obscura
Podcast: Kasanka Bat Migration
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit Kasanka National Park in Zambia, which hosts one of the largest and most mysterious animal migrations on the planet. Our podcast is an audio guide to the...
TechCrunch
Amazon Prime now comes with a full music catalog of 100 million songs and ad-free podcasts
The move is a direct shot at streaming music competitors, especially Spotify, which has been moving into the podcasts market as a means of generating additional revenue. But Spotify’s paying subscriber base is growing frustrated with the fact that they still have to listen to podcast ads, despite paying for the service. Amazon Music’s promise of ad-free podcasts along with a full music catalog could make for a compelling alternative, the retail giant hopes.
The Show- Nov. 2, 2022 (Podcast format is up)
Today is Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 and it’s time for Episode No. 58 of The Show. Inside the Gamecocks The Show is your daily live stream for all things South Carolina Gamecocks. Myself and Phil Mullinax host and stream on the TBS YouTube channel from 11-1 eastern Monday through Friday. The Show is also available in podcast format on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and the live stream video is archived on YouTube.
knowtechie.com
New Primetime Channels adds streaming services to YouTube
YouTube is now a hub for your favorite streaming services. The company announced it’s rolling out Primetime Channels, a new feature that adds shows and movies from 30 different services to YouTube. Now, it’s worth noting the content isn’t free. Users will still need a subscription to the streaming...
Comments / 0