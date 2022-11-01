Read full article on original website
Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl
A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
West Virginia Police Chief: “Needle marks” in Halloween candy false alarm
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Parents in Moundsville were concerned after a candy bar trended on social media Monday night showing what looked like suspicious “needle marks” in the chocolate. But after the candy was turned in and inspected by the Moundsville Police Department, the chief wants trick-or-treaters to know it was a false alarm! In […]
WHIZ
Byesville Police Investigate Suspicious Candy Bar
Byesville Police said children that trick-or-treated in the village shouldn’t consume their Halloween Candy. The Byesville Police said that a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s bag was unopened and had a pin-sized hole in the wrapper. A field test conducted at the Byesville Police Department showed a presumptively positive result for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. However, authorities said a control test of the same brand of candy bar bought at a nearby gas station showed the same results.
Ohio man arrested after waving a firearm in the air in Jefferson County; Wanted on escape charge
A man from Ohio was arrested after officials say they responded to a call that the man was waving a firearm in the air in Jefferson County. Officials say they responded to County Road 75 in the Bergholz, Ohio area and made contact with Leroy James Coleman (36 y/o) from Akron, Ohio. Deputies say Coleman […]
whbc.com
Former Canton Firefighter Sentenced to Honor Court in Assault Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Canton firefighter who police say attacked a co-worker in the victim’s home will avoid incarceration. 27-year-old Victoria Carafelli was sentenced to the county’s Honor Court program for veterans on Tuesday. It’s a one- to two-year program of intense...
'I'm so glad to be alive' — Canton police officers save woman's life
A Stark County woman has immense gratitude for the quick actions taken by two Canton police officers when she suffered a medical emergency earlier this month.
Jefferson County shooting victim life-flighted; police seek male suspect
UPDATE: Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 4:10 p.m. 7News reporter Taylor Long received an update on the shooting incident in Steubenville, Ohio this morning. The incident began as an altercation between a male and female in the city’s North End, say police. It happened in the alley between 900 Sherman and North 5th. Police say they […]
West Virginia officers issue citations after 10-point buck killed
West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed.
WTRF
Part of I-70 through Wheeling closed tonight, Thursday night
WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that I-70 eastbound will be closed between Exit 1A (Main St. / Downtown) and Exit 2A (Oglebay Park) on Wednesday night, November 2, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Through traffic will follow a posted detour along Route 40.
Oak Ridge Boys will return to Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some country and gospel music legends are preparing to take the stage at Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre this month. This past October marked 41 years since the Oak Ridge Boys released their iconic hit, Elvira. The Oaks are no strangers to Wheeling. 7NEWS spoke with Richard Sterban, who tells us that […]
WTOV 9
Teen awaits sentencing in Weirton double homicide
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — A juvenile pled guilty to double murder on Tuesday in Hancock County and is now awaiting sentencing. Connor Mark Crowe admitted to shooting and killing his mother and sister in the basement of their Weirton home as a 13-year-old in September, 2020. As part of...
WTRF
16th St. in Wheeling closing beginning next week
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of 16th Street in Wheeling, between Main Street and Market Street, will be closed from Monday, November 7 through Monday, November 28. 16th Street will remain closed during this period with the exceptions of November 18 and November 24 to November 27. This...
cleveland19.com
Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department said two officers are being recognized for their actions during a recent medical emergency. According to officials, Officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute were dispatched to Tuscarawas Street West on Oct. 5 for reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. The...
A last look at the dogs of “Dogtober”
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Over the weekend, the Belmont County community held a Halloween costume contest for dogs with 7News reporter D.K. as a judge. Dog Halloween Costume Contest Raises Money for Belmont County Dog Park As we say goodbye to October on this Halloween night, let’s take one more look at these costumed […]
Yahoo!
Uhrichsville man admits mistakenly shooting friend with a quick draw, dumping body
NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A 37-year-old Uhrichsville man is facing up to 15 years in prison for May's accidental shooting death of John Q. Bashline II of Belmont County. Dalbert W. "Dale" Sanders pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and other charges before Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael J. Ernest. The charge includes a specification that a gun was used in the crime. The specification carries a mandatory three-year prison sentence.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Car crash claims life of Parkersburg man
MARIETTA — A Parkersburg man was killed in an accident Wednesday morning on Ohio 7 near Lower Newport, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported. Mark Doyle, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 32, the patrol said. Doyle was driving a 2011 Toyota...
West Virginia man accused of killing, throwing neighbor’s dog over hill pleads guilty
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A West Virginia man was in court Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor’s dog and threw the canine over a hill. Ronald J. Sebeck, 71, of Wellsburg, Brooke County pleaded guilty to a felony offense of cruelty to animals. Sebeck is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12 […]
Local attorneys sanctioned for not continuing education
Keeping up with changes in the legal system is a constant challenge and there are rules to make sure that attorneys are up to speed.
WTOV 9
Steubenville police investigating downtown shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — According to Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis, one individual was shot and treated for injuries during an incident near Sherman Avenue in Steubenville on Monday afternoon. It's being investigated by the Steubenville Police Department, which is working to identify the shooter. "I live right across...
WTRF
Dog Halloween Costume Contest Raises Money for Belmont County Dog Park
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Dogs of all kinds, big and small, dressed up as their favorite characters, creepy crawlies, and cuisines. This is all part of Belmont County Sheriff David Lucas’s idea to add a dog park to Belmont County. He says that the total cost to...
