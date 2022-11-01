Read full article on original website
WBOC
DNREC to Remove Delaware Surf Fishing Permit Cap for 2023
DOVER, Del. - After record interest in Delaware Surf Fishing Permits last year, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Wednesday that it will be testing several changes for the permit program for the 2023 season. One of the biggest changes will be the elimination of a cap...
No cap on next year’s surf fishing tags
There will be no cap on the number of surf fishing tags sold next summer. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced the change Wednesday. The agency said the change will be piloted for the 2023 surf fishing permit program after record interest in the program in 2022. Rather than issuing a limited number of surf tags, ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Kill the state park restaurant idea now
The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney, Delaware State Parks Director Ray Bivens, Speaker of the House Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, Sen. Ernie Lopez and Rep. Steve Smyk with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. This letter is written to protest, in the strongest way possible,...
Cape Gazette
Vote Phelps to end Democrat rule in House
This is to express my concern over the one-sided governing that Delaware has been subjected to for the past two decades. We have an opportunity to turn this around Nov. 8 by electing a non-politician to be our representative for District 14, which includes Dewey Beach, Rehoboth Beach and the southern part of Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
Cape Gazette
Ghoulish good time in Dewey Beach
Hundreds of Halloween revelers roamed the streets of Dewey Beach Oct. 28, collecting candy and enjoying the Dewey Business Partnership’s annual holiday event. Sponsored by the DBP as part of the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce Sea Witch festival, the event offered trick-or-treating at businesses along Coastal Highway, plus a haunted graveyard, bonfire and beach dance party on the bay beach.
delawarepublic.org
YMCA of Delaware hires new CEO
The YMCA of Delaware has hired a new CEO. There’s now a new leader at the helm of the YMCA of Delaware. Jarrett Royster has been hired to take the reins. Royster comes to Delaware from Boston with more than 34 years of YMCA experience. He most recently served...
Cape Gazette
Sportsmen group challenges law increasing gun ownership age to 21
The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery Nov. 1, challenging a new law increasing the age to purchase most firearms from 18 to 21. In a press release, DSSA, joined by the Bridgeville Rifle and Pistol Club and an individual member of...
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right
It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
‘So convenient’: Delaware’s first crack at early in-person voting is attracting 5,000 people a day
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Busy running errands Monday in the suburbs north of Wilmington, Millie Manelski and Alberta Whitney decided to take a detour to the Claymont Community Center. Their mission: cast their votes, a full week before Election Day. Emerging from...
What does sustainable aquaculture look like in Delaware’s Rehoboth Bay?
Mark Casey stood at the wheel of a small boat, and pointed toward lines of rope above the water. Beneath them are growing oysters, which are natural water filters. “They’re hanging under these lines, they’re eating the algae and they’re putting back into the system clean water,” said the Rehoboth-area oyster farmer. “And if you come to my house where the nursery is … the water on the outside is green-green, and the water after it goes past the oysters is crystal clear like the Carribean.”
eastcoasttraveller.com
All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland
Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
Cape Gazette
Kids from Delaware Autism trick or treat at Cape Gazette
Kids from Delaware Autism got in on the fun of Halloween trick-or-treating in making their way to the Cape Gazette offices. Taking part in the festivities are (l-r) Esha Akemba, Rachel McKelvey, Kevin Williams, Candice Noel, Sam Kelly, Rohan Patel, Brad Rankin and Bradley Williams.
Cape Gazette
Friends for Russ Huxtable mailer causes dismay
I am dismayed by a recent anti-Steve Smyk flyer that I received in the mail from Friends for Russ Huxtable. One side of the flyer includes an unflattering photo of a glowering Smyk with the statement: "Steve Smyk is a danger to our most fundamental freedoms including the right to free and fair elections." The flyer bases its claim on an alleged 2020 Smyk meeting with 2020 election deniers. The campaign then suggests that this alleged meeting "... demonstrates that he is a threat to democracy.” I have trouble making the connection. Was someone from the Huxtable campaign at the alleged meeting recording its proceedings? Does attendance at a meeting mean you share the opinions of others at the meeting? The Huxtable accusations remind me of the 1950s House Committee on Un-American Activities, where United States citizens were investigated for supporting the overthrow of the United States government simply because they attended one of more meetings of the American Communist Party. As an elected state representative, Smyk should be expected to meet with lots of different groups of his constituents in order to learn of their concerns about issues before the Legislature. That seems to indicate he is practicing the principles of democracy rather than threatening them.
Cape Gazette
Bernard P. Kelly, proud of heritage
Bernard (Brian) P. Kelly transitioned from this world on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at his home in Delaware. “I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree.” His last moments were shared with his loving wife of 50 years, Lois (nee Pierno). He is survived by his son, Aran; and daughter, Anna Lynette and his son-“almost”-in-law Wayne Tuttle. One of five siblings, he is also survived by his sister, Nuala van Kan; his youngest brother, John S. Kelly and his wife Marie of County Clare, Ireland; his brother-in-law, Ret. USAF Col. Ronald Knipfer, PhD of Dayton, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and -nephews, and many cousins and relatives. He joins his brother Don and Don’s wife Bernadette; his sister Mary; and his brother-in-law Ignace van Kan in the great beyond. Brian loved and cared for all members of his family, and sharing stories, songs and a jar or two with loved ones was always an essential part of life for him.
Polarization challenges Return Day traditions
Delaware LIVE News is part of the Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide. Learn more here. You have to wonder: In these days of deep political anger, how wise is it to let opposing politicians stand together near a weapon? That’s what Delaware does after every election. It’s the tradition ... Read More
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fishing Report, November 3
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – There is a wide variety of fishing opportunities this week for Maryland anglers. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has stocked trout in many put-and-take waters, including ponds that are ideal for our younger anglers. Striped bass fishing is at its zenith in the Chesapeake Bay, and extra-large crabs are being caught in the Bay and tidal rivers.
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
Cape Gazette
Delaware pastry chef to compete on Food Network Nov. 7
Delaware pastry chef Dru Tevis will duke it out with his peers on Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship,” premiering at 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7. Tevis oversees the dessert program for SoDel Concepts. Thompson Island Brewing Company, one of two brewpubs in the company’s portfolio, will host a live watch party Nov. 7. Guests can taste the very dessert that Tevis creates for the competition.
