I am dismayed by a recent anti-Steve Smyk flyer that I received in the mail from Friends for Russ Huxtable. One side of the flyer includes an unflattering photo of a glowering Smyk with the statement: "Steve Smyk is a danger to our most fundamental freedoms including the right to free and fair elections." The flyer bases its claim on an alleged 2020 Smyk meeting with 2020 election deniers. The campaign then suggests that this alleged meeting "... demonstrates that he is a threat to democracy.” I have trouble making the connection. Was someone from the Huxtable campaign at the alleged meeting recording its proceedings? Does attendance at a meeting mean you share the opinions of others at the meeting? The Huxtable accusations remind me of the 1950s House Committee on Un-American Activities, where United States citizens were investigated for supporting the overthrow of the United States government simply because they attended one of more meetings of the American Communist Party. As an elected state representative, Smyk should be expected to meet with lots of different groups of his constituents in order to learn of their concerns about issues before the Legislature. That seems to indicate he is practicing the principles of democracy rather than threatening them.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO