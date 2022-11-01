ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBOC

DNREC to Remove Delaware Surf Fishing Permit Cap for 2023

DOVER, Del. - After record interest in Delaware Surf Fishing Permits last year, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Wednesday that it will be testing several changes for the permit program for the 2023 season. One of the biggest changes will be the elimination of a cap...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

No cap on next year’s surf fishing tags

There will be no cap on the number of surf fishing tags sold next summer. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced the change Wednesday. The agency said the change will be piloted for the 2023 surf fishing permit program after record interest in the program in 2022.  Rather than issuing a limited number of surf tags, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Kill the state park restaurant idea now

The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney, Delaware State Parks Director Ray Bivens, Speaker of the House Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, Sen. Ernie Lopez and Rep. Steve Smyk with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. This letter is written to protest, in the strongest way possible,...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Vote Phelps to end Democrat rule in House

This is to express my concern over the one-sided governing that Delaware has been subjected to for the past two decades. We have an opportunity to turn this around Nov. 8 by electing a non-politician to be our representative for District 14, which includes Dewey Beach, Rehoboth Beach and the southern part of Lewes.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Ghoulish good time in Dewey Beach

Hundreds of Halloween revelers roamed the streets of Dewey Beach Oct. 28, collecting candy and enjoying the Dewey Business Partnership’s annual holiday event. Sponsored by the DBP as part of the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce Sea Witch festival, the event offered trick-or-treating at businesses along Coastal Highway, plus a haunted graveyard, bonfire and beach dance party on the bay beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarepublic.org

YMCA of Delaware hires new CEO

The YMCA of Delaware has hired a new CEO. There’s now a new leader at the helm of the YMCA of Delaware. Jarrett Royster has been hired to take the reins. Royster comes to Delaware from Boston with more than 34 years of YMCA experience. He most recently served...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Sportsmen group challenges law increasing gun ownership age to 21

The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery Nov. 1, challenging a new law increasing the age to purchase most firearms from 18 to 21. In a press release, DSSA, joined by the Bridgeville Rifle and Pistol Club and an individual member of...
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right

It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

What does sustainable aquaculture look like in Delaware’s Rehoboth Bay?

Mark Casey stood at the wheel of a small boat, and pointed toward lines of rope above the water. Beneath them are growing oysters, which are natural water filters. “They’re hanging under these lines, they’re eating the algae and they’re putting back into the system clean water,” said the Rehoboth-area oyster farmer. “And if you come to my house where the nursery is … the water on the outside is green-green, and the water after it goes past the oysters is crystal clear like the Carribean.”
DELAWARE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland

Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities

PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Kids from Delaware Autism trick or treat at Cape Gazette

Kids from Delaware Autism got in on the fun of Halloween trick-or-treating in making their way to the Cape Gazette offices. Taking part in the festivities are (l-r) Esha Akemba, Rachel McKelvey, Kevin Williams, Candice Noel, Sam Kelly, Rohan Patel, Brad Rankin and Bradley Williams.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Friends for Russ Huxtable mailer causes dismay

I am dismayed by a recent anti-Steve Smyk flyer that I received in the mail from Friends for Russ Huxtable. One side of the flyer includes an unflattering photo of a glowering Smyk with the statement: "Steve Smyk is a danger to our most fundamental freedoms including the right to free and fair elections." The flyer bases its claim on an alleged 2020 Smyk meeting with 2020 election deniers. The campaign then suggests that this alleged meeting "... demonstrates that he is a threat to democracy.” I have trouble making the connection. Was someone from the Huxtable campaign at the alleged meeting recording its proceedings? Does attendance at a meeting mean you share the opinions of others at the meeting? The Huxtable accusations remind me of the 1950s House Committee on Un-American Activities, where United States citizens were investigated for supporting the overthrow of the United States government simply because they attended one of more meetings of the American Communist Party. As an elected state representative, Smyk should be expected to meet with lots of different groups of his constituents in order to learn of their concerns about issues before the Legislature. That seems to indicate he is practicing the principles of democracy rather than threatening them.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Bernard P. Kelly, proud of heritage

Bernard (Brian) P. Kelly transitioned from this world on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at his home in Delaware. “I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree.” His last moments were shared with his loving wife of 50 years, Lois (nee Pierno). He is survived by his son, Aran; and daughter, Anna Lynette and his son-“almost”-in-law Wayne Tuttle. One of five siblings, he is also survived by his sister, Nuala van Kan; his youngest brother, John S. Kelly and his wife Marie of County Clare, Ireland; his brother-in-law, Ret. USAF Col. Ronald Knipfer, PhD of Dayton, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and -nephews, and many cousins and relatives. He joins his brother Don and Don’s wife Bernadette; his sister Mary; and his brother-in-law Ignace van Kan in the great beyond. Brian loved and cared for all members of his family, and sharing stories, songs and a jar or two with loved ones was always an essential part of life for him.
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Polarization challenges Return Day traditions

Delaware LIVE News is part of the Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide. Learn more here. You have to wonder: In these days of deep political anger, how wise is it to let opposing politicians stand together near a weapon? That’s what Delaware does after every election. It’s the tradition ... Read More
Bay Net

Maryland DNR Fishing Report, November 3

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – There is a wide variety of fishing opportunities this week for Maryland anglers. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has stocked trout in many put-and-take waters, including ponds that are ideal for our younger anglers. Striped bass fishing is at its zenith in the Chesapeake Bay, and extra-large crabs are being caught in the Bay and tidal rivers.
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Delaware pastry chef to compete on Food Network Nov. 7

Delaware pastry chef Dru Tevis will duke it out with his peers on Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship,” premiering at 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7. Tevis oversees the dessert program for SoDel Concepts. Thompson Island Brewing Company, one of two brewpubs in the company’s portfolio, will host a live watch party Nov. 7. Guests can taste the very dessert that Tevis creates for the competition.
DELAWARE STATE

