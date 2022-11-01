ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
HuffPost

Oregon's GOP Candidate For Governor Is Tying Herself To Violent Extremists

As the polls tighten in Oregon’s gubernatorial race, Republican candidate Christine Drazan appears to be tightening her ties to right-wing extremists, too. Drazan, who served in the state legislature from 2019 to 2022 and was also the House minority leader, has taken a total of $70,000 this year from conservative megadonor David Gore and his wife, per a review of Drazan’s campaign finance records.
OREGON STATE
Axios Seattle

MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District

A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea

Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
COLORADO STATE
Cape Gazette

Smyk votes with the majority, not the loudest

For 10 years, the residents in the 20th Representative District have had the benefit of having Steve Smyk as their representative in Dover. During this time, Steve has advocated for all citizens, no matter their ideology. He is now seeking the office of senator for the 6th District due to the retirement of Sen. Ernie Lopez. Both of these men have been and continue to be ardent supporters of all of their constituents.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Character counts in Senate District 6 race

As someone who supports both Democrat and Republican candidates, I look at experience, commitment and character. Which is why I support Steve Smyk for Senate. Steve and I have worked together for the last six years, in our local communities and in Legislative Hall, analyzing policy language, making recommendations and evaluating potential consequences with newly introduced and pending legislation.
Cape Gazette

Murphy is the right choice for Congress

On Oct. 19, we listened to a radio broadcast featuring the two Delaware candidates running for Congress – Mr. Lee Murphy and Ms. Lisa Blunt Rochester. At the start of the broadcast, the moderator stated that both candidates agreed not to attack each other. We thought that was a fair agreement. During the broadcast, the moderator informed Mr. Murphy twice that he had violated the agreement by attacking Ms. Blunt Rochester. After the broadcast, we looked up the meaning of two words. The Webster dictionary describes “attack” to mean to set upon forcefully and/or to assail with unfriendly or bitter words, and “fact” was described as the quality of being actual and/or brings on actual evidence. During the broadcast Mr. Murphy disagreed with Ms. Blunt Rochester and was pointing out facts that she:
DELAWARE STATE
CNN

Liz Cheney steps onto the campaign trail – for a Democrat

East Lansing, Michigan CNN — Rep. Liz Cheney returned to the campaign trail Tuesday night, receiving a standing ovation more than 1,600 miles from her Wyoming home – and a world away from the Republican politics that have been her family’s lifeblood. She will be leaving office...
WYOMING STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kari Lake Thanks Liz Cheney for ‘Anti-Endorsement’

Republican Kari Lake took a swipe at Rep. Liz Cheney after the fellow Republican spent $500,000 on an ad to try and persuade people in Arizona not to vote for her party colleague. “I don’t know that I have ever voted for a Democrat, but if I lived in Arizona now I absolutely would,” Cheney says in the ad. Lake fired back on Twitter claiming that Cheney’s ad had actually helped her campaign achieve $300,000 in donations in one day as she fights a close race against Democrat Katie Hobbs. “Your recent television ad urging Arizonans not to vote for me is doing just the opposite,” Lake said on social media. “Our campaign donations are skyrocketing and our website nearly crashed as people rushed to learn more about my plan to put Arizona First and join our historic political movement.”
ARIZONA STATE

