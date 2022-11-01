Read full article on original website
Related
Why a Former Aide to Sen. Patty Murray is Endorsing Her Republican Challenger
Pam Norick was national security adviser to Sen. Patty Murray. Now, she's endorsing Murray's Republican opponent, Tiffany Smiley.
Tulsi Gabbard: Campaigning with Republican not a move towards joining GOP, says 'I'm an independent'
LOUDON, N.H. – Emphasizing that former Army Gen. Don Bolduc puts "country first," former Rep. Tusli Gabbard of Hawaii urged the lunchtime crowd at the Eggshell Restaurant "to support" the Republican Senate nominee in the battleground state of New Hampshire "and to bring at least 10 of your friends along with you when it comes time to vote."
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney Wades into Michigan Congressional Race — by Endorsing Her First Democrat
Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney endorsed a Democrat for the first time on Thursday, throwing her support behind Rep. Elissa Slotkin in the race for representative of Michigan's 7th Congressional District — a race that appears to be a toss-up at this point. The Associated Press reports that Cheney will...
Byron Donalds courts members in race to become next House GOP conference chairman
Freshman Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) is ramping up efforts to win over members in his bid to become the next House Republican Conference chairman ahead of internal leadership elections slated to take place in the coming weeks. Lawmakers noted that Donalds, who has been described by his colleagues as a...
The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC
Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
Ex-GOP Jan. 6 investigator warns there are still “three dozen” MAGA lawmakers who should be probed
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaves after a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., served as a key researcher in the early days of the House Select Committee investigating the...
Colorado GOP Senate Nominee Says Trump Shouldn't Run For President In 2024
The Republican nominee running for a U.S. Senate seat in Colorado on Sunday said he will work to make sure former President Donald Trump doesn’t win another term in office. Joe O’Dea said Trump should have acted more decisively to stop the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, and called for anyone responsible for the events of that day to be held accountable.
Chronicle
Tiffany Smiley Seeks to Become State’s First Republican U.S. Senator Since 2001
Editor's Note: For a story focused on Democrat Sen. Patty Murray's candidacy, click here. Laying equal claim to the relatable mom Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, has long marketed herself as, Tiffany Smiley, R-Pasco, is taking on the sixth most senior senator in the United States in hopes of representing Washington.
Oregon's GOP Candidate For Governor Is Tying Herself To Violent Extremists
As the polls tighten in Oregon’s gubernatorial race, Republican candidate Christine Drazan appears to be tightening her ties to right-wing extremists, too. Drazan, who served in the state legislature from 2019 to 2022 and was also the House minority leader, has taken a total of $70,000 this year from conservative megadonor David Gore and his wife, per a review of Drazan’s campaign finance records.
Ex-Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Trump-backed Kari Lake in Arizona
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled Tuesday to campaign for Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, just days after she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party. Lake's campaign said Gabbard would introduce Lake at a GOP forum in Chandler. Gabbard tweeted out a statement early Tuesday...
DeSantis endorses O'Dea in Colorado Senate race, bucking Trump
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for underdog Senate contender Joe O’Dea, a boost for the Colorado Republican after former President Donald Trump urged grassroots conservatives to abandon his campaign. “Hello this is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. America needs strong leadership and desperately. That’s why I’m...
MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District
A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
Anti-Trump Republican Sasse suggests he is ready to leave U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Senator Ben Sasse, who voted in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump, suggested on Thursday that he was likely to leave the U.S. Senate, the latest Republican critic of the former president set to leave or lose political office.
NBC News
George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea
Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
Cape Gazette
Smyk votes with the majority, not the loudest
For 10 years, the residents in the 20th Representative District have had the benefit of having Steve Smyk as their representative in Dover. During this time, Steve has advocated for all citizens, no matter their ideology. He is now seeking the office of senator for the 6th District due to the retirement of Sen. Ernie Lopez. Both of these men have been and continue to be ardent supporters of all of their constituents.
Cape Gazette
Character counts in Senate District 6 race
As someone who supports both Democrat and Republican candidates, I look at experience, commitment and character. Which is why I support Steve Smyk for Senate. Steve and I have worked together for the last six years, in our local communities and in Legislative Hall, analyzing policy language, making recommendations and evaluating potential consequences with newly introduced and pending legislation.
Cape Gazette
Murphy is the right choice for Congress
On Oct. 19, we listened to a radio broadcast featuring the two Delaware candidates running for Congress – Mr. Lee Murphy and Ms. Lisa Blunt Rochester. At the start of the broadcast, the moderator stated that both candidates agreed not to attack each other. We thought that was a fair agreement. During the broadcast, the moderator informed Mr. Murphy twice that he had violated the agreement by attacking Ms. Blunt Rochester. After the broadcast, we looked up the meaning of two words. The Webster dictionary describes “attack” to mean to set upon forcefully and/or to assail with unfriendly or bitter words, and “fact” was described as the quality of being actual and/or brings on actual evidence. During the broadcast Mr. Murphy disagreed with Ms. Blunt Rochester and was pointing out facts that she:
CO Senate candidate Joe O’Dea sees ‘overwhelming’ crisis on border visit, says Biden, Dems 'doing nothing'
Colorado Republican Senate candidate Joe O’Dea visited the U.S. southern border this week, telling Fox News Digital that the migrant crisis is "overwhelming" authorities — as the border remains a top issue ahead of the upcoming midterm elections and as O'Dea calls for a "comprehensive" solution. O’Dea, who...
Liz Cheney steps onto the campaign trail – for a Democrat
East Lansing, Michigan CNN — Rep. Liz Cheney returned to the campaign trail Tuesday night, receiving a standing ovation more than 1,600 miles from her Wyoming home – and a world away from the Republican politics that have been her family’s lifeblood. She will be leaving office...
Kari Lake Thanks Liz Cheney for ‘Anti-Endorsement’
Republican Kari Lake took a swipe at Rep. Liz Cheney after the fellow Republican spent $500,000 on an ad to try and persuade people in Arizona not to vote for her party colleague. “I don’t know that I have ever voted for a Democrat, but if I lived in Arizona now I absolutely would,” Cheney says in the ad. Lake fired back on Twitter claiming that Cheney’s ad had actually helped her campaign achieve $300,000 in donations in one day as she fights a close race against Democrat Katie Hobbs. “Your recent television ad urging Arizonans not to vote for me is doing just the opposite,” Lake said on social media. “Our campaign donations are skyrocketing and our website nearly crashed as people rushed to learn more about my plan to put Arizona First and join our historic political movement.”
Comments / 0