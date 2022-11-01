GLENDALE, Ariz. – Three years before Cincinnati Reds minor leaguer Jake Gozzo was pitching in the Arizona Fall League, he was sitting in a Phoenix-area coffee shop contemplating whether to continue his baseball career. Gozzo went undrafted in 2019 after two standout offensive seasons at Oklahoma Baptist, a Division-II school. He signed with an independent league team in Evansville, Indiana after his college career ended, but he was released after receiving six at-bats in two weeks. ...

