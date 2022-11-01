ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alamosa Valley Courier

Four SLV high school football teams to host playoff games on Saturday

ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association released the state football playoff brackets on Sunday. The brackets are posted on the CHSAANow.com web site. Five teams from the San Luis Valley have qualified for the postseason with four of them hosting first round playoff games. D’EVELYN AT ALAMOSA...
COLORADO STATE
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Reds minor leaguer Jake Gozzo thought his career was over. Now, he's reaching 100 mph.

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Three years before Cincinnati Reds minor leaguer Jake Gozzo was pitching in the Arizona Fall League, he was sitting in a Phoenix-area coffee shop contemplating whether to continue his baseball career. Gozzo went undrafted in 2019 after two standout offensive seasons at Oklahoma Baptist, a Division-II school. He signed with an independent league team in Evansville, Indiana after his college career ended, but he was released after receiving six at-bats in two weeks. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
sanmateoathletics.org

Boys Varsity Football beats Capuchino(Senior Night) 42 – 30

The San Mateo Varsity Football team claimed the outright Ocean divsion title on Friday night with a win over Capuchino. The Bearcats had three players over 100 yards rushing(Feletoa 117, Buenrostro 132, Radulovich 139). The Bearcats rushed for 410 yards as a team. San Mateo travels to Burlingame Saturday for the Little Big Game.
SAN MATEO, CA

