Girls soccer stars of week: 2 selections give teams’ 1-0 playoff wins
A couple players tallied lone goals of postseason games to send their teams into the next round. Those scorers in 1-0 matchups along with a key player in a championship game are honored this week in the girls soccer awards. Scroll down to see the overall lehighvalleylive.com Girls Soccer Player...
Big East Basketball 2022-23 Preview: Top Returners, Impact Transfers and Fresh Faces
The 2022-23 college basketball season is upon us and 247Sports is taking a look at each of the major conferences. Who are the top returners? Which transfers should be expected to make the biggest impacts? Who are the freshmen capable of stepping in and making immediate noise?. In each preview...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Four SLV high school football teams to host playoff games on Saturday
ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association released the state football playoff brackets on Sunday. The brackets are posted on the CHSAANow.com web site. Five teams from the San Luis Valley have qualified for the postseason with four of them hosting first round playoff games. D’EVELYN AT ALAMOSA...
River Hill field hockey wins third straight regional title, defeating Reservoir, 5-2
River Hill #22, Maddie Vasilios tries to gain control of the ball in the 1st quarter. River Hill vs Reservoir field hockey regional championship November 2, 2022 at River Hill High School. River Hill defeated Reservoir 5-2. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill field hockey knew the challenge Reservoir...
Pay attention to these 15 Wayne County girls basketball players during the 2022-23 season
RICHMOND, Ind. — Wayne County still has one football team chugging along, but basketball season is here. The girls’ schedule officially got underway Nov.1 as Richmond took on New Castle. The Red Devils lost a couple key seniors last year, as did Hagerstown, Centerville and Lincoln. Northeastern was...
Inexperienced Delta girls basketball team focused on growing for future success
MUNCIE, Ind. — When Andy Lewman looks around the gym, he sees both potential and a hunger to compete. The Delta girls basketball coach, who is entering his seventh season leading the Eagles, is in a unique position this season. Of the 14 players he has on varsity and junior varsity, eight are freshmen.
2022 Girls Volleyball playoff preview: Breaking down the matchups and players to watch
After taking a look at the six SouthCoast teams that qualified for the MIAA girls volleyball state playoffs — Apponequet, Dartmouth, Fairhaven, GNB Voc-Tech, Old Rochester and Wareham — here are the top 10 players to watch in the postseason. REBECCA DICLEMENT, LACIE NOLAN, APPONEQUET. A senior setter,...
Reds minor leaguer Jake Gozzo thought his career was over. Now, he's reaching 100 mph.
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Three years before Cincinnati Reds minor leaguer Jake Gozzo was pitching in the Arizona Fall League, he was sitting in a Phoenix-area coffee shop contemplating whether to continue his baseball career. Gozzo went undrafted in 2019 after two standout offensive seasons at Oklahoma Baptist, a Division-II school. He signed with an independent league team in Evansville, Indiana after his college career ended, but he was released after receiving six at-bats in two weeks. ...
sanmateoathletics.org
Boys Varsity Football beats Capuchino(Senior Night) 42 – 30
The San Mateo Varsity Football team claimed the outright Ocean divsion title on Friday night with a win over Capuchino. The Bearcats had three players over 100 yards rushing(Feletoa 117, Buenrostro 132, Radulovich 139). The Bearcats rushed for 410 yards as a team. San Mateo travels to Burlingame Saturday for the Little Big Game.
