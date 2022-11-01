ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Public Service files new rate case for $460M annual revenue increase

By Chris Galford
Daily Energy Insider
Daily Energy Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhhUC_0iuMbnNR00

Seeking additional funds to tackle reliability and resilience maintenance, Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) last week requested a net $460 million annual revenue increase through a new rate case, meaning monthly bill increases of about $18 for its average residential customers.

For the new rate case, APS stated that these funds would help strengthen the state’s grid in the face of extreme weather and increased demand. Its rates have stayed relatively flat since 2018, but this new surge would up monthly bills by 13.6 percent as of Dec. 1, 2023.

“We have a responsibility to keep electricity as affordable as possible while continuously expanding the grid to ensure reliability and energy resiliency,” Ted Geisler, APS president, said. “Our rates remain below the national average and have stayed flat since 2018. Our goal is to continue serving customers with top-tier reliability, but we need to recover recent costs so that we can keep up with Arizona’s growth.”

In addition to reliability efforts, the filing would also cover a mix of investments in renewables, upgrades to APS power plants, and customer-focused programs, including the addition of two off-peak holidays, the elimination of payment transaction fees, and tiered discounts for lower-income customers. All of this is based on a filing with the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) for approval to recover costs.

Such processes typically last about a year, including hearing dates and public comment sessions, and will conclude with a vote by the ACC commissioners.

The post Arizona Public Service files new rate case for $460M annual revenue increase appeared first on Daily Energy Insider .

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Energy Insider

Avista seeks request for proposals to reduce natural gas emissions 30 percent by 2030

As part of an effort to obtain renewable natural gas resources (RNG) long-term, Avista Utilities this week issued a request for proposals (RFP) that could reduce its natural gas emissions by 30 percent by 2030 ... Read More » The post Avista seeks request for proposals to reduce natural gas emissions 30 percent by 2030 appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
OREGON STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Black Hills Energy plans voluntary RNG, carbon offset program for Nebraska homes, small businesses

Black Hills Energy announced plans to expand sustainable energy options for its Nebraska customer base this week through a voluntary renewable natural gas (RNG) and carbon offset program targeting residential and small business customers, specifically. ... Read More » The post Black Hills Energy plans voluntary RNG, carbon offset program for Nebraska homes, small businesses appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
NEBRASKA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options

Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options. Employee Tax Withholding Form A-4 Updated to Reflect Lower Rates. Arizona’s Individual Income Tax Withholding Form (Arizona Form A-4) has been updated to reflect Arizona’s lower individual income tax rates. Every Arizona employer is required to make this form available to its Arizona employees by January 31, 2023. The new A-4 form has seven new withholding election rate boxes while retaining both the zero withholding rate option and the line for additional Arizona withholding. If an employee fails to fill out the new A-4 form, the default rate will be 2.0%. Do not send these withholding forms to the Department, they should be kept by the employer and the employee with their tax records.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Energy Insider

New Jersey BPU awards offshore wind transmission project to Jersey Central Power and Light

Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L) was awarded the construction responsibility to connect clean energy generated by New Jersey’s offshore wind farms to the power grid. JCP&L, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy, won the award from ... Read More » The post New Jersey BPU awards offshore wind transmission project to Jersey Central Power and Light appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PLANetizen

Arizona Issues Plan for Statewide Electric Charging Network

The Arizona Department of Transportation is gearing up to boost the state’s growing electric vehicle charging network, with $76.5 million in federal funds coming the state’s way over the next three years. As of 2021, Arizona had 1,952 public charging ports, compared to California’s 34,185. According to...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Navajo voters in one Arizona County see their ballots rejected more frequently. Here’s what would fix that.

On the day of the August primary election, Kee Allen Begay Jr. was at a polling place on the Navajo Nation when he overheard voters talking about how they had gone to the wrong polling place. Begay said the voters were told that they had to vote at a different location 20 or so miles […] The post Navajo voters in one Arizona County see their ballots rejected more frequently. Here’s what would fix that. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arizona property taxes will see No. 3 greatest 5-year increase

You may think your property taxes are low—or high—but what will Arizona property taxes look like one, five, or 10 years from now? In Arizona, those increases taxes in property may be larger than expected. HomeAdvisor recently determined what the projected yearly property taxes will be in every...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Avangrid hosts technology leaders at second annual Digital Summit

Technology leaders met at the headquarters of Avangrid in Connecticut last week for the company’s second annual Digital Summit. The Digital Summit is an event designed to showcase the latest in digital solutions for the ... Read More » The post Avangrid hosts technology leaders at second annual Digital Summit appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
The Associated Press

Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said members of Clean Elections USA, its leader and anyone working with them are also barred from filming or following anyone within 75 feet (23 meters) of a ballot drop box or the entrance to a building that houses one. They also cannot speak to or yell at individuals within that perimeter unless spoken to first. The temporary restraining order was requested by the League of Women Voters of Arizona after Clean Elections USA, encouraged people to watch 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous county. “It is paramount that we balance the rights of the defendant to engage in their constitutionally protected First Amendment activity with the interest in the plaintiffs and in voters casting a vote free of harassment and intimidation,” Liburdi said.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Residents in Arizona can determine the future of the state’s water

PHOENIX – Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Energy Insider

Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved the settlement agreement that PECO, which serves the Philadelphia region, filed for a $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. The increase will support infrastructure investments to ... Read More » The post Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona

Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border

PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Why don’t Indigenous people have any role in hosting the State Fair’s annual All Indian Rodeo?

Mariah Clark has been involved in rodeo for much of her life. A member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, she has held rodeo queen titles and done barrel racing.  That deep involvement made her join the Arizona Native American Rodeo (AZNAR) Committee so she can advocate for more Indigenous people to be involved in […] The post Why don’t Indigenous people have any role in hosting the State Fair’s annual All Indian Rodeo? appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Energy Insider

Daily Energy Insider

115
Followers
319
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily Energy Insider is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source for the latest U.S. policy and regulation news that is helping to shape an evolving energy sector. Our team of experienced journalists provides the top energy news each day as well as exclusive features. We offer insights on the latest developments impacting the energy industry, including investments in power plants, pipelines and renewable sources of energy.

 https://dailyenergyinsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy