Athlete of the Week: Jackson Geiselman wins the individual Pioneer Valley League Cross-Country Championship for the Rhinos

goldcountrymedia.com
Placer girls tennis advances to section championship match
After Placer girls tennis’ lone league loss to Oakmont, coach Tom Isaac challenged his team to find something they wanted to work on and practice it in repetition. Isaac told his team to do at least 1,000 reps each day of something to improve their game. “We dedicated ourselves...
goldcountrymedia.com
South Placer Playoff volleyball roundup: Wildcats defeat Golden Eagles to advance to section title game
The first three rounds of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs have concluded with the section championship games taking place on Saturday at either Natomas High School or Modesto Junior College. Here is a look at how area high school teams have fared in the postseason. Whitney versus Del Oro. The Whitney...
goldcountrymedia.com
Bowman Charter girls basketball wins league title
The Bowman Charter School eighth-grade girls basketball team won the Sierra Foothill League title last week by defeating Maria Montessori Charter Academy of Rocklin 43-36 in the championship game. The Bulls were led by former Colfax basketball coach and Placer star Randy Havens. Havens, a history and language arts teacher...
goldcountrymedia.com
Playoff brackets released; Placer, Del Oro earn byes, Colfax to host opening round
It is already the postseason in prep football and the Auburn area is represented well in the Sac-Joaquin Section. As it has several times in the past, the road to the section championship will run through the local communities. That is especially true in Division III, where the Placer Hillmen...
goldcountrymedia.com
Forest Lake Christian advances to fourth consecutive section volleyball final
One word can describe Forest Lake Christian's girls volleyball squad: dominant. The Falcons went 16-0 in Central Valley California League play without dropping a set. The last time the Falcons dropped a set was back on Sept. 24 in a 2-0 loss to Daly City-Westmoor, a Division III program in the Central Coast Section.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer 1 of 5 unbeaten football teams in Sac-Joaquin Section
For the fourth time since 2012, the Placer Hillmen are undefeated heading into the Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs. The Hillmen (10-0, 5-0 FVL) put a stamp on the perfect regular season Friday night in their Foothill Valley League finale at Oakmont (2-8, 1-4 FVL). Placer controlled the game from the start and cruised to a 49-0 victory.
goldcountrymedia.com
Looking back 50 years to Roseville's American Legion Baseball Championship run
As the Major League Baseball season comes to an end this week, we wanted to take a look back on the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Roseville American Legion Post 169 baseball team’s run to the state tournament. The 1972 Roseville American Legion Post 169 baseball team won the...
herosports.com
FCS: What’s At Stake For No. 5 Weber State vs. No. 2 Sac State?
A Top 5 FCS showdown occurs this weekend in the Big Sky when No. 5 Weber State hosts No. 2 Sacramento State. Weber State is 7-1 overall, featuring a 35-7 FBS win over Utah State, one non-counter win against Western Oregon, two then-ranked wins over No. 24 EWU and No. 11 Montana, one now-ranked win against No. 16 Montana, and its lone loss to No. 3 Montana State. Weber’s current Massey strength of schedule is No. 10.
Sacramento County takes over Cherry Island Sports Complex
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Cherry Island Sports Complex, formerly known as the Cherry Island Soccer Complex is now being managed by Sacramento County Regional Parks. Cherry Island Sports Complex, located in Rio Linda, has 16 acres that are dedicated to 10 sports fields along with 26 acres of park-like setting, according to Sacramento […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
A strong winter storm is on its way to the Sacramento area
A strong winter storm is expected to hit the Northern California area bringing rain to the valley and snow in the mountains. Rain is possible at times Saturday and Sunday with the bulk of the storm coming on Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday. One to two inches of rain...
foresthillmessenger.com
A LITTLE HISTORY
The week of Oct. 25, 1909, Alma Bell prepared with her attorneys, L.L. Chamberlain and W.J. Prewett, for her upcoming trial for the homicide of Joe Armes. Originally, the trial was to begin in late October, but it was pushed back to Nov. 10. Alma, the daughter of locally famous...
goldcountrymedia.com
Gold Country Ghost Tours haunts Old Town Auburn for the weekend
For six years now, Gold Country Ghost Tours has introduced Auburn residents to their neighbors who have departed in the last century. The tour takes ghost hunters around Old Town Auburn to various buildings to hear the historic stories of prominent figures in the city’s history and the supposed specters that come with it.
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville Councilmember Scott Alvord says recent interview with Matthew Oliver was 'doctored'
Scott Alvord, a Roseville City Councilmember, said he recently received evidence that Matthew Oliver, a local restaurant owner, doctored the last video interview they had together. The two sat down in January 2022 for Oliver’s visual podcast, “House of Oliver,” to talk about business and politics. Alvord, who is also...
Paradise Post
Photos: SF Giants great Buster Posey sells Northern California hunting ranch for $3.9 million
Recently retired San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey has sold his 106-acre hunting ranch in Oroville for $3.9 million. The sprawling property encompasses a lake and two creeks for fishing and hunting and includes a main house, a barn, a workshop and a caretaker’s house. Posey, 35, grew up...
goldcountrymedia.com
CAL FIRE lifts burn suspension in Placer, Nevada, Yuba counties
As of 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) Chief Brian Estes formally lifted the burn suspension in the NEU State Responsibility Areas. Those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days. Agriculture burns must be inspected by CAL FIRE prior to burning until the end of the peak fire season.
eyeofthetigernews.com
Teachers teaching two classes at once
There are some teachers at RHS that have to teach two classes during the same class period. Most of them have experienced some difficulties with it. Jennifer Dithridge-Saigeon teaches beginning and advanced drama during her fourth period class. Saigeon finds some complications with trying to help both of her classes at the same time, as they both need to be able to work independently.
goldcountrymedia.com
Horseshoe Bar/Penryn receives overview of Penryn Parkway
The Horseshoe Bar-Penryn Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) received an overview of the Penryn Parkway during the Nov. 1 meeting. According to Alex Fisch, supervising planner for Placer County, the Penryn Parkway was adopted by the Board of Supervisors as an amendment to the Loomis Basin General Plan and approved as a highway commercial area due to its proximity to Interstate 80 and the availability of necessary infrastructure such as sewer, water and roadways.
"No easy way about it": Auburn school district forced to close doors to 2 campuses
AUBURN — Schools in Auburn will be closing their doors as Placer County is forcing the Auburn Union School District to consolidate its five campuses down to three after financial projections show the district won't last if money can't be saved.Students and teachers walked out of Rock Creek Elementary Thursday afternoon. Some told us they can't imagine what it would be like to never walk through these doors again.It's a future this school is facing. A dedicated teacher there calls her classroom home."This is a really tightknit family," teacher Rachel Barrios said.For 23 years, Barrios has taught at Rock Creek...
goldcountrymedia.com
Fun on Halloween in Lincoln Hills
On Halloween, Monday, fun was had by all the adult kids outside Bev Schroeder’s house!. Pumpkin Roll is a game for kids of all ages! The first step is setting up an obstacle course outside on a small hill. Then everyone has to maneuver the pumpkin to get the best distance. It’s like bowling, except with a pumpkin!
'Really looking forward to the rain' | Rain returns to region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After experiencing a record-breaking heatwave in September, and then a very dry October, the fall rain briefly made its return on Tuesday along with cooler weather across the region. It was a welcome sight for many residents in Elk Grove and South Sacramento. "I'm really looking...
