ROSENBURG, TX —A baby was kidnapped outside of Houston on Tuesday night. According to Texas DPS, on Nov. 1, 2022, an Amber Alert was issued for a 1-year-old Hispanic female. Leylani Ordonez was last scene in a red Whataburger onesie in Rosenburg. DPS believes that the child was abducted by Alexander Barrios Ordonez. He is believed to be in 2004 F-450 with license plate number T2160J. If you have any information call 9-1-1 immediately as troopers believe the child is in eminent danger.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO