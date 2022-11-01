ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Video Shows Argument Prior to Houston Rapper's Shooting Death

HOUSTON, TX – A new video has been released that shows another rapper in the Migos group arguing with a group of people prior to the shooting that killed Takeoff. As previously reported, on Nov. 1, member of the rap group the Migos, Takeoff, also known as Kirshnick Ball, was shot and killed at Houston bowling alley. During initial reports it was learned that Takeoff was killed during a dice game.
AMBER ALERT: Baby in Whataburger Onesie Kidnapped

ROSENBURG, TX —A baby was kidnapped outside of Houston on Tuesday night. According to Texas DPS, on Nov. 1, 2022, an Amber Alert was issued for a 1-year-old Hispanic female.  Leylani Ordonez was last scene in a red Whataburger onesie in Rosenburg.  DPS believes that the child was abducted by Alexander Barrios Ordonez. He is believed to be in 2004 F-450 with license plate number T2160J.  If you have any information call 9-1-1 immediately as troopers believe the child is in eminent danger.
After fleeing to Baton Rouge, mom arrested in disturbing abuse case taken back to Texas to face charges

HOUSTON - An allegedly abusive mom who tried to evade Texas law enforcement by driving hundreds of miles to Baton Rouge was relocated to a Houston-area jail over the weekend. Records show Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was moved from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday and booked into the Harris County Jail. She's being held there on a $1 million bond.
Amber Alert Tragedy: Suspect Kills Infant & Himself

ROSENBERG, Texas – The suspect accused of abducting his 1-year-old daughter Tuesday night reportedly stabbed the child and himself to death, officers with the Rosenberg Police Department said. Leylani Ordonez was reportedly found Wednesday morning after she was last seen around 6:10 p.m. in the 800 block of Brooks Avenue wearing a red Whataburger onesie. According to investigators, the child’s father, who was identified as Alexander Barrios Ordonez, 24, abducted her from a babysitter’s house. Officers with Rosenberg PD said they located the suspected vehicle, a 2004 F-450 with license plate…
