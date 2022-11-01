ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

The Crunch Zone

Quincy Riley Named Jim Thorpe Player of the Week

University of Louisville cornerback Quincy Riley was named this week’s Jim Thorpe National Player of the Week after his performance in the Cardinals’ 48-21 win over No. 10 Wake Forest last Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Riley earned the prestigious honor after a two-interception performance in Louisville’s first win...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Crunch Zone

Ellis, Cardinals Push Past Chaminade

El Ellis scored 28 points, and the University of Louisville men’s basketball team made 26 of 32 free throws Thursday on its way to an 80-73 exhibition win over Chaminade at the KFC Yum! Center. “The first thing I want to say about today’s game is that I am...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: IARP Ruling, Brief Timeline

The tide is turning for the reputation of the University of Louisville basketball program. A ruling from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process is expected today at 10 am, a ruling expected to affect former Louisville Head Coach and current Head Coach of Iona, Rick Pitino. It appears Pitino is set to hold a press conference via Zoom once the sanctions are announced.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

UofL 'ready to move forward' following IARP's ruling in NCAA case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An independent panel has spared the University of Louisville of major penalties from NCAA allegations leveled in the aftermath of a federal investigation of corruption in college basketball. The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) placed UofL's men's basketball program on two years of probation and fined...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect arrested in connection to Jacobs neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect connected to a shooting over the summer that killed one person in the Jacobs neighborhood is now in custody. A heavy police presence near Mellwood on Thursday at about 11:30 p.m. lead to the arrest of 19-year-old Armani D. Shrivers. Shrivers is a suspect...
LOUISVILLE, KY

