Kalamazoo, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Booking.com to close Michigan call center, lay off 226 workers

GRAND RAPIDS — A Dutch travel booking site is closing its Grand Rapids-area call center and laying off more than 200 employees. Amsterdam-based Booking.com will close its customer service facility at 4147 Eastern Ave. SE in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming and lay off 226 workers by Dec. 18, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice filed Monday with the state.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Western Michigan University Magazine

WMU board to consider downtown property sale at Thursday meeting

KALAMAZOO, Mich.—The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees will consider the sale of a property in downtown Kalamazoo to Kalamazoo County along with other agenda items during its next meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the North Ballroom of the Bernhard Center. The property for sale for $1.15 million includes the city block bordered by.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season

The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Clothing store opens in Gaslight Village

A Michigan retailer opened its fifth storefront this week in East Grand Rapids. The fashion brand Laurel & Jack said Wednesday, Nov. 2, it opened a new 2,397-square-foot store at 2249 Wealthy St. SE in Gaslight Village. Laurel & Jack offers home decorations and clothes for men, women, children and babies. The new store helps show the strong return of brick-and-mortar retail in 2022.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Fire under control in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire at a building in downtown Kalamazoo, now under investigation by the fire marshall, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Calls began coming in about the fire around 10:48 p.m. Wednesday night. The building, located between East Dutton and Crosstown Parkway on Portage...
KALAMAZOO, MI
airlinegeeks.com

Trip Report: Avelo Airlines Kalamazoo Inaugural Flight

Houston, Texas-based Avelo Airlines has had quite a history, they were originally founded in 1987 as Casino Express Airlines, in 2005 as Xtra Airways, and finally in April of 2021 under its current name Avelo Airlines. Under the leadership of CEO Andrew Levy, they have expanded past their original route network along the west coast and have a substantial network in the eastern portion of the United States.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

3 men enter guilty pleas in staged robbery of $1.2 million

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Federal attorneys announced three men pleaded guilty to robbing $1.2 million from a cash courier van earlier this year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 27-year-old Mason resident Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 21-year-old Mason resident Stephen Ikechuwku Uchendu, and 20-year-old Grand Rapids resident Todd Lamonte Harris Jr. stole a total of $1,244,483 during a staged armed robbery on Feb. 15.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Portage apartment complex proposal to be discussed by council

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage City Council is scheduled to discuss a proposed rezoning application that has caused controversy in the community. The public will have a chance to weigh in at a public hearing starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Developer Edward Rose & Sons wants to build a...
PORTAGE, MI
swmichigandining.com

Uncle Dog’s

Yeah. I’ve been working in Battle Creek a lot lately. For the second time that week, I had an additional shift after my regular shift and it was in Battle Creek. I had a little bit of time between my last assignment of my regular work day and my first assignment of my overtime shift so, of course, I went looking for food.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

