Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Are Democrats in even deeper trouble in Arizona? Pollsters say race between Democrat incumbent Senator Mark Kelly and his Republican rival is now a toss-up
In a sign the political tides are changing with less than two weeks before midterm elections, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has changed the Arizona Senate race from 'lean Democrat' to 'toss-up.'. Despite Democrats outspending Republicans in the Copper State, the race was switched Thursday back to a toss up...
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
Washington Examiner
Arizona and Nevada voters believe they would be better off with GOP winning Congress: Poll
Voters in Arizona and Nevada believe they would be better off with Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, a new poll indicates. In both Arizona and Nevada, 47% of likely voters believe they would be better off should the Republicans win control of Congress, whereas only 40% and 36%, respectively, believe they would be worse off, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.
Why a Former Aide to Sen. Patty Murray is Endorsing Her Republican Challenger
Pam Norick was national security adviser to Sen. Patty Murray. Now, she's endorsing Murray's Republican opponent, Tiffany Smiley.
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
New Jersey's former GOP governor hopes 'all the crazies' win midterms, denounces Republicans as a 'cult'
New Jersey’s former Republican Gov. Christine Todd Whitman denounced her party as a cult and said a part of her hopes that "all the crazies" win next week's midterms.
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
KOMO News
New poll shows gap narrowing between Murray and Smiley in Washington Senate race
SEATTLE, Wash. — The gap appears to be narrowing in the race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Patty Murray and her Republican challenger, Tiffany Smiley, according to a new poll. The two are running for Washington's U.S. Senate seat. The poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group from Oct. 25-28 shows...
Donald Trump makes bizarre statement that ‘some of us have horrible children’ in rally rant about inheritance
Trump says 'some of us have horrible children' during Iowa rally. Donald Trump has taken what appears to be a bizarre swipe at his own brood as he told attendees at an Iowa rally that “some of us have horrible children”. The former president took to the stage...
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Trump is Energizing Voters Across the Country to Vote Republican – How Will Dems Counter? | Opinion
Voters are switching from Democrat to Republican and Independent at record levels across the US. Here are a few ways the Democratic party has opted to respond to the defection. In a recent article “The Democratic Exodus is On,” Veracity Report Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon showed proof of how many Democrats are rebuking the party many of them have held dear, sometimes for decades.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
GOP’s Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday endorsed and plans to campaign for Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that the critic of former President Donald Trump, who lost her GOP primary, has crossed party lines to formally support a Democrat. Cheney, of Wyoming, announced her support for the...
thecentersquare.com
Polls show Kennedy coasting to another term in Louisiana U.S. Senate race
(The Center Square) — U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is a slam dunk for reelection, significantly outpacing all competitors in both fundraising and public support. While Kennedy’s Democratic challengers are predicting a runoff following the Nov. 8 primary, an October poll and Kennedy’s massive fundraising advantage ultimately make a Democratic Louisiana senator a highly unlikely prospect.
Washington Examiner
Tulsi Gabbard compares Biden to Hitler while campaigning for Senate GOP candidate
Former Hawaii congresswoman and recent departee of the Democratic Party Tulsi Gabbard compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler while campaigning for a Republican Senate candidate on Sunday. Gabbard had been speaking at an event for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc when she said she was “pretty sure”...
MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District
A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 2