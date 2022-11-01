ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Mail

Are Democrats in even deeper trouble in Arizona? Pollsters say race between Democrat incumbent Senator Mark Kelly and his Republican rival is now a toss-up

In a sign the political tides are changing with less than two weeks before midterm elections, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has changed the Arizona Senate race from 'lean Democrat' to 'toss-up.'. Despite Democrats outspending Republicans in the Copper State, the race was switched Thursday back to a toss up...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona and Nevada voters believe they would be better off with GOP winning Congress: Poll

Voters in Arizona and Nevada believe they would be better off with Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, a new poll indicates. In both Arizona and Nevada, 47% of likely voters believe they would be better off should the Republicans win control of Congress, whereas only 40% and 36%, respectively, believe they would be worse off, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.
NEVADA STATE
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
The Veracity Report

Trump is Energizing Voters Across the Country to Vote Republican – How Will Dems Counter? | Opinion

Voters are switching from Democrat to Republican and Independent at record levels across the US. Here are a few ways the Democratic party has opted to respond to the defection. In a recent article “The Democratic Exodus is On,” Veracity Report Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon showed proof of how many Democrats are rebuking the party many of them have held dear, sometimes for decades.
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Polls show Kennedy coasting to another term in Louisiana U.S. Senate race

(The Center Square) — U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is a slam dunk for reelection, significantly outpacing all competitors in both fundraising and public support. While Kennedy’s Democratic challengers are predicting a runoff following the Nov. 8 primary, an October poll and Kennedy’s massive fundraising advantage ultimately make a Democratic Louisiana senator a highly unlikely prospect.
LOUISIANA STATE
Axios Seattle

MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District

A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy