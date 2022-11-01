Read full article on original website
Top 15 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage from October 23-29, 2022
Here's a look at the top 15 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage from October 23-29, 2022. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's top 15 includes articles from 8 counties in New Jersey (Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Sussex, and Union) and one from Philadelphia.
New Jersey Hall of Fame Announces Lineup For Induction Ceremony
(NEWARK, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey's best and brightest will once again be front and center. Danny DeVito is back as host for the 14th annual New Jersey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The star-studded virtual event will feature special appearances by Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Snyder-Murphy, Jon Bon Jovi, Melba Moore, as well as a few surprise guests New Jersey would have never predicted!
Saucey Launches Alcohol Delivery in New Jersey
(HOBOKEN, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Saucey, a leading alcohol delivery platform that offers scheduled deliveries straight to your doorstep, announced recently the launch of its service into New Jersey. The expansion brings the alcohol delivery app to over 28 zip codes, including cities like Newark, Hoboken, and Fairfield. This new service area will extend their already existing zoning in New York City, and the company plans to continue growing their service capabilities throughout New Jersey and Rochester.
Center Players Presents Way Past Midnight Cabaret Concerts
(FREEHOLD, NJ) -- Center Players presents two concerts by popular local vocal group Way Past Midnight for two “Broadway Showstoppers” cabaret concerts at Center Playhouse, 35 South St, in downtown Freehold, NJ. The concerts take place on November 19 & 20, 2022. The 90-minute concerts will feature a...
BlowUpRadio.com's New & Notable NJ Music 10/31/22
Lazlo, founder of BlowUpRadio.com (an online radio station based around New Jersey artists), shines a light on some of the many new releases from NJ based musicians each week with this column. This week Lazlo takes a look at releases by Commons 2, Pat Veil, Who On Earth, aesha, Hodera, and Suit of Lights.
Yardley Players present "Come Blow Your Horn" at Kelsey Theatre
(WEST WINDSOR, NJ) -- Yardley Players will present Neil Simon’s hilarious, semi-autobiographical comedy “Come Blow Your Horn” at Mercer County Community College’s Kelsey Theatre. The show runs weekends from November 4-13. Kelsey Theatre will be accepting new, unwrapped toy donations in the lobby for the annual Marine Corps "Toys for Tots" gift drive.
Beatles vs. Stones Tribute Show To Settle Old Score on Lakewood Stage
(LAKEWOOD, NJ) -- The critically-acclaimed Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown production will bring its Winter Tour 2022 back to the Strand Center for the Arts on Sunday, December 4 at 7:30pm. This unforgettable show takes the audience on a musical trip to the heart of the British Invasion, to witness the greatest concert that never was – The Beatles and The Rolling Stones live together on stage. The Lakewood show is part of a 125-city tour of the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Artists Unite to Raise Funds for Ukraine at West Windsor Arts' Off the Wall Holiday Market
(WEST WINDSOR, NJ) -- Artists for Ukraine, a special fundraiser and exhibition organized by Madelaine Shellaby and Ilene Dube, will be part of West Windsor Arts' 12th annual Off the Wall Holiday Market. A group of 12 artists has chosen to donate 100 percent of their proceeds to raise funds for Ukraine. The artists include Tasha Branham, Anne Elliott, Susan Hockaday, Eileen Hohmuth-Lemonick, James Jansma, Shirley Kern, Joy Kreves, Marsha Levin-Rojer, Ryan Lilienthal, Andrew Wilkinson, Emily Vickers, and Shellaby. The market runs from November 1 through January 7, 2023.
New Jersey Community Capital Awarded $40 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Awards by U.S. Department of Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- New Jersey Community Capital (NJCC), the state of New Jersey’s largest community development financial institution (CDFI), has announced it received $40 million in New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) Program Awards from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s CDFI Fund. This investment is part of a larger $5 billion round of funding in NMTC awards nationwide aimed to support economic development initiatives in rural and urban low-income communities.
Special screening of "Jesus Christ Superstar" with Cast Members To Celebrate Film's 50th Anniversary
(EWING, NJ) — The Landmark Motion Picture, Jesus Christ Superstar, was released in 1973. Next year it will celebrate it's 50th anniversary. To commemorate this significant event a very special celebration with take place on January 14, 2023 at the Villa Victoria Theatre in Ewing. The screening begins at 7:00pm.
