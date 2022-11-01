(LAKEWOOD, NJ) -- The critically-acclaimed Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown production will bring its Winter Tour 2022 back to the Strand Center for the Arts on Sunday, December 4 at 7:30pm. This unforgettable show takes the audience on a musical trip to the heart of the British Invasion, to witness the greatest concert that never was – The Beatles and The Rolling Stones live together on stage. The Lakewood show is part of a 125-city tour of the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO