ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Stage

Top 15 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage from October 23-29, 2022

Here's a look at the top 15 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage from October 23-29, 2022. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's top 15 includes articles from 8 counties in New Jersey (Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Sussex, and Union) and one from Philadelphia.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Hall of Fame Announces Lineup For Induction Ceremony

(NEWARK, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey's best and brightest will once again be front and center. Danny DeVito is back as host for the 14th annual New Jersey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The star-studded virtual event will feature special appearances by Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Snyder-Murphy, Jon Bon Jovi, Melba Moore, as well as a few surprise guests New Jersey would have never predicted!
New Jersey Stage

Saucey Launches Alcohol Delivery in New Jersey

(HOBOKEN, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Saucey, a leading alcohol delivery platform that offers scheduled deliveries straight to your doorstep, announced recently the launch of its service into New Jersey. The expansion brings the alcohol delivery app to over 28 zip codes, including cities like Newark, Hoboken, and Fairfield. This new service area will extend their already existing zoning in New York City, and the company plans to continue growing their service capabilities throughout New Jersey and Rochester.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

BlowUpRadio.com's New & Notable NJ Music 10/31/22

Lazlo, founder of BlowUpRadio.com (an online radio station based around New Jersey artists), shines a light on some of the many new releases from NJ based musicians each week with this column. This week Lazlo takes a look at releases by Commons 2, Pat Veil, Who On Earth, aesha, Hodera, and Suit of Lights.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Stage

Beatles vs. Stones Tribute Show To ﻿Settle Old Score on Lakewood Stage

(LAKEWOOD, NJ) -- The critically-acclaimed Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown production will bring its Winter Tour 2022 back to the Strand Center for the Arts on Sunday, December 4 at 7:30pm. This unforgettable show takes the audience on a musical trip to the heart of the British Invasion, to witness the greatest concert that never was – The Beatles and The Rolling Stones live together on stage. The Lakewood show is part of a 125-city tour of the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Artists Unite to Raise Funds for Ukraine at West Windsor Arts' Off the Wall Holiday Market

(WEST WINDSOR, NJ) -- Artists for Ukraine, a special fundraiser and exhibition organized by Madelaine Shellaby and Ilene Dube, will be part of West Windsor Arts' 12th annual Off the Wall Holiday Market. A group of 12 artists has chosen to donate 100 percent of their proceeds to raise funds for Ukraine. The artists include Tasha Branham, Anne Elliott, Susan Hockaday, Eileen Hohmuth-Lemonick, James Jansma, Shirley Kern, Joy Kreves, Marsha Levin-Rojer, Ryan Lilienthal, Andrew Wilkinson, Emily Vickers, and Shellaby. The market runs from November 1 through January 7, 2023.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Community Capital Awarded $40 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Awards by U.S. Department of Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- New Jersey Community Capital (NJCC), the state of New Jersey’s largest community development financial institution (CDFI), has announced it received $40 million in New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) Program Awards from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s CDFI Fund. This investment is part of a larger $5 billion round of funding in NMTC awards nationwide aimed to support economic development initiatives in rural and urban low-income communities.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy