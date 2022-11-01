ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copan, OK

Comments / 0

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata Falls in Season Finale

The Nowata Ironmen are coming off a loss to the Adair Warriors, 44-14. The difference in this week for the Ironmen is that they started the scoring. They led the game 6-0 in the first, and that would prove to be their last lead of the game. The Warriors ripped off two touchdowns in the first half, and held the lead 14-6 at the half.
NOWATA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Huskies Fall in Regular Season Finale Against Rejoice Christian

Pawhuska faced a tall task in Rejoice Christian Thursday night and attempted to pull out all the stops against the Eagles. The Huskies would go on to fall 77-30 against the Eagles. The Huskies would give Rejoice a bunch of fits in the first quarter. Down 7-0 early, the Huskies...
PAWHUSKA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruin Football Beats Tahlequah

Bartlesville High football won its fourth game of the regular season, as Bruins took an early two-score lead over Tahlequah and never looked back. BHS beat the Tigers 28-16 at Custer Stadium on Thursday night. The win for Bartlesville (4-6) assures the Bruins the No. 5 seed out of 6A-II...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Chance Juby on his senior class and the future

The Nowata Ironmen’s season came to an end this past Thursday, and it was a bitter one. They fell at Adair on senior night, 44-14. The Ironmen took the lead first at 6-0 but would be out matched the rest of the way. Even though the night did not...
NOWATA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville High Football Hosts Tahlequah

Bartlesville High football will play a vital game for its playoff seeding on Thursday evening, as the Bruins host Tahlequah at Custer Stadium for senior night. The game was moved up 24-hours due to the possible severe weather on Friday nigh across the state. BHS has already clinched a playoff...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Pawhuska Military Appreciation

At Pawhuska High School, the Huskies will host Rejoice Christian in an interesting game to enter the football playoffs. Both Pawhuska and Rejoice already have their playoff seedings. Rejoice is locked into the No. 1 seed and Pawhuska is locked into the No. 4 seed out of 2A District 8.
PAWHUSKA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Barnsdall Looking to Avenge Last Year's Loss to Yale

Barnsdall locked up a spot in the playoffs with a 50-22 win against Drumright last week and are playing for third place in district against Yale this week. The Panthers are 6-3 this season winning its last two games by an average of 42 points. Yale defeated Barnsdall last year...
BARNSDALL, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sports » Latest News

The Caney Valley Trojans are in the group of teams that moved their game back a day, as they get ready to take on the Claremore Sequoyah Eagles tonight. The Trojans are on a 6-game losing streak and are playing one of the best teams they have played all year.
RAMONA, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

No. 1 Lincoln Christian snaps Muldrow’s win streak

Class 3A No. 1 Lincoln Christian lived up its ranking Friday night inside Aubrey J. Henshaw Bulldog Stadium as the Bulldogs from Tulsa County snapped No. 8 Muldrow’s threegame winning streak with a 49-7 District 3A-3 victory. Muldrow (4-2 in the district and 8-2 overall) has an open date...
MULDROW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Celebrate Bison Day at Old West Buffalo Company

The Old West Buffalo Company kicked off its Old West Buffalo Days today in Osage County as part of the national recognition of Bison Day. Located five miles outside of Pawhuska at 29561 US Highway 60, Old West Buffalo Company will offer a Buffalo Dinner Theatre Show tonight that features two men who were instrumental in preserving the buffalo herds – Charles Goodnight and Teddy Roosevelt.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

Numerous Nado Named to All-SEK Teams

Field Kindley has 11 players named to All-SEK League Teams. There were eight players named to the first team and five players named to honorable mention. Coach Deonta Wade says they've been trending in the right direction this season and this validates where they are as a program. Jeremy Colbert...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November

TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
TULSA, OK
thetouristchecklist.com

24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bartlesville (OK)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Bartlesville, OK?. Bartlesville is an Oklahoma city situated in Washington County, United States. This city had a population of 37,290 in the 2020 census. Bartlesville is the county seat of the county. Bartlesville has various fun places, and riverside...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Rumpelstiltskin In Town

A strange little gnome who appears here, there and everywhere is appearing at the Bartlesville Community Center today at 12:14 pm and again tonight at 7 pm to spin some straw into a golden musical. The musical is part of the Missoula Children's Theatre's unique international touring project and it...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Train collides with car in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A train and a car crashed Wednesday morning in Broken Arrow. Police said they were called to the collision at East Highway 51 near South 225th East Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said a Dodge Charger crossed its front end out into the train track...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Green Country financial advisor warns potential Powerball winner as prize climbs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Powerball jackpot ballooned to $1.2 billion Wednesday, becoming the second-largest prize in Powerball history. Millions of Americans are hoping for a lucky break. But there is a right way to spend a winning lottery ticket. Hitting the jackpot opens up a gigantic can of worms. It’s not as simple as cashing out and running off to a private island. One financial planner said it’s ruined as many lives as it’s improved.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy