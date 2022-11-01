Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata Falls in Season Finale
The Nowata Ironmen are coming off a loss to the Adair Warriors, 44-14. The difference in this week for the Ironmen is that they started the scoring. They led the game 6-0 in the first, and that would prove to be their last lead of the game. The Warriors ripped off two touchdowns in the first half, and held the lead 14-6 at the half.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Huskies Fall in Regular Season Finale Against Rejoice Christian
Pawhuska faced a tall task in Rejoice Christian Thursday night and attempted to pull out all the stops against the Eagles. The Huskies would go on to fall 77-30 against the Eagles. The Huskies would give Rejoice a bunch of fits in the first quarter. Down 7-0 early, the Huskies...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruin Football Beats Tahlequah
Bartlesville High football won its fourth game of the regular season, as Bruins took an early two-score lead over Tahlequah and never looked back. BHS beat the Tigers 28-16 at Custer Stadium on Thursday night. The win for Bartlesville (4-6) assures the Bruins the No. 5 seed out of 6A-II...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Chance Juby on his senior class and the future
The Nowata Ironmen’s season came to an end this past Thursday, and it was a bitter one. They fell at Adair on senior night, 44-14. The Ironmen took the lead first at 6-0 but would be out matched the rest of the way. Even though the night did not...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville High Football Hosts Tahlequah
Bartlesville High football will play a vital game for its playoff seeding on Thursday evening, as the Bruins host Tahlequah at Custer Stadium for senior night. The game was moved up 24-hours due to the possible severe weather on Friday nigh across the state. BHS has already clinched a playoff...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska Military Appreciation
At Pawhuska High School, the Huskies will host Rejoice Christian in an interesting game to enter the football playoffs. Both Pawhuska and Rejoice already have their playoff seedings. Rejoice is locked into the No. 1 seed and Pawhuska is locked into the No. 4 seed out of 2A District 8.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Barnsdall Looking to Avenge Last Year's Loss to Yale
Barnsdall locked up a spot in the playoffs with a 50-22 win against Drumright last week and are playing for third place in district against Yale this week. The Panthers are 6-3 this season winning its last two games by an average of 42 points. Yale defeated Barnsdall last year...
bartlesvilleradio.com
The Caney Valley Trojans are in the group of teams that moved their game back a day, as they get ready to take on the Claremore Sequoyah Eagles tonight. The Trojans are on a 6-game losing streak and are playing one of the best teams they have played all year.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
No. 1 Lincoln Christian snaps Muldrow’s win streak
Class 3A No. 1 Lincoln Christian lived up its ranking Friday night inside Aubrey J. Henshaw Bulldog Stadium as the Bulldogs from Tulsa County snapped No. 8 Muldrow’s threegame winning streak with a 49-7 District 3A-3 victory. Muldrow (4-2 in the district and 8-2 overall) has an open date...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Celebrate Bison Day at Old West Buffalo Company
The Old West Buffalo Company kicked off its Old West Buffalo Days today in Osage County as part of the national recognition of Bison Day. Located five miles outside of Pawhuska at 29561 US Highway 60, Old West Buffalo Company will offer a Buffalo Dinner Theatre Show tonight that features two men who were instrumental in preserving the buffalo herds – Charles Goodnight and Teddy Roosevelt.
kggfradio.com
Numerous Nado Named to All-SEK Teams
Field Kindley has 11 players named to All-SEK League Teams. There were eight players named to the first team and five players named to honorable mention. Coach Deonta Wade says they've been trending in the right direction this season and this validates where they are as a program. Jeremy Colbert...
Strong To Severe Thunderstorm Chances Return Friday
TULSA, Okla. - It is a windy and partly-cloudy Thursday before shower and storm chances return to Green Country on Friday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty south winds will roll across the area on Thursday with speeds from 15 to 30 mph. Mostly...
What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November
TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
thetouristchecklist.com
24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bartlesville (OK)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Bartlesville, OK?. Bartlesville is an Oklahoma city situated in Washington County, United States. This city had a population of 37,290 in the 2020 census. Bartlesville is the county seat of the county. Bartlesville has various fun places, and riverside...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Rumpelstiltskin In Town
A strange little gnome who appears here, there and everywhere is appearing at the Bartlesville Community Center today at 12:14 pm and again tonight at 7 pm to spin some straw into a golden musical. The musical is part of the Missoula Children's Theatre's unique international touring project and it...
Train collides with car in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A train and a car crashed Wednesday morning in Broken Arrow. Police said they were called to the collision at East Highway 51 near South 225th East Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said a Dodge Charger crossed its front end out into the train track...
Police: Duo in Halloween masks involved in Owasso stabbing
OWASSO, Okla. — Two men were arrested for stabbing a man after they were reportedly trying to scare him, according to Owasso police. Logan Wade Owens, 18, of Claremore, and Alexander Michael Canady, 19, of Owasso, each face an assault with a dangerous weapon charge in connection with the incident.
Tulsa City Council approves next steps to make way for new sporting goods store
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Council approved the rezoning of a new tax district to make way for a new sporting goods store. SCHEELS, a sporting goods store currently has 30 locations and headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, will soon set up shop in Woodland Hills Mall. Councilors heard...
KTUL
Green Country financial advisor warns potential Powerball winner as prize climbs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Powerball jackpot ballooned to $1.2 billion Wednesday, becoming the second-largest prize in Powerball history. Millions of Americans are hoping for a lucky break. But there is a right way to spend a winning lottery ticket. Hitting the jackpot opens up a gigantic can of worms. It’s not as simple as cashing out and running off to a private island. One financial planner said it’s ruined as many lives as it’s improved.
okcfox.com
Aldi stores in Oklahoma and around the country matching 2019 prices ahead of Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As consumers grapple with rising prices, Aldi is doing its part to help bring some relief. The supermarket chain said holiday favorites like appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages will match 2019 prices beginning on November 2. The chain said those discounts could be up to...
