Bruin Football Beats Tahlequah
Bartlesville High football won its fourth game of the regular season, as Bruins took an early two-score lead over Tahlequah and never looked back. BHS beat the Tigers 28-16 at Custer Stadium on Thursday night. The win for Bartlesville (4-6) assures the Bruins the No. 5 seed out of 6A-II...
Bartlesville High Football Hosts Tahlequah
Bartlesville High football will play a vital game for its playoff seeding on Thursday evening, as the Bruins host Tahlequah at Custer Stadium for senior night. The game was moved up 24-hours due to the possible severe weather on Friday nigh across the state. BHS has already clinched a playoff...
Chance Juby on his senior class and the future
The Nowata Ironmen’s season came to an end this past Thursday, and it was a bitter one. They fell at Adair on senior night, 44-14. The Ironmen took the lead first at 6-0 but would be out matched the rest of the way. Even though the night did not...
Pawhuska Military Appreciation
At Pawhuska High School, the Huskies will host Rejoice Christian in an interesting game to enter the football playoffs. Both Pawhuska and Rejoice already have their playoff seedings. Rejoice is locked into the No. 1 seed and Pawhuska is locked into the No. 4 seed out of 2A District 8.
Nowata Falls in Season Finale
The Nowata Ironmen are coming off a loss to the Adair Warriors, 44-14. The difference in this week for the Ironmen is that they started the scoring. They led the game 6-0 in the first, and that would prove to be their last lead of the game. The Warriors ripped off two touchdowns in the first half, and held the lead 14-6 at the half.
Football Changes Everywhere
Full list of football games now on Thursday instead of Friday:. Bartlesville vs. Tahleqah, Dewey at Cascia Hall, Caney Valley vs. Sequoyah, Nowata vs. Adair, Pawhuska vs. Rejoice Christian, Oklahoma Union at Chelsea, Barnsdall vs. Yale, Copan at Oaks Mission and Wesleyan Christian School at Coyle. Schools who are going...
Huskies Fall in Regular Season Finale Against Rejoice Christian
Pawhuska faced a tall task in Rejoice Christian Thursday night and attempted to pull out all the stops against the Eagles. The Huskies would go on to fall 77-30 against the Eagles. The Huskies would give Rejoice a bunch of fits in the first quarter. Down 7-0 early, the Huskies...
Barnsdall Looking to Avenge Last Year's Loss to Yale
Barnsdall locked up a spot in the playoffs with a 50-22 win against Drumright last week and are playing for third place in district against Yale this week. The Panthers are 6-3 this season winning its last two games by an average of 42 points. Yale defeated Barnsdall last year...
Rumpelstiltskin In Town
A strange little gnome who appears here, there and everywhere is appearing at the Bartlesville Community Center today at 12:14 pm and again tonight at 7 pm to spin some straw into a golden musical. The musical is part of the Missoula Children's Theatre's unique international touring project and it...
Celebrate Bison Day at Old West Buffalo Company
The Old West Buffalo Company kicked off its Old West Buffalo Days today in Osage County as part of the national recognition of Bison Day. Located five miles outside of Pawhuska at 29561 US Highway 60, Old West Buffalo Company will offer a Buffalo Dinner Theatre Show tonight that features two men who were instrumental in preserving the buffalo herds – Charles Goodnight and Teddy Roosevelt.
Christmas With a Cop Dodgeball Tournament
Skiatook PD and Mac’s Barbecue are teaming up for the first Christmas with a Cop Dodgeball Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 6. The goal is to make sure a whole bunch of kids have an amazing Christmas. Officer Cassidy Tucker talks about how the idea of a dodgeball tournament started.
Joy Hofmeister Makes Pitstop in Bartlesville
Democratic Candidate for Governor Joy Hofmeister was in Bartlesville on Wednesday evening at Unity Square. Hofmeister made most of her speech about focusing on education and talks about why she would make a great Governor. Democratic State Superintended hopeful Jena Nelson also spoke in front of the crowd of about...
City of Bartlesville Accepting RFPs for First Christian Church Building
At a meeting of community leaders on November 1, City Manager Mike Bailey presented a variety of issues the city is currently dealing with and one of them is the on-going decision-making of what to do with the First Christian Church building now that the city has determined it is too expensive to renovate into a conference center. Bailey said the city has not yet taken full possession of the FCC building because they do not want to make an permanent decisions about the property until they fully understand how it could be utilized to benefit the city as a whole and the surrounding arts community represented by Price Arts and The Center in particular.
Chelsie Wagoner for City Council Ward 2
Chelsie Wagoner is running against Loren Roszel for the open Ward 2 seat on the Bartlesville City Council after Paul Stuart. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Wagoner said she is running as a mom who seeks better transparency in city government and she asks the voters vote their values. Wagoner says...
Holiday Extravaganza Lunch and Silent Auction
The Bartlesville Ladies Connection invites you to their Holiday Extravaganza Lunch & Silent Auction with Cake Centerpiece Competition and Jewelry/Handbag Raffle!. The event is set for Thursday, November 10, 11:15am at The Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter said the lunch and program is on...
City of Bartlesville Installs New Park Signs
In 2013, the Community Strategic Plan proposed the installation of update signs for all city parks. The cost for the proposed signs was eventually approved by voters as part of the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election. Fast forward to 2022 and the signs are finally in place. Installation of the...
Osage Co. Commissioner Board of Regents Meeting Preview for Nov. 7
The Osage Co. Commissioners will meet Monday to approve quotes for fire hydrants for the Pershing Fire Department. There is a citizen’s input at the end of the meeting. So, if there is anything a citizen of Osage Co. needs to say, the floor is yours for. The meetings...
Washington County Board of Elections Offers Tips for Voters/Sample Ballots
Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, for the General Election, City of Bartlesville Ward 2, Ward 3 and Ward 4 Election. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House recommends voters with questions about their...
RSU Student Publishes Non-Partisan Voter Guide for College Students
A political science major from Rogers State University has compiled and published a 2022 Non-Partisan Voter Guide aimed at college students in an effort to encourage and increase voting among the ages of 18-25. Victoria Middleton created the guide to initially help educate her fellow students at RSU but now...
Interchange Improvement on I-44 at US-169 Will Cause Delays
If you take US-169 to get into Tulsa to avoid traffic on Highway 75 be aware that your commute is about to become a snarl at the I-44 interchange. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced yesterday that it will begin improving the interchange of I-44 and US-169 as part of its $16 million bridge and highway projects. The work officially begins on Monday, November 7 and will not be completed until late next year.
