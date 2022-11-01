American violinist Angela Wee has been appointed as principal associate concertmaster of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. In a statement to The Violin Channel, Wee said, “I am still processing the news. It all happened very quickly because I landed at JFK from Korea on a six-week tour with the London Symphony Orchestra and Sir Simon Rattle the day right before the audition. The jetlag made me delirious…but maybe in a way it helped.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO