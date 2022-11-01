Read full article on original website
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera Orchestra Names New Principal Associate Concertmaster
American violinist Angela Wee has been appointed as principal associate concertmaster of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. In a statement to The Violin Channel, Wee said, “I am still processing the news. It all happened very quickly because I landed at JFK from Korea on a six-week tour with the London Symphony Orchestra and Sir Simon Rattle the day right before the audition. The jetlag made me delirious…but maybe in a way it helped.”
