How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
Why Milburn Stone Hated the ‘Gunsmoke’ Show Creator More Than Anybody in the World
Actor Milburn Stone absolutely couldn't stand being around the 'Gunsmoke' television show creator to the point where he nearly quit the project altogether.
ComicBook
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
Emmy Award-Winning Writer, Producer and Actor Lena Waithe To Serve As 2023 American Black Film Festival Ambassador
ABFF Ventures LLC today announced Emmy AwardÒ-winning writer, creator, actor and founder of Hillman Grad Lena Waithe will serve as the ambassador for the 2023 American Black Film Festival (ABFF). As ambassador, Waithe, who has been an influential advocate for under-represented storytellers in Hollywood, will help bring awareness to...
SFGate
Jack Harlow Turns in a First-Class Performance as Host and Musical Guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’
In his double-duty stint as host and musical guest on “Saturday Night Live,” Jack Harlow was one of the most energetic guests the show has seen in many episodes. He’s not ready for prime time yet as an actor, but the 24-year-old Kentucky-born-and-raised rapper brought an energy to the show that was undeniable.
digitalspy.com
Supernatural's Jared Padalecki talks return for Walker spin-off
Supernatural star Jared Padalecki has been opening up about his involvement with Walker Independence, the spin-off/prequel to Walker, the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. In a recent conversation with TVLine, the actor teased he really wants to appear in the show, despite it being set in the 1800s, and we may see him beyond an executive producer role like we saw with Walker.
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Leslie Jordan Has Died at the Age of 67
The entertainment world is grieving the death of legendary actor and comedian Leslie Jordan. On Oct. 24, the beloved performer, best known for his roles as Beverley Leslie in Will & Grace and Phil in Call Me Kat, suddenly died at 67 years old. Article continues below advertisement. What happened?...
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
Why ‘The Ultimatum’ Spinoff ‘Queer Love’ Is Swapping Nick and Vanessa Lachey With New Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher
Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” will have a new host. When the franchise is extended, JoAnna Garcia Swisher will guide the couples, instead of Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who hosted the first season (and lead Netflix’s “Love Is Blind.)” “She’s in the Netflix family, and I think she did a great job,” creator Chris Coelen tells Variety of Garcia Swisher, who stars in the streaming service’s “Sweet Magnolias.” “She really was passionate about doing it.” While the all queer series, which is completely finished filming, was initially set to be the second season of “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,” creative discussions...
Collider
How to Watch 'Causeway' Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry
In 2010, Jennifer Lawrence burst onto the screen with her powerful and haunting performance in the dark indie drama Winter’s Bone. Since then, she has become one of the youngest women to win the Best Actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook, while also being the face of not one but two franchises with X-Men and The Hunger Games. For a few years, however, her performances have largely flown under the radar but change seems imminent with the arrival of her new film, Causeway. Starting a new phase in her career as both actress and producer with her production company Excellent Cadaver, Lawrence is entering the awards conversation in a big way. Telling the story of a veteran’s return home and the trauma she has incurred, Causeway looks like it could be a powerful story that will win over audiences everywhere.
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
Peacock Adding 'All Things Hallmark' Hub Featuring Live Streaming of Three Channels, Library Movie Content
Peacock is unwrapping an early Christmas gift for Hallmark groupies — a special hub that will offer live and on-demand programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. Going live on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the dedicated Hallmark hub will be prominently featured on Peacock’s home page as a singular destination for “all things Hallmark Media,” offering Peacock Premium subscribers (sign up here) live simulcasts of all three channels, next-day streaming of episodes from new seasons from current shows (such as When Calls the Heart and the 2023 premieres Ride and The Way Home), and a robust library of...
Popculture
HBO Max Adding Controversial 2022 Movie Next Week
Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling now has a streaming date. The film will hit HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical run began. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and was beset with controversy in the lead-up to its release. Don't Worry Darling will be released to...
Niecy Nash Has Starred in Some Onscreen Roles With Her Children
The career of Niecy Nash is interesting enough to look into since she has a lot going on. The actress, television host, and comedian has been on the scene since 1995. Some of her most notable TV shows include Claws, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and The Rookie: Feds. In the latter, Niecy landed the leading role of Simone Clark.
Actor Natalie Morales Talks 'I'm Totally Fine' And 'The Morning Show'
Natalie Morales joins Trending to talk about her new film titled 'I'm Totally Fine.' The actor also chats about starring alongside Jillian Bell and season three of 'The Morning Show.'
‘Lopez vs. Lopez’: Father-daughter stars, George Lopez and Mayan Lopez share details of their relationship
(NBC) — NBC introduces a new comedy block to lead off Friday nights, Season 3 of “Young Rock,” with Dwayne Johnson, will be part of it, but starting the night will be the new family comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez” which, for its stars, has some parallels with real life. “It’s very authentic and real,” said […]
Ben Platt on “Difficult” ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Film Experience: It Showed Internet Can Be “Horrific”
Ben Platt is opening up about dealing with the social media backlash to last year’s film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. During an interview with The New York Times that published online Monday, the actor said he felt “really grateful” for his time spent playing the title role in the Broadway production of the musical that made him a star. However, he also said it was difficult to deal with negative response to the movie version of the same name, released by Universal Pictures in September 2021. More from The Hollywood ReporterBroadway Dancers Push for Return to In-Person Auditions as Industry...
