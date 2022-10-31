Read full article on original website
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
Friday Is The Final Day To Vote Early In Texas
Early voting has been down across the State of Texas since voting began on October 24. That includes here in Lubbock County where numbers continue to be lower than they were in 2018. But there is still time for you to cast your ballot and let your voice be heard....
The Five Texas Towns That Rank As ‘Most Miserable’ Places to Live
Environment can play a heavy role in our general wellbeing and happiness. If you are surrounded by darkness, even the light hurts your eyes. Sure, it's possible to overcome a lot through hard work and a good attitude, but what happens when the deck is stacked so badly against you that you have almost no chance to win?
Top 5 Cities To Visit In Texas That Are Sure To Get You In The Christmas Spirit!
I don't care what anyone says, Christmas officially begins the day after Halloween! It is never too early to start putting up the tree, the lights, and all the Christmas things. To each his own, I guess, but my family, specifically my children, love Christmas and love putting up the tree as early as possible to enjoy it longer. If you love the sights and sounds of the holidays as much as we do, have I got a suggestion for you.
Billion Dollar Powerball Jackpot Produces Two Texas Millionaires
That's the estimated jackpot of the next Powerball drawing set for Wednesday, November 2. That's because nobody won Monday night's Powerball drawing for an estimated annuitized $1 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13-19-36-39-59 with a Powerball of 13. How ironic is that? The Halloween drawing produced the number 13 twice!...
Lubbock Health Officials Aren’t Sure How Many Overdose On Fentanyl Cases There Have Been
Fentanyl continues to be a problem in Texas and throughout the nation. School districts around the state have reported overdose cases related to fentanyl for months now, and in Lubbock, the problem is growing. According to KAMC, the Lubbock Health Department has been able to confirm one, non-fatal fentanyl overdose...
Is There A Dress Code For Voting in Texas?
It is election season. The midterms are coming up next week and early voting has already begun. Passions are running high on all sides. Almost every other commercial on t.v. is a campaign commercial. Voting is an important civic duty. What many people don't realize is, there IS a voting...
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard In Texas?
It happens, right? Whether you are a dog owner or not, we have all dealt with DOG POOP in the yard. Actually, other people's DOG'S POOP in the yard. And, that's what the issue is. When other people's pets POOP on your lawn. Isn't it funny how if OUR dog poops in our yard, it's cool, BUT if a neighborhood dog or strange dog poops in your yard it becomes a problem?
Dan Patrick Implores Republicans To Vote, Says Statewide Races Are Tight
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick joined The Chad Hasty Show Monday evening to discuss his campaign for re-election as he is being challenged in the race by Democrat Mike Collier. Early voting began last week and continues this week. One trend that many have talked about is the lack of turnout so far.
More and More Texans Are Using Medical Marijuana
It appears as though more Texans want access to medical marijuana, an issue that not all statewide Republicans agree on. Across the United States, more and more states are approving the use of medical marijuana, while here in Texas, the use of marijuana for medical reasons continues to expand though not as quickly as some would like to see.
Texas Authorities Warn Parents About Drugs & Other Halloween Safety Tips
Halloween is finally here and so are the warnings to kids and parents alike about precautions that steps both can take to make sure everyone is safe this Halloween. It seems like every year there is a scare around Halloween and candy. When I was a kid it was candied apples or snack sized candy bars that could have possibly had a razor blade inside.
Does This Viral Cocktail Hack Actually Taste Like Dr Pepper? [Video]
Have you ever gone out to a bar and wanted a tasty alcoholic beverage, but also wanted one of Texas’ favorite drinks, Dr Pepper?. The easy solution to that problem is simply ordering a jack and Dr Pepper or some other alcohol and soda combo. That thing is, the alcohol then takes away from the flavor of the Dr Pepper, making is a whole different experience. So, what if you could make a cocktail that tastes like a Dr Pepper without even putting the soda in it?
