Top 5 Cities To Visit In Texas That Are Sure To Get You In The Christmas Spirit!

I don't care what anyone says, Christmas officially begins the day after Halloween! It is never too early to start putting up the tree, the lights, and all the Christmas things. To each his own, I guess, but my family, specifically my children, love Christmas and love putting up the tree as early as possible to enjoy it longer. If you love the sights and sounds of the holidays as much as we do, have I got a suggestion for you.
Billion Dollar Powerball Jackpot Produces Two Texas Millionaires

That's the estimated jackpot of the next Powerball drawing set for Wednesday, November 2. That's because nobody won Monday night's Powerball drawing for an estimated annuitized $1 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13-19-36-39-59 with a Powerball of 13. How ironic is that? The Halloween drawing produced the number 13 twice!...
Is There A Dress Code For Voting in Texas?

It is election season. The midterms are coming up next week and early voting has already begun. Passions are running high on all sides. Almost every other commercial on t.v. is a campaign commercial. Voting is an important civic duty. What many people don't realize is, there IS a voting...
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard In Texas?

It happens, right? Whether you are a dog owner or not, we have all dealt with DOG POOP in the yard. Actually, other people's DOG'S POOP in the yard. And, that's what the issue is. When other people's pets POOP on your lawn. Isn't it funny how if OUR dog poops in our yard, it's cool, BUT if a neighborhood dog or strange dog poops in your yard it becomes a problem?
More and More Texans Are Using Medical Marijuana

It appears as though more Texans want access to medical marijuana, an issue that not all statewide Republicans agree on. Across the United States, more and more states are approving the use of medical marijuana, while here in Texas, the use of marijuana for medical reasons continues to expand though not as quickly as some would like to see.
Does This Viral Cocktail Hack Actually Taste Like Dr Pepper? [Video]

Have you ever gone out to a bar and wanted a tasty alcoholic beverage, but also wanted one of Texas’ favorite drinks, Dr Pepper?. The easy solution to that problem is simply ordering a jack and Dr Pepper or some other alcohol and soda combo. That thing is, the alcohol then takes away from the flavor of the Dr Pepper, making is a whole different experience. So, what if you could make a cocktail that tastes like a Dr Pepper without even putting the soda in it?
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

