According to U.S. Bank’s 2022 CFO Insights Report, finance leaders’ priorities have shifted as they work to help guide their firms through choppy waters. The top-line survey results revealed that improving risk identification and mitigation is now a top priority for 30% of finance leaders, while in 2021, risk management was the least identified top priority (18%). In addition, driving revenue growth is a top priority for only 21% of finance leaders this year, while in 2021, driving revenue growth was a top priority for 35% of leaders.

1 DAY AGO