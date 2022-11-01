Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
One Inc, Hi Marley to Streamline Payment Processing, Improve Customer Experience
One Inc, the digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced that it has integrated the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud with One Inc’s ClaimsPay platform. This integration “allows carriers to conduct text message conversations with claimants inclusive of digital payment, a unified and modern approach.”. The text-based opt-in...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Best Practices for Operating a Logistics Marketplace
The marketplace model has provided the logistics sector with an opportunity for unprecedented transformation. In an industry hamstrung by a combination of decoupled, disparate systems and exceptionally relational processes, there's a better way to operate. Not just for new market entrants, but for all existing brokers and freight forwarders as well.
LenderDock and Goosehead Insurance Partner to Digitize Lender-Servicer Interactions
Policy verification and automated lienholder process management services, today announced a new partnership with. (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, to automate their lender-servicer interactions such as lienholder verifications and mortgage correction requests. Through the partnership, LenderDock's Base Platform, which includes the Verifi and Correxion services, will help Goosehead's service and support teams eliminate thousands of time-consuming lender-originated communications.
monitordaily.com
Tiger Group Hires Former Wells Fargo Equipment Finance Group Head
William J. Mayer, a senior finance industry executive responsible for generating billions of dollars in growth during his 33 years at Wells Fargo and GE Capital, joined Tiger Group as executive managing director. He will focus on business development for the asset-valuation, disposition and finance firm. “Bill brings tremendous business...
Seasoned Insurance and Cannabis Industry Veterans Form Frontier Risk Group to Develop First Tech-Enabled Insurance Solution for the Cannabis Sector: Frontier Risk Group
Frontier Risk Group (“Frontier Risk” or “the Company”) announced its launch, formally bringing together a team of seasoned executives and experts from the insurance and cannabis industries to build the first tech-enabled insurance ecosystem to better service cannabis risk. The former CEO of. Parallel, Inc. and...
OSARO Debuts Partners Alliance: a Collaborative Program for E-commerce Robotics Integrators and Vendors
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- OSARO®, a global leader in AI-driven robotics for e-commerce, has launched a partner program that aims to streamline the deployment of robotic solutions for e-commerce and logistics businesses. The OSARO Partners Alliance program provides a range of collaboration and comarketing opportunities for vendors, integrators, distributors, resellers, third-party logistics companies (3PLs), and consultants, to deliver unified solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005370/en/ Working with a FANUC robot and a Pregis automated bagging machine, OSARO staff members collaborate with NPSG Global technicians to construct OSARO® Robotic Bagging System cells at Zenni Optical in Novato, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
Pixelligent Secures $38 million in IP-Backed Financing to Accelerate Commercialization
The funding will help us support our customers as we bring numerous mass-production applications to market in 2023 and beyond" in non-dilutive growth capital backed by its intellectual property portfolio. The capital was provided by a funding vehicle managed by. MVolution Partners LLC. (“MVP”) and facilitated by insurance and valuation...
ZestyAI appoints property insurance veteran, Cathy Link as Head of Customer Success amidst record growth
Link brings 25 years of Property Underwriting, Rating and Climate Risk Management experience to ZestyAI at a time of fast expansion fueled by the need for digital transformation in insurance and real estate. SAN FRANCISCO. ,. Nov. 3, 2022. /PRNewswire/ - ZestyAI, the leading provider of climate and property risk...
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for Utica Mutual Insurance Company and Its Affiliates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) outlook to positive from stable and affirmed Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of. Utica Mutual Insurance Company. (Utica Mutual) (. New Hartford, NY. ) and its intercompany...
SEMCAP Launches SEMCAP Health, Its Healthcare Investment Strategy, to Address Significant Opportunities and Challenges in Rapidly Evolving U.S. Healthcare Market
PHILADELPHIA , Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMCAP announces its new healthcare investment strategy,. , which targets influential investment stakes in high-growth, next generation healthcare technology and technology-enabled service businesses that are aligned with the unprecedented demographic, consumer and digital shifts currently occurring in healthcare. Drawing upon the team’s...
monitordaily.com
Risk Management Soars Past Revenue Growth as Top Priority for Finance Leaders
According to U.S. Bank’s 2022 CFO Insights Report, finance leaders’ priorities have shifted as they work to help guide their firms through choppy waters. The top-line survey results revealed that improving risk identification and mitigation is now a top priority for 30% of finance leaders, while in 2021, risk management was the least identified top priority (18%). In addition, driving revenue growth is a top priority for only 21% of finance leaders this year, while in 2021, driving revenue growth was a top priority for 35% of leaders.
Treez Acquires Swifter Enhancing Fintech Solutions For Cannabis Industry
Treez, an enterprise commerce technology platform for the cannabis retail and supply chain industry, has reached an agreement to acquire Swifter, a payment solutions platform tailored to meet the needs of the cannabis industry. Swifter’s suite of existing multi-location operating retail cannabis clients, along with their credentials as a Y...
Obsidian introduces a Program Analytical Review ("PAR") tool designed to increase transparency and improve program performance for clients
NEW YORK , Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Obsidian Insurance Group ("Obsidian"), which is focused on facilitating and supporting growth in specialty insurance programs, announced today the introduction of a Program Analytical Review ("PAR") data analytics tool that will be offered by Obsidian to its MGAs, Reinsurers, and Reinsurance Brokers. The level of detail and analysis that PAR provides will deliver keen insight into pricing, profitability, and loss trends within specific program portfolios, and provide unique perspectives to Obsidian's stakeholders into how their portfolio can be managed for continuous profitability.
SIRIUSPOINT LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition. On November 2, 2022 , SiriusPoint Ltd. (the "Company") issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter ended. September 30, 2022. attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. The information contained in this Item 2.02 of this Current Report on...
salestechstar.com
Inspectorio Introduces DocuFlow, a Document Management Solution Built for Supply Chains
New document and collaboration technology eliminates paper processes, streamlines workflows, and ensures regulatory compliance for the supply chain. Inspectorio, the leading cloud-based AI-powered SaaS solution for supply chain organizations, announced the release of Inspectorio DocuFlow, a document management solution. Inspectorio DocuFlow allows supply chain partners to automate and streamline document management workflows, collaborate with users both inside and outside the boundaries of your organization, and ensure proper document control.
HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF PRIORITY INSURANCE ASSOCIATES, LLC IN ARIZONA
CHICAGO , Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of. ). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Scottsdale, Arizona. ,. Priority Insurance Associates. is a women-owned independent insurance agency with more...
Q3 2022 Investor Supplement – Excel
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on. 02 November 2022. 20:30:37 UTC. .
salestechstar.com
Denali Advanced Integration Hires New Head of Global Sales
Denali deepens its executive bench with industry pro Phil Castillo. Denali announced the hiring of Phil Castillo as its new Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales, effective immediately. Castillo will lead the company’s growing sales team as it deepens relationships with existing customers and gains new ones. He comes to...
fintechfutures.com
Women in fintech drive the lending industry’s digital transformation
While women continue to make strides in driving innovation across a variety of sectors, it’s still challenging to find their talents and skills being leveraged at the c-suite level, especially when it comes to careers in fintech. According to recent research, just 6% of CEOs in fintech are women...
itsecuritywire.com
Crawford & Company® collaborates with the Generali Group
Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, has today announced a partnership with Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.® (Generali®) to provide specialist cyber incident response and loss adjusting services globally.
