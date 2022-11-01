Read full article on original website
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
Big Cowboys Tower Over the Texas Panhandle Keeping Watch
Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes our cowboys. All our cowboys are big, but I'm actually talking about the giant cowboys that tower over a few cities in the Texas Panhandle. Let's talk about a few of these cowboys. Tex Randall. Tex Randall has graced the skyline of...
A Private Pond, Bowling Alley & More: Look Inside This $12 Million Texas Mansion
Texas is full of so many beautiful houses. From quaint and cozy family homes, to luxurious and extravagant mansions, there is something for everyone. Focusing on the extravagant side, lets take a look inside this crazy Texas mansion that is currently listed at $12 million. The property features a private pond, a bowling alley, a movie theatre, and so much more.
Texas Ranks In Top 5 Most Dangerous States With Low Scores In Every Category
Imagine receiving a skills assessment test in a classroom full of 50 other people. It's a broad scope, so surely you'll do okay in one of the categories you're being tested on. However, when you get your results back, you discover you came in 47 out of 50, and most of the other poor performers sat right next to you. You and your friends are not dummies, in spite of what others in the room might say, but you are the group that didn't prepare for the test. Also, you're name is Texas and you are the size of a linebacker compared to every other person in the room.
10 Most Affordable U.S. Cities to Buy a House, and Texas Is on the List
It's a pretty big deal for most of us. A life-changing decision. I'm talking about buying a home. While post-pandemic real estate continues to be a nightmare in places like New York and California, it seems many fellow Americans are flocking to states with more affordable housing, including Texas. The...
Top 5 Cities To Visit In Texas That Are Sure To Get You In The Christmas Spirit!
I don't care what anyone says, Christmas officially begins the day after Halloween! It is never too early to start putting up the tree, the lights, and all the Christmas things. To each his own, I guess, but my family, specifically my children, love Christmas and love putting up the tree as early as possible to enjoy it longer. If you love the sights and sounds of the holidays as much as we do, have I got a suggestion for you.
Is There A Dress Code For Voting in Texas?
It is election season. The midterms are coming up next week and early voting has already begun. Passions are running high on all sides. Almost every other commercial on t.v. is a campaign commercial. Voting is an important civic duty. What many people don't realize is, there IS a voting...
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard In Texas?
It happens, right? Whether you are a dog owner or not, we have all dealt with DOG POOP in the yard. Actually, other people's DOG'S POOP in the yard. And, that's what the issue is. When other people's pets POOP on your lawn. Isn't it funny how if OUR dog poops in our yard, it's cool, BUT if a neighborhood dog or strange dog poops in your yard it becomes a problem?
Dan Patrick Implores Republicans To Vote, Says Statewide Races Are Tight
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick joined The Chad Hasty Show Monday evening to discuss his campaign for re-election as he is being challenged in the race by Democrat Mike Collier. Early voting began last week and continues this week. One trend that many have talked about is the lack of turnout so far.
New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About
What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
Texas Authorities Warn Parents About Drugs & Other Halloween Safety Tips
Halloween is finally here and so are the warnings to kids and parents alike about precautions that steps both can take to make sure everyone is safe this Halloween. It seems like every year there is a scare around Halloween and candy. When I was a kid it was candied apples or snack sized candy bars that could have possibly had a razor blade inside.
