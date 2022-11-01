ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Lonestar 99.5

Texas Ranks In Top 5 Most Dangerous States With Low Scores In Every Category

Imagine receiving a skills assessment test in a classroom full of 50 other people. It's a broad scope, so surely you'll do okay in one of the categories you're being tested on. However, when you get your results back, you discover you came in 47 out of 50, and most of the other poor performers sat right next to you. You and your friends are not dummies, in spite of what others in the room might say, but you are the group that didn't prepare for the test. Also, you're name is Texas and you are the size of a linebacker compared to every other person in the room.
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

Top 5 Cities To Visit In Texas That Are Sure To Get You In The Christmas Spirit!

I don't care what anyone says, Christmas officially begins the day after Halloween! It is never too early to start putting up the tree, the lights, and all the Christmas things. To each his own, I guess, but my family, specifically my children, love Christmas and love putting up the tree as early as possible to enjoy it longer. If you love the sights and sounds of the holidays as much as we do, have I got a suggestion for you.
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

Is There A Dress Code For Voting in Texas?

It is election season. The midterms are coming up next week and early voting has already begun. Passions are running high on all sides. Almost every other commercial on t.v. is a campaign commercial. Voting is an important civic duty. What many people don't realize is, there IS a voting...
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard In Texas?

It happens, right? Whether you are a dog owner or not, we have all dealt with DOG POOP in the yard. Actually, other people's DOG'S POOP in the yard. And, that's what the issue is. When other people's pets POOP on your lawn. Isn't it funny how if OUR dog poops in our yard, it's cool, BUT if a neighborhood dog or strange dog poops in your yard it becomes a problem?
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About

What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy