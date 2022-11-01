Cedar's Integrated Payer-Provider Patient Billing Platform Introduced to Highmark Inc. and Allegheny Health Network Customers

Read full article on original website
To fix the US healthcare system, start with helping burned-out doctors and providers | Opinion [Miami Herald]
The life expectancy of Americans has dropped for two consecutive years. The first year, attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, was consistent with other countries. The second year was not. In spite of how much our nation spends on healthcare services, which reached. $4 trillion. in 2020 or around. $12,500. per...
Cultivating an Early Warning System in Healthcare Quality Through Bi-Directional Patient-Physician Engagement
Patient advocacy organizations and medical specialty societies can serve as a liaison between patients and providers in bi-directional engagement, closing gaps in the patient journey and ultimately driving innovation for higher quality care. Patients are the keyholders to an enormous trove of data that is critical to taking the next...
thepennyhoarder.com
Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour
CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
Investopedia
Health Insurance Review Methodology
The Affordable Care Act made it easier to get health insurance, especially for those who don’t have access to coverage through work. Most people can buy health insurance every year during open enrollment at the federal Health Insurance Marketplace (healthcare.gov) or at their state marketplace. But as there are dozens of different companies offering multiple plan types, choosing the best can be tough. That’s where we come in.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Accident And/Or Bodily Injury Management And Monitoring Application For Law Firms, Medical Providers, Insurance Companies, Process, System, Apparatus, And A Method Of Using Same”, for Approval (USPTO 20220327235): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Rakhimbekov, Tamerlan (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “U. S. Pat. . No. 5,956,687 (. Vaughn...
ZestyAI appoints property insurance veteran, Cathy Link as Head of Customer Success amidst record growth
Link brings 25 years of Property Underwriting, Rating and Climate Risk Management experience to ZestyAI at a time of fast expansion fueled by the need for digital transformation in insurance and real estate. SAN FRANCISCO. ,. Nov. 3, 2022. /PRNewswire/ - ZestyAI, the leading provider of climate and property risk...
Patent Issued for Precision data collection for digital health monitoring (USPTO 11467813): VigNet Incorporated
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Cao, Yue (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11467813, is. VigNet Incorporated. (. Fairfax, Virginia. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
AMA
Telehealth progress relies on making temporary policies permanent
The versatility in how telehealth technology can be used and the creativity physicians are showing in how they use it is rapidly coming to light. But so is the fragility of this progress, which is tied to the temporary waiving of outdated laws and regulations during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Sunshine Drugs Pharmacies To Implement Pathway Health's Medical Cannabis Management System
Pathway Health Corp. PHC KL (formerly Colson Capital Corp.) has signed a collaboration agreement with Sunshine Drugs, a family of 15 community based pharmacies located primarily in Southwest Ontario. The agreement details the implementation of Pathway's Medical Cannabis Management System ("MCMS") in a planned November, 2022 rollout. The joint initiative...
Investigators at Columbia University Describe Findings in Mental Health (Patient-, Hospital-, and System-level Factors Associated With 30-day Readmission After a Psychiatric Hospitalization): Mental Health
-- Current study results on Mental Health have been published. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Readmission after inpatient care for a psychiatric condition is associated with a range of adverse events including suicide and all-cause mortality. This study estimated 30-day readmission rates in a large cohort of inpatient psychiatric admissions in.
HUMANA INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The condensed consolidated financial statements of Humana Inc. in this document present the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows, and should be read in conjunction with the following discussion and analysis. References to "we," "us," "our," "Company," and "Humana" mean. Humana Inc. and its subsidiaries. This discussion...
HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF PRIORITY INSURANCE ASSOCIATES, LLC IN ARIZONA
CHICAGO , Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of. ). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Scottsdale, Arizona. ,. Priority Insurance Associates. is a women-owned independent insurance agency with more...
Eastern Bank and Eastern Insurance Group LLC Welcome The Forsyth Institute As A New Customer
Eastern’s Commercial Banking Team Provides Financing and Cash Management Solutions To Support Growth. , a wholly owned subsidiary of Eastern Bank, are pleased to announce. (Forsyth) as a new commercial banking and insurance customer. Founded in 1910 as a pediatric dental hospital serving disadvantaged children in the. Boston. area,
Research from National Chin-Yi University of Technology Yields New Study Findings on Sustainability Research (Application of Advanced Hybrid Models to Identify the Sustainable Financial Management Clients of Long-Term Care Insurance Policy): Sustainability Research
-- A new study on sustainability research is now available. According to news reporting from. of Technology by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The rapid growth of the aging population and the rate of disabled people with physical and mental disorders is increasing the demand for long-term care.”. The news...
ajmc.com
Understanding the Complexity of Oncology Drug Pricing
Brian Corvino, MBA, managing director, Life Sciences and Health Care Practice, Deloitte Consulting, LLP, offered an overview of how the surge of innovation in oncology—and resulting drug approvals—dominate the biopharmaceutical sector. He spoke at the Community Oncology Alliance's Payer Exchange Summit. The explosion of new, life-saving therapies in...
American Property Casualty Insurance Association: What is Driving the Affordability and Accessibility Challenges for Homeowners Insurance in High-Risk Western States
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Communities in wildfire-exposed regions are facing growing wildfire risk and increased losses, resulting in higher insurance costs and less choice for consumers. As more communities face devastation, increased attention is needed to examine the root underlying causes contributing to these problems. The American Property Casualty...
Patent Issued for Data processing systems and methods for bundled privacy policies (USPTO 11468386): OneTrust LLC
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Beaumont, Richard A. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11468386 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Obsidian introduces a Program Analytical Review ("PAR") tool designed to increase transparency and improve program performance for clients
NEW YORK , Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Obsidian Insurance Group ("Obsidian"), which is focused on facilitating and supporting growth in specialty insurance programs, announced today the introduction of a Program Analytical Review ("PAR") data analytics tool that will be offered by Obsidian to its MGAs, Reinsurers, and Reinsurance Brokers. The level of detail and analysis that PAR provides will deliver keen insight into pricing, profitability, and loss trends within specific program portfolios, and provide unique perspectives to Obsidian's stakeholders into how their portfolio can be managed for continuous profitability.
Seasoned Insurance and Cannabis Industry Veterans Form Frontier Risk Group to Develop First Tech-Enabled Insurance Solution for the Cannabis Sector: Frontier Risk Group
Frontier Risk Group (“Frontier Risk” or “the Company”) announced its launch, formally bringing together a team of seasoned executives and experts from the insurance and cannabis industries to build the first tech-enabled insurance ecosystem to better service cannabis risk. The former CEO of. Parallel, Inc. and...
DHS launches free telehealth service for COVID-19 treatment
Chronotype, The (Rice Lake, WI) The state Department of Health Services announces a free telehealth service to streamline access to COVID-19 treatment. COVID-19 antiviral treatments must be taken within five days of symptoms starting, even if symptoms are mild, making it essential to quickly access a clinician for a prescription. Anyone 18 and older who tests positive for COVID-19 can have a telehealth consultation with a health care clinician within 5-30 minutes. If eligible, a clinician will prescribe an oral antiviral pill that reduces the risk for severe symptoms, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. The prescription can be filled at over 600 pharmacies in the state. Insurance is not required. Those without pharmacy access can have their medicine shipped overnight.
