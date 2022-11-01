Cedar's Integrated Payer-Provider Patient Billing Platform Introduced to Highmark Inc. and Allegheny Health Network Customers

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Beaumont, Richard A. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11468386 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).

20 HOURS AGO