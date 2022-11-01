Read full article on original website
Life insurance dos and don'ts all adults should know
Investing in life insurance can be a wise move, particularly if you have dependents. These policies can provide much-needed money to your loved ones when you pass, helping to cover funeral expenses, medical bills or even debts you leave behind. But not all life insurance policies are created equal —...
Fidelity Life: Life Insurance for Millennials
CHICAGO , Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennials aren't immune from conversations surrounding life insurance, though they tend to steer clear of it. In reality, life insurance is a powerful tool that can make a huge difference in anyone's life, from the point of purchase to the day they die. Not only can life insurance be a valuable financial tool helping to round out a portfolio for the policyholder, but it also protects those they love long after they're gone.
travelawaits.com
3 Reasons You Need Life Insurance In Retirement — Plus Why It’s Easier To Apply Now
Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. Though life insurance is typically thought of as a product for young families, the fact is that for retirees, this product can be important and an extra sense of security, especially when you travel. Cash at death is not just needed to pay taxes, but also to assure a surviving spouse’s well-being, leave a legacy for your family or charity, and achieve related estate planning goals. And with the recent pandemic, it’s no surprise sales of life insurance have been up in the last two years.
EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations is presented pursuant to General Instruction (H)(2)(a) of Form 10-Q. The management's narrative that follows should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere herein, with the information provided under "Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements and Information" included elsewhere herein and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") in Part II, Item 7 and "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A included in Equitable Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
More Investors Looking at HSAs as a Way to Save for Retirement
U.S. companies have come to embrace health savings as a benefit for employees in recent years. Many businesses increasingly see HSA’s as plan developers intended -- as a healthcare spending vehicle that allows users to save for healthcare expenditures on a tax-advantaged basis. That premise sounded so good that...
6 Purchases Retirees Almost Never Regret
Retirees typically live on a fixed income, so every purchase must be carefully thought out. After all, the money they spend likely won't be replaced. But some products, services and experiences really...
What a record Social Security cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% could mean for benefit taxes
When an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment kicks in next year, retirees who relyon Social Security benefits will see some relief from record-high inflation. However, two factors – the size of Medicare Part B premiums and benefit taxes – may offset how much larger those monthly checks will be in 2023.
14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small...
Common Retirement Questions: When Should I Begin Taking Social Security?
Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the ten most common questions in retirement. In today’s episode, Anspach discusses the next most common retirement question: When should I begin taking Social Security?. Anspach says that people are more open to the...
29 Careless Ways Retirees Waste Money
You've worked hard all your life, so you deserve to enjoy yourself in retirement. However, when you live on a fixed income, it's important to keep track of where every dollar is going and not spend...
How You Manage Your Social Security Account Affects Spousal Benefits in 3 Ways
Social Security is designed to support workers and their families by providing a guaranteed source of lifetime income for those who meet certain criteria. As such, they are a critical piece to your...
Tax changes mean brighter future for retirement savings
Last week the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced new limits on various tax advantaged saving vehicles, such as IRAs and 401(k) contributions, for 2023. As expected, rising inflation increased these limits significantly. For example, the annual 401(k) contribution limit will increase to $22,500, from $20,500, while the annual IRA contribution will increase from $6,500 to $7,500.
NYC warns that active city workers could have to pay for health insurance if Medicare Advantage push fails [New York Daily News]
New York Daily News, The (NY) Mayor Adams’ administration is considering making active municipal employees pay for their health insurance premiums if its controversial effort to shift the city’s retired workforce into a privatized Medicare plan falls apart, the. Daily News. has learned. Saddling active municipal workers with...
How Much More Retirement Income Can You Get?
A savvy consultant recently asked me how much more income a Go2Income plan, with its integration of annuity payments and focus on income allocation, could produce as compared to a traditional retirement income plan. Might it be 20% or more?. He recalled my discussion about rules of thumb in Retirement...
American Property Casualty Insurance Association: What is Driving the Affordability and Accessibility Challenges for Homeowners Insurance in High-Risk Western States
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Communities in wildfire-exposed regions are facing growing wildfire risk and increased losses, resulting in higher insurance costs and less choice for consumers. As more communities face devastation, increased attention is needed to examine the root underlying causes contributing to these problems. The American Property Casualty...
3 Best Annuities for 2022
No one single investment is “best” for all investors. This particularly applies to annuities, which aren’t appropriate for a wide range of investors. Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023. Discover: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000. In a nutshell, annuities are...
Seasoned Insurance and Cannabis Industry Veterans Form Frontier Risk Group to Develop First Tech-Enabled Insurance Solution for the Cannabis Sector: Frontier Risk Group
Frontier Risk Group (“Frontier Risk” or “the Company”) announced its launch, formally bringing together a team of seasoned executives and experts from the insurance and cannabis industries to build the first tech-enabled insurance ecosystem to better service cannabis risk. The former CEO of. Parallel, Inc. and...
Sun Life increases Common Share dividend and declares dividends on Preferred Shares
TORONTO , Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) today announced that a dividend of. per share on the common shares of the Company has been declared, payable. December 30, 2022. to shareholders of record...
Research from National Chin-Yi University of Technology Yields New Study Findings on Sustainability Research (Application of Advanced Hybrid Models to Identify the Sustainable Financial Management Clients of Long-Term Care Insurance Policy): Sustainability Research
-- A new study on sustainability research is now available. According to news reporting from. of Technology by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The rapid growth of the aging population and the rate of disabled people with physical and mental disorders is increasing the demand for long-term care.”. The news...
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for Utica Mutual Insurance Company and Its Affiliates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) outlook to positive from stable and affirmed Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of. Utica Mutual Insurance Company. (Utica Mutual) (. New Hartford, NY. ) and its intercompany...
