Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes from upstate New York
It will be on display until mid-January. Afterward, it will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.
Five of the Most Loved Museums in America Are Right in New York
One of the best ways to learn and appreciate things is by visiting a museum and luckily for New Yorkers, our state is home to five of the most loved museums in the entire United States. This last summer, my family visited as many museums as possible, from big to...
Bono Launches ‘Stories of Surrender’ Book Tour in New York City
Bono launched his Stories of Surrender book tour this evening in New York City, in support of his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. The U2 singer appeared on stage at the Beacon Theatre to rapturous applause before launching into a condensed version of "City of Blinding Lights," backed by a trio of musicians.
Beauty pageant coming to Aviation Mall
This month, things are getting beautiful at the Aviation Mall. The mall announced on Wednesday that it will host the Sunburst Beauty Pageant this month.
nystateofpolitics.com
Can upstate New York make the difference in the race for governor?
As the rallies swell at campaign stops around New York in the final days of the gubernatorial election, upstate voters may be up for grabs. Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin hope to compete in parts of upstate New York in an increasingly competitive general election.
newyorkalmanack.com
Big Fires At Bloodville: An Industrial History
The fires that destroyed both the axe and scythe factories in Bloodville in Saratoga County did not completely end the industrial era of the hamlet, as is widely believed. There were actually a few valiant efforts to reestablish manufacturing in the years that followed. The hard-edge tool factories of Isaiah...
Free Christmas screenings at the Palace Theater
Don't shoot your eye out because you'll want to see your favorite Christmas Classics in the movie theater this year. The Palace Theater announced free screenings of holiday movies starting December 12.
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
Closing of The View restaurant at Dunham’s Bay Resort
According to the Dunham's Bay Resort Facebook, The View Restaurant will be closing. The resort states the restaurant is permanently closed as of October 30.
The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
Longfellows in Saratoga Springs officially closing
Longfellows Hotel & Restaurant, located at 500 Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs, is reportedly set to close. According to a notice on the New York State Department of Labor website, Longfellows will close on January 22, 2023.
How to know if you’re eligible for HEAP this winter
This winter is set to be cold - and expensive. Tuesday marked the start of the application period for New York's Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), and Warren County wants residents to know exactly whether they can get help for what is expected to be a costly winter for heating.
Church unearths 156-year-old mystery gravestone
When the staff at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church prepared for the installation of a new statue of its namesake, they expected a straightforward process. Patio pavers went to work to flatten the spot where a new statue of St. Micheal now stands - and in the process, a mystery was unearthed.
New York Official Caught Taking Down Lee Zeldin Signs: 'Breaking the Law'
New York Assemblyman Peter J. Abbate, Jr. told the person filming him that gubernatorial candidate Zeldin was "breaking the law before he even takes office."
Renovations complete at Glens Falls HHHN center
At the corner where Broad Street meets Hudson Avenue, things have been busy. The strip leading up to the intersection is home to a recently-rebuilt Stewart's Shops location, and a Hudson Headwaters Health Network building that has undergone some long-needed renovations. This week, the work is done at that crowded corner.
Gross or Acceptable? Unusual Act at NY Food Court Sparks Debate
A user in an Albany Reddit group recently posted something disturbing she witnessed at a mall food court, and it's stirring a lot of debate. I just witnessed a mom change her kid on a food court table at a mall. Granted she laid a blanket down but is this still right?
Person airlifted after Schenectady crash
A person was airlifted Friday morning after a serious crash on Broadway in Schenectady.
