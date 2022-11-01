ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nystateofpolitics.com

Can upstate New York make the difference in the race for governor?

As the rallies swell at campaign stops around New York in the final days of the gubernatorial election, upstate voters may be up for grabs. Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin hope to compete in parts of upstate New York in an increasingly competitive general election.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Big Fires At Bloodville: An Industrial History

The fires that destroyed both the axe and scythe factories in Bloodville in Saratoga County did not completely end the industrial era of the hamlet, as is widely believed. There were actually a few valiant efforts to reestablish manufacturing in the years that followed. The hard-edge tool factories of Isaiah...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
Queens Post

The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November

This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Church unearths 156-year-old mystery gravestone

When the staff at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church prepared for the installation of a new statue of its namesake, they expected a straightforward process. Patio pavers went to work to flatten the spot where a new statue of St. Micheal now stands - and in the process, a mystery was unearthed.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Renovations complete at Glens Falls HHHN center

At the corner where Broad Street meets Hudson Avenue, things have been busy. The strip leading up to the intersection is home to a recently-rebuilt Stewart's Shops location, and a Hudson Headwaters Health Network building that has undergone some long-needed renovations. This week, the work is done at that crowded corner.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WZOZ 103.1

WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WZOZ 103.1 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy