Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
Coroner identifies I-55 crash victims
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 Sunday evening. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victims as Steven Hermanson, 66 of Lebanon, and Nathan Tenneson, 29 of Ettrick, Wis. State troopers said they determined Hermanson and Tenneson crashed into […]
Two people killed in HazMat crash on I-55 identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people who were killed in a HazMat crash on Interstate 55 Sunday night have been identified. The Springfield Fire Department was called to South Bound I-55 at 9:30 p.m. A total of 12 SFD members responded to the scene. Units deployed oil dry and created...
La Crosse Police arrest man connected to incident near Northside Elementary
According to a release from the La Crosse Police Department, staff at Northside notified them after seeing a man drive a gold-colored vehicle drive by the school multiple times. Staff claimed that the driver was wearing a mask and holding what appeared to be a gun in the air. Children were out for recess at the time of the incident, staff said.
The final hours: Houska Park shuts down
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — When the clock strikes midnight, water and power will shut down at Houska Park. La Crosse’s Homeless Services coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been working with community non-profits including the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities to find shelter for people who are homeless. “You’re following their rules and their guides while using their facilities,...
UPDATE: Eau Claire woman is found safe
UPDATE: Eau Claire Police confirm Weidinger has been found safe. —– EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Eau Claire Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. 28-year-old Jennifer Weidinger has not been seen since last Thursday, October 27th. She was seen in the Barstow Street area of downtown Eau Claire. Police say she might have...
Black River Falls Man Sentenced for 6th OWI
A Black River Falls man arrested for driving drunk with a child in the car was sentenced in Jackson County Court on Tuesday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, back in October of 2020, they were called to a three vehicle crash on County Road F. Christopher Stensven’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit two other vehicles.
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
House brings Halloween spirit to Pigeon Falls community
PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No matter where they live, members of one family always get into the Halloween spirit by creating a spooktacular display. That love for the season brings people from all around the Trempealeau County area to check it out. At this home on Main Street in Pigeon...
Houston County’s request for a no-wake zone on the Mississippi River denied
The Houston County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on October 25, at the historic courthouse in downtown Caledonia. Chairman Greg Myhre promptly called the meeting to order at 9 a.m. He led commissioners and guests in the Pledge of Allegiance. The commissioners unanimously approved the meeting’s agenda with...
Homicide charges filed for two men after man dies in western Wisconsin shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Eau Claire Police Department has provided an update about its investigation into a homicide that took place on September 17 that left one man dead. According to a release, charges have been filed against two men for their alleged involvement in the incident...
Hiker rescued after falling from Red Wing walking trail
RED WING, Minn. -- Emergency responders rescued a hiker Tuesday who fell down an embankment on a walking trail in Red Wing.The Red Wings Fire Department says it was dispatched to He Mni Can-Barn Bluff at 2:04 p.m. for a hiker who fell.Responders located the hiker and extricated him back up the bluff to a safe location.The hiker was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems and is said to be in good condition.
Guilty plea in Fillmore County drug case involving a child
PRESTON, Minn. – A Fillmore County man charged with nine drug-related crimes pleads guilty to one of them. Evan Dillon Kringler, 29 of Spring Valley, entered a guilty plea Monday to storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child. Kringler was arrested June 16 after the Fillmore County...
Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A 38-year-old man from Strum is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 5th offense. The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Justin Bjorgo on I-94 near Menomonie around 1:40 a.m. Saturday for speeding. The trooper said...
Burlesque in Winona! Burly Bluffs return for “Sexy Spooktacular”
Oct. 28, No Name Bar hosted “Sexy Spooktacular” a 21+ burlesque show put on by the Burly Bluffs production company. Burly Bluffs, a burlesque organization catering to southern Minnesota, hosts a queer-centered space for specifically southern Minnesota, but also expands to other regions as well. “Your support for...
Cost of Deer Licenses In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa
Big game is a big deal for the Upper Plains states that bring in big revenue. Not only when hunters spend money on ammunition and clothing, but for lodging and dining. And, regarding non-resident hunters, we're talking a huge bump to the state's coffers. Following the influx of pheasant hunters...
Kirstin Schultz announced as Winona’s 2022 Teacher of the Year
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — A Winona elementary school kicked off Halloween celebrations with a special surprise. The Winona Education Association announced their teacher of the year Monday morning. The recipient had no idea that the assembly was for her. Kirstin Schultz teaches third grade at Jefferson Elementary School. She...
Onalaska Superintendent Todd Antony on Onalaska School District referendums, including $75 million capital improvements
Onalaska School Superintendent Todd Antony in the WIZM studio Monday for La Crosse Talk PM to talk about the district’s two referendum questions on the ballot. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Tiffany Leis of Black River Falls Climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro
Tiffany Leis, an employee with Search and Recovery Engineering in Black River Falls, climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro back in August. Search and Recovery Engineering is a family-run small business providing outdoor recreation and rescue equipment. Kilimanjaro is one of the seven summits and highest mountains in Africa. Tiffany, along with one...
