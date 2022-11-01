ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher'

Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix series The Watcher takes as its inspiration a spellbinding article by Reeves Wiedeman that chronicles the haunting of a suburban family in Westfield, New Jersey. Believing they’d finally reached the pinnacle of their lives in peaceful suburbia, the Broaddus clan closed on their expensive new home at 657 Boulevard only to begin receiving creepy letters from a stalker known as The Watcher.
WESTFIELD, NJ
CNET

'The Stranger' on Netflix: The True Story That Inspired the Grim Thriller

At the beginning of the dark, enthralling Netflix thriller The Stranger, the words "based on a true story" flash on the screen. By the end of the movie, viewers will likely want to know more about that real-life tale and how closely the film reflects it. Read on to find...
IndieWire

Florence Pugh: My First Hollywood TV Show Told Me to Change ‘the Shape of My Face’

It’s a wonder that Florence Pugh even returned to Hollywood after a bad experience on a botched Fox sitcom. “The Wonder” actress Pugh was cast in the pilot for Fox’s “Studio City” dramedy in 2015 when she was 19. Directed by Sanaa Hamri and written by Krista Vernoff, the semi-autobiographical series centered on a singer (Pugh) who discovers her songwriter father (Eric McCormack) is a celebrity drug dealer. Heather Graham also starred as Pugh’s former stepmother. “I felt very lucky and grateful, and couldn’t believe that I had got this top-of-the-game job,” Pugh recently recalled to The Telegraph, citing that she assumed her...
The Independent

These seven real homes inspired horror movies

As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IndieWire

Mads Mikkelsen and Bryan Fuller Reunite for New Film ‘Dust Bunny’

It’s not the reunion that “Hannibal” fans have been waiting for, but it might be the next best thing: Series creator Bryan Fuller and star Mads Mikkelsen are making a movie together. Titled “Dust Bunny,” the film is written and directed by Fuller, who makes his feature directorial debut. Mikkelsen will star in the horror movie, which focuses on an 8-year-old girl who enlists the help of a neighbor to kill a monster under her bed that she believes ate her family. The project was announced November 1 during the first day of the American Film Market, with global sales company...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Jaz Singh Deol reveals real-life friendship with on-screen enemy

EastEnders star Jaz Singh Deol has shared photos on social media showing his real-life friendship with his on-screen enemy. Jaz (who collected the Best TV Character award at the Asian Media Awards in 2021) plays Kheerat Panesar on the BBC One soap, the eldest brother of the Panesar family who has an intense feud with Ravi Gulati, played by Aaron Thiara.
Advocate

'My Policeman' Cast and Creators on Making the Queer Film

The highly-anticipated queer film My Policeman hits Prime Video on Friday, and The Advocate has a special exclusive featurette with interviews of the cast and creators behind the film. The film, which premiered in theaters last month, currently holds 96 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. My Policeman toggles between...
IndieWire

Sarah Polley on ‘Baron Munchausen’ Criterion Release: ‘You Have My Permission to Still Love This Movie’

For a film that was released in 1988, “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen” has had a surprisingly large presence in recent film discourse. Sarah Polley, who starred in the movie as a child, has accused Terry Gilliam of creating unsafe conditions on the film’s set. In her recent memoir “Run Towards the Danger,” she described the director as “erratic” and claimed he made her do multiple takes of dangerous scenes involving pyrotechnics without any regard for her safety. On the opposite end of the spectrum, it was recently announced that the film is being added to the Criterion Collection in January. One...
IndieWire

How a Family Keepsake Evolved Into One of the Most Moving Films About Death Ever Made

Ondi Timoner didn’t know she was making a film when she began work on “Last Flight Home”; she simply wanted to document her father Eli’s last days as a record for her and her family. Due to debilitating health issues, Eli had decided that he would rather die than be a burden to his family and took advantage of California’s compassionate care laws to end his life on his own terms and his own schedule. After she got over her initial shock, the “DIG!” and “We Live in Public” director set up cameras in her parents’ home and, with their...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy