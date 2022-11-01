Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher'
Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix series The Watcher takes as its inspiration a spellbinding article by Reeves Wiedeman that chronicles the haunting of a suburban family in Westfield, New Jersey. Believing they’d finally reached the pinnacle of their lives in peaceful suburbia, the Broaddus clan closed on their expensive new home at 657 Boulevard only to begin receiving creepy letters from a stalker known as The Watcher.
People watching terrifying new true crime Netflix series are all afraid to be home alone
Spooky season is well and truly upon us, and if you're looking for a frankly terrifying new thriller to get into, look no further than The Watcher. The Netflix series, which is based on a true story, was released on the platform on 13 October - and people are already terrified after binge-watching.
Horror film 'Terrifier 2' is causing viewers to puke, faint in theater; producer warns of 'graphic violence'
A low-budget sequel film in the "Terrifier" film series is causing visceral reactions from moviegoers - with many viewers sharing they puked or passed out due to the goriness of the movie. "Terrifier 2," a horror film written and directed by Damien Leone, follows a resurrected Art the Clown that...
CNET
'The Stranger' on Netflix: The True Story That Inspired the Grim Thriller
At the beginning of the dark, enthralling Netflix thriller The Stranger, the words "based on a true story" flash on the screen. By the end of the movie, viewers will likely want to know more about that real-life tale and how closely the film reflects it. Read on to find...
Florence Pugh: My First Hollywood TV Show Told Me to Change ‘the Shape of My Face’
It’s a wonder that Florence Pugh even returned to Hollywood after a bad experience on a botched Fox sitcom. “The Wonder” actress Pugh was cast in the pilot for Fox’s “Studio City” dramedy in 2015 when she was 19. Directed by Sanaa Hamri and written by Krista Vernoff, the semi-autobiographical series centered on a singer (Pugh) who discovers her songwriter father (Eric McCormack) is a celebrity drug dealer. Heather Graham also starred as Pugh’s former stepmother. “I felt very lucky and grateful, and couldn’t believe that I had got this top-of-the-game job,” Pugh recently recalled to The Telegraph, citing that she assumed her...
Netflix viewers are loving 'unsettling' new crime thriller based on true story
Netflix viewers have been blown away by an 'unsettling' new crime thriller movie that's based on a true story. The Stranger - not to be confused with the British thriller series of the same name - dropped on the streamer earlier this month. Inspired by events that unfolded in Australia...
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
Hocus Pocus star Omri Katz reveals he was 'high' during filming of the 1993 hit Halloween film: 'I was having a good old time'
Omri Katz played he character Max Dennison in the 1993 Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus. And the actor revealed he was high during portions of filming the movie, according to his new interview with Entertainment Weekly. The 46-year-old actor was 16 when he played the role, adding that filming was...
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
These seven real homes inspired horror movies
As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
12 Behind The Scenes Facts About Children In Horror Movies That Actually Make The Movies They Were In 10 Times More Interesting
If you can guess which "Halloween" star is now a Real Housewife, you're a horror movie expert.
Mads Mikkelsen and Bryan Fuller Reunite for New Film ‘Dust Bunny’
It’s not the reunion that “Hannibal” fans have been waiting for, but it might be the next best thing: Series creator Bryan Fuller and star Mads Mikkelsen are making a movie together. Titled “Dust Bunny,” the film is written and directed by Fuller, who makes his feature directorial debut. Mikkelsen will star in the horror movie, which focuses on an 8-year-old girl who enlists the help of a neighbor to kill a monster under her bed that she believes ate her family. The project was announced November 1 during the first day of the American Film Market, with global sales company...
Controversial American actor, director James Franco
"Pineapple Express" star James Franco is an Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winning actor. He has appeared in a variety of film genres including Comedy, Thriller, Fantasy, and more.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Jaz Singh Deol reveals real-life friendship with on-screen enemy
EastEnders star Jaz Singh Deol has shared photos on social media showing his real-life friendship with his on-screen enemy. Jaz (who collected the Best TV Character award at the Asian Media Awards in 2021) plays Kheerat Panesar on the BBC One soap, the eldest brother of the Panesar family who has an intense feud with Ravi Gulati, played by Aaron Thiara.
Advocate
'My Policeman' Cast and Creators on Making the Queer Film
The highly-anticipated queer film My Policeman hits Prime Video on Friday, and The Advocate has a special exclusive featurette with interviews of the cast and creators behind the film. The film, which premiered in theaters last month, currently holds 96 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. My Policeman toggles between...
Sarah Polley on ‘Baron Munchausen’ Criterion Release: ‘You Have My Permission to Still Love This Movie’
For a film that was released in 1988, “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen” has had a surprisingly large presence in recent film discourse. Sarah Polley, who starred in the movie as a child, has accused Terry Gilliam of creating unsafe conditions on the film’s set. In her recent memoir “Run Towards the Danger,” she described the director as “erratic” and claimed he made her do multiple takes of dangerous scenes involving pyrotechnics without any regard for her safety. On the opposite end of the spectrum, it was recently announced that the film is being added to the Criterion Collection in January. One...
TODAY.com
‘Bridget Jones’ author working on 4th movie, and it has a tragic twist
It’s time to keep up with the Joneses one more time. “Bridget Jones’s Diary” author Helen Fielding is working on a fourth film, with plans to adapt her 2013 book “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” into a movie. “Yeah, I’m working on it and...
How a Family Keepsake Evolved Into One of the Most Moving Films About Death Ever Made
Ondi Timoner didn’t know she was making a film when she began work on “Last Flight Home”; she simply wanted to document her father Eli’s last days as a record for her and her family. Due to debilitating health issues, Eli had decided that he would rather die than be a burden to his family and took advantage of California’s compassionate care laws to end his life on his own terms and his own schedule. After she got over her initial shock, the “DIG!” and “We Live in Public” director set up cameras in her parents’ home and, with their...
Film Constellation Inks Pre-Sales on Romantic Thriller ‘Haunted Heart’ by Fernando Trueba, Unveils First Pic (EXCLUSIVE)
London and Paris-based production, finance and sales outfit Film Constellation has inked a first raft of pre-sales on romantic thriller “Haunted Heart” by Academy Award-winning director Fernando Trueba (“Belle Époque”), and starring Academy Award nominee Matt Dillon (“Crash”). The film sold in Latin...
Look: Emma Corrin embarks on passionate affair in 'Lady Chatterley's Lover'
"Lady Chatterley's Lover," a romantic drama based on the D. H. Lawrence novel and starring Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell, is coming to Netflix.
Comments / 0