Tommy Welch warns that he will be one of the heavyweight prospects to watch as he builds towards title contention

Jason Hart is thrilled to be at the Breeders' Cup, where Highfield Princess will aim to cap an unbelievable season with victory in the Turf Sprint on Saturday. The John Quinn-trained mare has rattled off a Group One treble in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, the Nunthorpe and the Flying Five at the Curragh - seeing her emerge as undoubtedly the best sprinter in Europe.

2 DAYS AGO