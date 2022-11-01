Tommy Welch warns that he will be one of the heavyweight prospects to watch as he builds towards title contention

Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Bradley Rea vows to hunt down middleweight rivals if he takes English title in Manchester on November 12
Bradley Rea believes he is "gaining ground and ready to get in the mix" with his middleweight rivals ahead of his English title fight with Tyler Denny. The 24-year-old Mancunian will welcome Birmingham's Tyler Denny to his city, with their fight on a night that includes Ricky Hatton in an exhibition against Marco Antonio Barrera, Natasha Jonas, Dalton Smith, Frazer Clarke and Viddal Riley on November 12, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports
Breeders' Cup: Jason Hart ready for Golden Pal clash with Highfield Princess in Turf Sprint
Jason Hart is thrilled to be at the Breeders' Cup, where Highfield Princess will aim to cap an unbelievable season with victory in the Turf Sprint on Saturday. The John Quinn-trained mare has rattled off a Group One treble in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, the Nunthorpe and the Flying Five at the Curragh - seeing her emerge as undoubtedly the best sprinter in Europe.
SkySports
Greaneteen lands eighth Haldon Gold Cup for Paul Nicholls
Greaneteen made every yard as he regained the Betway Haldon Gold Cup and handed champion trainer Paul Nicholls his eighth win in the Exeter feature. The winner of the race in 2020, he was only fourth to Eldorado Allen last season, but made no mistake this time around in the hands of Harry Cobden.
SkySports
Reporter notebook: Are Manchester United now back under Erik ten Hag?
The changing face of Manchester United stretches beyond Erik ten Hag, so are they finally steering the right course?. In the expansive indoor fitness centre at Carrington, a virtual wall that spells out the session plan features three directives: 'Dominate, intimidate, regenerate.'. The last one is interesting beyond a performance...
SkySports
Ricky Hatton returns to the ring for Marco Antonio Barrera exhibition: ‘It’ll be emotional, but I’ll hold it together’
Ricky Hatton longs to hear the roar of the crowd one last time. It's why the 44-year-old Mancunian boxing icon, long retired from competitive sport, is returning to the ring for an exhibition with Marco Antonio Barrera on November 12, live on Sky Sports. He wants to recreate his famous...
SkySports
Formula 1's battle for final 2023 seat: Haas set to choose between Mick Schumacher and Nico Hulkenberg
All nine other teams - providing Logan Sargeant gets enough super license points to join Williams - have finalised their driver line-ups for next year and so all eyes are on Haas, with Schumacher no longer the certainty he once seemed to seal another chance alongside Kevin Magnussen. Schumacher, the...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: Billie Jean King says former US Open champion would benefit using sports psychotherapist
Tennis pioneer Billie Jean King says Emma Raducanu would benefit using a sports psychotherapist as she bids to regain the form that took her to last year's US Open title. The 19-year-old called an early halt to her WTA Tour season after a problem with her wrist last month in a year plagued by injuries.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo's substitute strop shows football needs to change its relationship with this important role
Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to life among the substitutes has put the role back in the spotlight. But it has done so at a time when the impact and the importance of the Premier League substitute has never been more apparent. Ronaldo was dropped for Manchester United's trip to Chelsea...
SkySports
Mercedes admit 'wrong decision' in Mexico City GP strategy but insist they were 'aggressive' vs Red Bull
The Silver Arrows looked well set to challenge Red Bull for their first victory of the season in Mexico - with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton starting second and third on the grid behind Verstappen - but the world champion went on to ease to a 15-second victory ahead of Hamilton.
SkySports
Tottenham vs Liverpool: Substance over style for Spurs but it's time for changes at Liverpool, says Jamie Redknapp
There was big drama in the Premier League last weekend for Tottenham and Liverpool, with Spurs fighting back to beat Bournemouth with a late winner before Liverpool were stunned at Anfield by Leeds. And Antonio Conte's side will be bouncing into their Super Sunday clash with Liverpool - live on...
SkySports
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd exclusive: Chelsea and Sweden winger fulfilling her 'dream' after WSL move
"I moved pretty early from my family - I think I was 15-years-old - so I really invested in football and always knew this was what I wanted to do." Young footballers are regularly forced to make sacrifices to fulfil their ambitions of making it all the way to the professional game, and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is no different.
SkySports
Natasha Jonas fight with Claressa Shields 'a definite possibility' for 2023, says promoter Ben Shalom
Natasha Jonas fighting fellow world champion Claressa Shields in 2023 is "a definite possibility", according to promoter Ben Shalom, but the Briton insists she will not be distracted by the possible bout. Jonas will attempt to add a third super-welterweight world title to her collection when she takes on IBF...
SkySports
Jessica Gadirova wins historic bronze at World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool
Along with her twin sister Jennifer, Gadirova had been part of the British squad who claimed team silver at the M&S Bank Arena, also securing a place at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. "I am actually speechless. I don't know what to say," Gadirova told BBC Sport. "I am just...
SkySports
Gianni Vio has made Tottenham deadly from set-pieces with help from Ivan Perisic and Harry Kane
Antonio Conte put Tottenham's comeback win over Bournemouth last Saturday down to a second-half change of mentality - "we started to play nasty," he said afterwards - but in truth their growing prowess from set-pieces was a bigger factor. The equalising goal, headed in by Ben Davies, came from an...
SkySports
Ben Chilwell injury dents Chelsea's morale and Julian Alvarez shows why Man City sold Gabriel Jesus - Champions League hits and misses
Chilwell injury robs Chelsea of deserved morale boost. Chelsea had only pride to play for against Dinamo Zagreb having already qualified as Group E winners and did claw back some that had been lost in the 4-1 humbling at Brighton on Saturday. But for both Graham Potter and his squad,...
SkySports
Morgan Whittaker interview: How Plymouth's Swansea loanee became League One's hottest property
Given that Plymouth missed out on a place in the League One play-offs on the very last day of last season, there has been no hangover. In fact, everything is going swimmingly at Home Park at the moment. Argyle have a four-point lead over Ipswich at the top of the...
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Leeds to thump sinking Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest to sting Brentford
Our tipster Jones Knows returns ahead of Saturday's Premier League action and wants to back Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Leicester. Leeds vs Bournemouth, Saturday 3pm - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!. When Jesse Marsch teams get on a roll, it should prove profitable to follow them. Marsch is a boss that...
SkySports
Europa League state of play: What Man Utd and Arsenal need from final group games
We bring you the tables, results and schedule heading into the final round of fixtures in the Europa League group stage... Manchester United have qualified for the knockout rounds after beating Sheriff Tiraspol last week. They will now go head to head with Real Sociedad on Thursday for first and second spot.
SkySports
Cardiff City 1-2 Watford: Ismaila Sarr nets winner as Hornets battle back
Watford made it back-to-back away wins as they beat Cardiff 2-1 to move up into the play-off places. It was a fourth win in a row at Cardiff for the visitors and a fifth win in eight games under new boss Slaven Bilic. The Hornets replaced Swansea in sixth place...
SkySports
Lando Norris: McLaren driver confirms he spoke to Red Bull before signing long-term deal
In February the 22-year-old penned a deal that will keep him with McLaren until the end of 2025, but recently revealed - in an interview with German publication Auto Motor und Sport - that he had held discussions with Red Bull. Asked on Thursday, ahead of the Mexico City Grand...
Comments / 0