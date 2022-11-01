FHC’s Environmental Club is deeply rooted in passion as the club extends its branches to innovative activities

Read full article on original website
A 6th grade boy saw a problem with period poverty at his school and decided to do something
'The nurse should be helping people who are sick and she shouldn’t have to help people who are just needing pads and tampons.'
Lack of support to tackle school non-attendance leads parents to lose faith in the education system, study shows
Some parents have "lost all faith" in the education system because of a lack of support to tackle children's non-attendance from teachers and local authorities, a new study warns. Experts have called for policies from councils and government to be reformed to take account of the underlying causes when pupils...
How to bust the 'big lie' around college applications
Choosing where to go to college is not an easy decision, often because it feels so important. Kids are told that where they go after high school will define how the rest of their life turns out. But writer Kelly Corrigan says that's the big lie society must stop telling.
Teaching Through a Lens of Compassion: Strengthening Pre-service Teachers’ Math Muscles
Imagine you have not thought about mathematics class in over a decade. You vaguely recall how fractions are connected to decimals, and the notion of “Pi” brings something to mind other than apple deliciousness. You have collected all of your mathematical memories and locked them away in a drawer, never to be approached. Every time you feel an inkling of math anxiety, math phobia, or are reminded of math trauma, you brush it away, like you might a pesky mosquito. Until one day, you find yourself studying as a preservice teacher, enrolled in a mathematics content course that you are required to pass to obtain your teaching degree. That is where many of our learners find themselves: face-to-face with their least favorite subject – a seemingly insurmountable barrier blocking their way to success.
Does Class Size Matter?
Maybe your first grader came home excited to tell you about all twenty-seven of her new classmates and you freaked. Maybe you’re considering shelling out for that fancy Montessori school that promises no more than eight kids to a class. Whatever the reason, you’re here because you’re wondering whether class size really matters—and the short answer is, yes, it absolutely does. Read on to learn more about why small classes are preferable, plus how you can help enhance your child’s learning experience even in a larger classroom (‘cause sometimes that’s just the way the cookie crumbles).
CPS STEM teacher gets students in the ring to box, learn life lessons
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.A Chicago Public Schools computer science teacher is rolling with the punches, teaching STEM classes during the day, then after school, his lessons turn to boxing. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with students and that teacher, who's also their trainer.From the classroom to boxing pads, a Chicago Public School (CPS) teacher is teaching his students computer science during school hours and discipline through boxing after school."It takes timing, it takes rhythm. It's a lot to it. It's like a dance, but it's like a really aggressive dance."Xavier Robinson has been a teacher at Percy Julian...
Community, Confidence, Leadership & More: Benefits of Team Sports For Kids
Iowa City Moms is thrilled to be partnering with Future For Football to help spread the word about the many, many benefits of youth football programs for your families. As you may have seen, we recently posted our Top Ten Tips for the New Football Mom. Also, for those of you who follow us over on Instagram, we hope you enjoyed our reel featuring both the benefits of youth football AND a quick look at our local options for programs.
How to Encourage Your Child to Be Interested in STEM
STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) is an integral part of modern society, and every child should be exposed to it. STEM has become essential in solving modern problems, including climate change, renewable energy, and health care. If your child is not interested in STEM, you can encourage them by...
