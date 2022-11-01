Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
China’s loss is Mexico’s gain: Bank of America says a transformed global supply chain means nearshoring investment in the country is a ‘lifetime opportunity’
An engineer working on the assembly line at a Ford Motors plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of the many buzzwords to have come out of the supply chain crisis of the past few years has been “nearshoring”: companies investing in production closer to home so that they don’t have to deal with global sourcing challenges.
A thriving manufacturing sector is already boosting local economies throughout the U.S.–but it’s often overlooked. Meet the ‘Titanium Economy’
Hundreds of U.S. manufacturing businesses deliver world-class products and excellent financial returns–but they rarely make the headlines. We’ve all seen pictures of small towns that lost their last factory and never recovered. Their Main Streets are pockmarked with vacant storefronts and the young leave as soon as they can in search of better opportunities. While there are communities across America that can be described this way, there are also many that break this mold.
Accenture Federal Services Awarded Role on $650M VA Healthcare Innovation Contract
Accenture Federal Services has been awarded a prime spot on a $650M contract in support of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and the Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning (OHIL). The Accelerating VA Innovation and Learning (AVAIL) contract provides VHA and the Office of Healthcare...
CensisAI2 Productivity Provides Actionable Intelligence for Faster, Better Decision Making in Sterile Processing Departments
FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- Sterile processing departments (SPDs) are under increased pressure to deliver more sterile trays to operating rooms in less time, but managers often lack the insight into where improvements can be made. The new CensisAI 2 Productivity platform is the next generation of analytical reporting. It puts the power of artificial intelligence and actionable intelligence in the hands of organizations and delivers exceptional insights to achieve operational excellence across an enterprise. With CensisAI 2 Productivity, sterile processing and perioperative leaders gain insights to streamline operations and make better, data-driven decisions faster. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005372/en/ CensisAI2 Productivity quickly pays for itself by giving leaders the insights they need — but haven’t been able to easily access — to boost organizational productivity which enables more surgical capacity. (Photo: Business Wire)
How the U.S. Can Win the Global Semiconductor Race | Opinion
The CHIPS Act, which provides federal subsidies to revitalize the semiconductor industry, was a bipartisan accomplishment.
datafloq.com
Challenges to Successful AI Implementation in Healthcare
“Al will not replace doctors but instead will augment them, enabling physicians to practice better medicine with greater accuracy and increased efficiency.” – By Benjamin Bell (Scottish Scientific Surgeon) Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have received widespread interest in recent years due to their potential to...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Clean power has slow Q3 due to policy challenges and supply bottlenecks
The American Clean Power Association (ACP) has released its latest “Clean Power Quarterly Market Report” that shows policy challenges continued to limit clean power growth in the third quarter of 2022. From July to September 2022, 3.4 GW of new utility-scale clean power capacity were installed, bringing 2022...
salestechstar.com
Denali Advanced Integration Hires New Head of Global Sales
Denali deepens its executive bench with industry pro Phil Castillo. Denali announced the hiring of Phil Castillo as its new Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales, effective immediately. Castillo will lead the company’s growing sales team as it deepens relationships with existing customers and gains new ones. He comes to...
eenews.net
Tech companies driving CO2 removal are in financial free fall
A handful of major corporations that founded the Frontier climate initiative have been rocked by financial and legal challenges, raising questions about their nearly $1 billion bid to remove carbon from the atmosphere. The valuations of four Frontier founders — Google parent company Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Shopify Inc.,...
htrends.com
PwC Reports Business Leaders Prepare for Recession with an Eye Toward Growth
Executives are navigating significant economic uncertainty with confidence in their ability to survive – and thrive. With rising concerns about the economy, executives remain laser-focused on – and confident in their ability to drive – growth, according to the latest PwC Pulse Survey: Cautious to confident. Four out of five executives (81%) agree that there will be a recession in the next six months, noting concerns about high inflation, including declining consumer purchasing power and the higher cost of capital, and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening. This is a marked increase from August, when 60% of executives said a recession was likely in the next 12 months. Despite this, 82% of business leaders remain confident about their ability to execute on transformation initiatives and 77% are confident that they can achieve near-term growth goals (see Table 1 below).
ZDNet
Developer jobs: Nearly a third of top tech roles remain empty, say recruiters
Nearly a third of key software roles are going unfilled as a result of hiring pressures and market shortages, according to a workforce study of more than 3,400 senior technology professionals. A survey conducted by coding platforms CoderPad and CodinGame found that 30% of companies struggled to hire software engineers,...
freightwaves.com
Commentary: Supply chain pro-turned-candidate Mike Erickson’s misguided blame game
Veteran supply chain executive Michael Erickson, running as a Republican for the new 6th District congressional seat in Oregon, is sounding more like Joe Biden than someone familiar with the industry in blaming ocean carriers for contributing to Americans’ high cost of living this year. Erickson faults Biden and...
takeitcool.com
Isophorone Diisocyanate Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Isophorone Diisocyanate Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Isophorone Diisocyanate. Report Features Details. Product Name Isophorone Diisocyanate. Process Included. Isophorone Diisocyanate Production From Phosgenation Process. Isophorone...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Syndio and Porch Group hire CFOs; Meta exec joins Absci board; and more
Seattle startup Syndio hired Milan Parikh as its new chief financial officer. Parikh is a longtime finance leader and was most recently CFO at telecommunications software company MATRIXX. He also was CFO at Fan TV, which was acquired by TiVo. Founded in 2017, Syndio’s data-science powered software is used by...
aiexpress.io
Report: 85% of financial leaders are preparing for possible recession and economic disruption in 2023
OneStream, a pacesetter in company efficiency administration (CPM) options, just lately commissioned a report by Hanover Analysis to survey finance leaders throughout North America on responses to financial challenges and price range priorities for the upcoming 12 months. The findings revealed that ongoing international disruption continues to affect monetary planning....
qhubonews.com
Readout: White House, Treasury, and State Officials Discuss American Rescue Plan Investments in Manufacturing Through the State Small Business Credit Initiative
On Thursday, October 27th 2022, officials from the White House, Treasury Department, Arizona, Michigan, and Minnesota met with stakeholders to discuss key investments from the American Rescue Plan’s (ARP) State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), which are expected to result in billions of dollars of financing to small businesses involved in manufacturing and critical supply chain initiatives.
5 Advantages to Localizing Your Supply Chain
Don't wait for the next supply shortage to start building relationships with local sellers.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Product differentiation by rate, services marks evolution of senior housing: report
Evolution of the senior housing sector this year and heading into next year has been marked by new product types that are differentiated by rate and service offerings, according to the new Urban Land Institute and PwC Emerging Trends in Real Estate report. A new generation of residents expects more...
Comments / 0