Desoto County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

North Port sting snares suspected unlicensed contractor

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday in a sting operation for allegedly doing unlicensed contracting work during a state of emergency, North Port Police said. Police say Stephen Dobrowski was posing as a licensed contractor soliciting work to do repairs on hurricane-damaged homes. Authorities say they...
NORTH PORT, FL
travelmole.com

What’s open: Recovery update from Fort Myers

Fort Myers has updated the travel trade on the recovery and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. It says for businesses which have reopened, there may be limited availability, hours and amenities. Support hospitality workers. Travelers can contribute to the SWFL Relief Fund to directly support hospitality workers on...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Giving responders to disasters a comfortable place to sleep

Hurricane Ian ravaged the state of Florida, leaving death and destruction in its path. The devastation also made it hard for first responders — engaged in search, rescue and recovery efforts — to find a comfortable place to sleep at night, said Pasco County Commissioner Jack Mariano. He...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide advisory issued for multiple Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is notifying the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches around the county. Beach water samples taken Monday had elevated levels of red tide. DOH-Sarasota will be posting signage at several beaches to advise the public that red tide is present.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Building Design & Construction

Updated Florida building codes helped newer homes withstand Hurricane Ian

Newer homes seemed to fare much better than older structures during Hurricane Ian, suggesting that updated Florida building codes made a difference. In the hardest-hit parts of southwest Florida, many newer structures remained mostly intact in the up to 120 mph winds generated by the hurricane. One photograph on one beach area shows 18 homes built before 1981 that were completely destroyed, but one house, built in 2020, appears to be almost unscathed.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Inaugural flight brings in over 90 passengers to Sarasota

Breeze Airways, which debuted at SRQ earlier this year, celebrated the new flight from New York with a Champagne christening and water cannon salute. Champagne was tossed in the air Wednesday at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport as it celebrated yet another Breeze Airway inaugural flight. The flight through Breeze Airways,...
BRADENTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels packed after Hurricane Ian

Packed roads and filled hotels are creating a new kind of post-Hurricane Ian world in Southwest Florida, especially in Lee County. Roads since the Sept. 28 storm have been clogged just about everywhere, and not just during rush hour, for a variety of reasons. In Lee County, where coastal communities...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

IAN RECOVERY/ FEMA INFORMATION

If you suffered loss from Hurricane Ian and you live in one of the counties eligible for FEMA assistance to households, you have until Nov. 28 to apply to FEMA. There are several Disaster Recovery Centers operating throughout the area. To find a center close to you, you can go online to floridadisaster.org, or you can text DRC along with your zip code to 43362.
LEE COUNTY, FL

