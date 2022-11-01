If you suffered loss from Hurricane Ian and you live in one of the counties eligible for FEMA assistance to households, you have until Nov. 28 to apply to FEMA. There are several Disaster Recovery Centers operating throughout the area. To find a center close to you, you can go online to floridadisaster.org, or you can text DRC along with your zip code to 43362.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO