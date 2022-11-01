Read full article on original website
FDOT closes Caloosahatchee Bridge
Florida Department of Transportation closed the north and southbound lanes of the Caloosahatchee Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port sting snares suspected unlicensed contractor
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday in a sting operation for allegedly doing unlicensed contracting work during a state of emergency, North Port Police said. Police say Stephen Dobrowski was posing as a licensed contractor soliciting work to do repairs on hurricane-damaged homes. Authorities say they...
‘My nightmare’: Flood water still rising from Hurricane Ian at Frostproof home
The flood water is still rising from Hurricane Ian at a Frostproof home.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash at Cortez Rd and 28th Street W
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash at Cortez Road and 28th Street W in Bradenton has caused all lanes to back up. Multiple crews are on scene.
travelmole.com
What’s open: Recovery update from Fort Myers
Fort Myers has updated the travel trade on the recovery and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. It says for businesses which have reopened, there may be limited availability, hours and amenities. Support hospitality workers. Travelers can contribute to the SWFL Relief Fund to directly support hospitality workers on...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
The Laker/Lutz News
Giving responders to disasters a comfortable place to sleep
Hurricane Ian ravaged the state of Florida, leaving death and destruction in its path. The devastation also made it hard for first responders — engaged in search, rescue and recovery efforts — to find a comfortable place to sleep at night, said Pasco County Commissioner Jack Mariano. He...
After Ian: Updates for Monday, Oct. 31
Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here.
Repairs to Sarasota County's MLB training fields, parks to cost more than $10M after Ian's impacts
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Several Sarasota County parks have reopened after taking on water and wind damage from Hurricane Ian. But dozens still remain closed weeks after as county leaders get an estimate on repair costs. County-owned Ed Smith Stadium took on some impact from the storm, including its...
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide advisory issued for multiple Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is notifying the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches around the county. Beach water samples taken Monday had elevated levels of red tide. DOH-Sarasota will be posting signage at several beaches to advise the public that red tide is present.
Building Design & Construction
Updated Florida building codes helped newer homes withstand Hurricane Ian
Newer homes seemed to fare much better than older structures during Hurricane Ian, suggesting that updated Florida building codes made a difference. In the hardest-hit parts of southwest Florida, many newer structures remained mostly intact in the up to 120 mph winds generated by the hurricane. One photograph on one beach area shows 18 homes built before 1981 that were completely destroyed, but one house, built in 2020, appears to be almost unscathed.
Sarasota County reimplements red tide warnings at multiple beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County health leaders have issued another red tide warning just days after lifting it. Water samples now show elevated levels at Venice Beach, Service Club Park, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, Caspersen Beach, Manasota Key and Blind Pass. Sarasota Department of Health officials recommend...
businessobserverfl.com
Charlotte County airport lands official for C-level role from competing facility
Chad Rosenstein, who has been the head of government affairs and grants at the Lee County Port Authority for the past seven years, has moved north one county, being named chief administrative officer at the Charlotte County Airport. Rosenstein will work under Charlotte County Airport CEO James Parish and have...
businessobserverfl.com
Inaugural flight brings in over 90 passengers to Sarasota
Breeze Airways, which debuted at SRQ earlier this year, celebrated the new flight from New York with a Champagne christening and water cannon salute. Champagne was tossed in the air Wednesday at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport as it celebrated yet another Breeze Airway inaugural flight. The flight through Breeze Airways,...
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels packed after Hurricane Ian
Packed roads and filled hotels are creating a new kind of post-Hurricane Ian world in Southwest Florida, especially in Lee County. Roads since the Sept. 28 storm have been clogged just about everywhere, and not just during rush hour, for a variety of reasons. In Lee County, where coastal communities...
Florida Weekly
IAN RECOVERY/ FEMA INFORMATION
If you suffered loss from Hurricane Ian and you live in one of the counties eligible for FEMA assistance to households, you have until Nov. 28 to apply to FEMA. There are several Disaster Recovery Centers operating throughout the area. To find a center close to you, you can go online to floridadisaster.org, or you can text DRC along with your zip code to 43362.
Off-duty FPL contractor, accomplice charged with burglary
Officials say the taking of a $140 bottle of champagne led to the arrest of two people including a contractor working on behalf of Florida Power & Light on Tuesday.
Hurricane Ian left behind tons of debris. Here’s how Florida officials are getting rid of it.
The road to recovery has been a grueling one for countless Floridians who have lost their homes and other cherished possessions, starting with the slow removal of endless piles of disaster rubble. Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian sent shockwaves across the world. Cities, bridges and entire islands were...
wsfltv.com
FEMA says not everyone will qualify for residential debris removal
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The first step to rebuilding is getting rid of all of the debris, and yesterday Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) announced that for the first time ever FEMA will assist residential areas—but not every neighborhood will qualify. When walking in a neighborhood located along...
DeSoto County fatal motorcycle crash
A 65-year-old Arcadia man is dead following a crash on US-17 in DeSoto County on Friday, October 28, 2022.
