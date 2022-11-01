ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Curbside collection of yard waste and leaves underway across Washington Co., Wi

Washington Co., WI – Tis the season for leaf raking or blowing … or fabulous kid-jumping-leaf piles for the motivated. The Fall Leaf Pick-up for the City of Hartford will begin in October. Neighbors can rake leaves into the curb and gutter of their street. Leaf pick-up will continue periodically until the end of November.
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man dies after driving through corn & soybean fields, crashing into tree

(WFRV) – A man from the West Bend area died after a crash in Washington County that went through corn and soybean fields. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash that resulted in the death of a man in his early sixties. On October 31 around 1 p.m., authorities were made aware of a truck that went through a field and hit an embankment and a tree.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sherman and Mill Road crash in Milwaukee; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday, Nov. 1 near Graceland Cemetery – located near Sherman Boulevard and Mill Road. It happened around 3:15 p.m. According to police, a driver was attempting to make a turn when another vehicle struck them from behind. Both drivers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator

MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.” Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday.  Calling Heninger’s dedication to Wisconsin music never-ending would be no understatement.  ...
WATERTOWN, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

10/31/22 Boy Hurt in FDL County UTV Accident

A Flight for Life helicopter flew a 7-year-old boy to a hospital after he fell out of a UTV on private property in Fond du Lac County’s Town of Osceola Sunday afternoon. It happened about 5:30 pm near Highway 45 and County Highway F. Sheriff’s officials say the boy was a passenger in a UTV when a door latch malfunctioned and the boy fell out of it while the UTV was in motion. The child was flown to a hospital. Foul play is not suspected. Assisting at the scene were Campbellsport Fire Department, Campbellsport Ambulance, City of Fond du Lac Ambulance, and a Flight for Life helicopter.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Ozaukee County, WI

As part of the Metropolitan Statistical Area, Ozaukee County is a thriving, well-established community in Wisconsin. It was home to many different tribes of Native Americans in the early 19th century. The name “Ozaukee” comes from one of the most prominent communities within the vicinity, the Sauk people.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run

What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam enters treatment program, attorney says

FALL RIVER, Wis. — The Fall River teenager accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last month has entered a treatment program after posting bond on Monday, according to his attorney. Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Oct. 15 incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries. He’s accused of...
BEAVER DAM, WI

