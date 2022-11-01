Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Gas on the rise as prices jump from $3.58 to $4.19 for regular unleaded and $5.09 for diesel
November 2, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists across Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Dodge and Fond du Lac Counties may want to fill the tank quick as gas prices are spiking. A gallon of regular unleaded ended October 2022 at $3.58 and within two days prices are up...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Curbside collection of yard waste and leaves underway across Washington Co., Wi
Washington Co., WI – Tis the season for leaf raking or blowing … or fabulous kid-jumping-leaf piles for the motivated. The Fall Leaf Pick-up for the City of Hartford will begin in October. Neighbors can rake leaves into the curb and gutter of their street. Leaf pick-up will continue periodically until the end of November.
Aerial enforcement planned for I-94 in Jefferson County on Tuesday
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have an extra set of eyes in Jefferson County on Tuesday. Aerial enforcement is planned for the county along Interstate 94, the State Patrol announced Tuesday. Pilots will look for drivers who are speeding or acting aggressively. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they will radio troopers on the ground...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man dies after driving through corn & soybean fields, crashing into tree
(WFRV) – A man from the West Bend area died after a crash in Washington County that went through corn and soybean fields. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash that resulted in the death of a man in his early sixties. On October 31 around 1 p.m., authorities were made aware of a truck that went through a field and hit an embankment and a tree.
Deadly Kenosha apartment fire: Red Cross helping total of 9 people
The Red Cross says they are helping nine people from three units after an apartment building in Kenosha caught fire over the weekend, killing two people.
Pups pack Runway Dog Park on its last night following FAA orders to close
After operating as an off-leash dog park for 15 years, Runway Dog Park permanently closed Monday night so the land can be used for aviation services.
Downtown Waukesha announces 'Night of Lights' event
The City of Waukesha is kicking off the holiday season with a new event this year, the Night of Lights!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Mill Road crash in Milwaukee; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday, Nov. 1 near Graceland Cemetery – located near Sherman Boulevard and Mill Road. It happened around 3:15 p.m. According to police, a driver was attempting to make a turn when another vehicle struck them from behind. Both drivers...
‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.” Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday. Calling Heninger’s dedication to Wisconsin music never-ending would be no understatement. ...
Port Washington residents push back against potential downtown development
The city said it hasn't received any official proposals from the developers and said no action was planned for its Tuesday night meeting.
NB Mitchell Airport exit on I-41 reopens after crash
The exit off I-41/94 northbound to Milwaukee Mitchell Airport reopened after a crash closed the freeway Monday morning.
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/31/22 Boy Hurt in FDL County UTV Accident
A Flight for Life helicopter flew a 7-year-old boy to a hospital after he fell out of a UTV on private property in Fond du Lac County’s Town of Osceola Sunday afternoon. It happened about 5:30 pm near Highway 45 and County Highway F. Sheriff’s officials say the boy was a passenger in a UTV when a door latch malfunctioned and the boy fell out of it while the UTV was in motion. The child was flown to a hospital. Foul play is not suspected. Assisting at the scene were Campbellsport Fire Department, Campbellsport Ambulance, City of Fond du Lac Ambulance, and a Flight for Life helicopter.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
1 man killed in single vehicle crash in Washington County, WI | By Sgt. Brad Rodich
October 31, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – On October 30, 2022 at 12:55 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center took a report of a truck that had gone through a cornfield, hit an embankment and struck a tree in the area of Glacier Drive and CTH D.
Lion's Tail Brewing in Wauwatosa temporarily closes due to licensing issue
Lion's Tail Brewing in Wauwatosa hosted a successful opening of its taproom on Oct. 14. But now, the new business is temporarily closed after a licensing issue.
CBS 58
Wauwatosa police: 6 juveniles in stolen vehicle arrested following retail theft, high-speed pursuit
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say six juveniles wanted for an armed carjacking were arrested in a stolen vehicle following a retail theft and high-speed pursuit in Wauwatosa Friday, Oct. 28. Authorities say the suspects stole screwdrivers and gloves from the Home Depot on N. 124th St. and attempted...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Ozaukee County, WI
As part of the Metropolitan Statistical Area, Ozaukee County is a thriving, well-established community in Wisconsin. It was home to many different tribes of Native Americans in the early 19th century. The name “Ozaukee” comes from one of the most prominent communities within the vicinity, the Sauk people.
80-year-old man dies after wheel flies off van, hits him under I-94 overpass
An 80-year-old pedestrian died after a wheel flew off a passing van and hit the man under the I-94 overpass at 84th Street in Milwaukee last Thursday.
WBAY Green Bay
Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run
What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Missing Ozaukee County girl has been found safe | By Ozaukee County Sheriff
October 31, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – A quick update on a 14-year-old girl authorities in neighboring Ozaukee County, WI reported missing earlier today. According to the Sheriff at 7:20 p.m. the girl has been found safe. **Updated 10-31-22 @7:20pm**. Abigail has been located safe and reunited...
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam enters treatment program, attorney says
FALL RIVER, Wis. — The Fall River teenager accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last month has entered a treatment program after posting bond on Monday, according to his attorney. Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Oct. 15 incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries. He’s accused of...
Comments / 0