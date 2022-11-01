Read full article on original website
Related
wvu.edu
Participants needed for virtual research study
This study is titled “What are the effects of rewards on choice behavior?”. This study involves a computer-based task. Sessions take one to three hours and multiple sessions may be required. Participants can earn a prepaid gift card. Participants will join the session via Zoom, from any location, on...
wvu.edu
Join the QUAD LLC for Friendsgiving fun
Join our residents and staff for a Friendsgiving dinner and games at 4 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 8) in the Blue Room at the Evansdale Residential Complex. The Quad LLC gives students an opportunity to live in an environment that fosters unity among Black, Latino and other underrepresented students. RSVP to...
wvu.edu
Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol abstract deadline approaching
Undergraduate student researchers are encouraged to submit abstracts to present at the 19th annual West Virginia Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. The event, which introduces state legislators to undergraduate research and creative activities across the state, is slated for Friday, Feb.10. This event...
wvu.edu
Natural resource company makes both education and research possible for WVU Davis College students
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Forestry and wood science students at West Virginia University Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design will now have greater access to research and entrepreneurial opportunities thanks to a gift from Pardee Resource Company. The company generously gifted a $100,000 endowment to be used for...
wvu.edu
Women Innovate Pitch Competition announces winners
The Morris L. Hayhurst LaunchLab recently announced the winners of its annual Women Innovate Pitch Competition, a celebration of female entrepreneurs at WVU. The following six top innovators pitched their ideas to win funding for their business or invention:. Emmy Severs, an entrepreneurship and innovation major, is the founder of...
wvu.edu
Campus to host Discover WVU Open House
University Relations and Enrollment Management will host the Discover WVU Open House Saturday (Nov. 5). Hundreds of prospective students and families will be visiting and participating in events on all areas of campus from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Parking will be limited around the Student Recreation Center and the...
wvu.edu
Front Line Professionals meeting today
Evan Widders, associate provost, will give a University-wide retention update, and Gary Furbee, deputy general counsel and executive director of real estate, will provide an update and overview of University Apartments at noon today (Nov. 3) in the Mountainlair Shenandoah Room. The Front Line Professionals meetings offer a venue to...
wvu.edu
College of Law welcomes 2022 Charles L. Ihlenfeld Lecture speakers
Law professor Carissa Byrne Hessick and Judge Joseph R. Goodwin will discuss challenges with the plea bargaining system for criminal defendants at noon Friday (Nov. 4) at the College of Law, Fitzsimmons Event Hall. The annual Charles L. Ihlenfeld Lecture brings distinguished speakers to the WVU College of Law to...
wvu.edu
Lunchtime Looks presents ‘Diversi Animali: Animal Imagery’
Join Madelyn Brodie, program coordinator at the Art Museum of WVU, for an exploration of the exhibition “Diversi Animali: Animal Imagery” at noon Friday (Nov. 4). Brodie will discuss the exhibition through the lens of her experience assisting in its curation during her tenure as the 2022 Jacknowitz summer intern.
wvu.edu
WVU Student Media organizations win national recognition
U92 the Moose, WVU's student-run radio station, and The Daily Athenaeum, WVU’s independent student newspaper, recently won national awards for their reporting and coverage. U92 The Moose received honors for first place for Audio Sports Show and second place for Best Audio Sports Play-by-Play at the 2022 CBI National Student Electronic Media Convention in Baltimore, Maryland. Read more about the awards.
wvu.edu
Art Museum hosts Fall Family Day
The WVU community is welcome to attend the Fall into Fun: Family Day at the Art Museum, a celebration of art and creativity, from 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 5). Guests will have the opportunity to explore current exhibitions, complete scavenger hunts of the galleries and sculpture garden (weather permitting) and participate in art making activities.
wvu.edu
WVU Mountaineer Week marks 75 years of celebrating Appalachian culture
Mountaineer Week, West Virginia University’s celebration of Appalachian culture, is turning 75 with activities beginning Monday (Nov. 7) and continuing through Sunday, Nov. 13. The first Mountaineer Week celebration was held in 1947 as a way to generate school spirit around the WVU-Kentucky football game. A group of students,...
wvu.edu
Election Day PRT closure planned
The PRT will be closed for passenger service on Tuesday (Nov. 8) for Election Day. Faculty, staff and students should plan to use alternative transportation during this closure. Mountain Line buses are free to ride with a valid WVU ID. For information and updates on the PRT, follow @WVUPRT status...
Comments / 0