‘NEATH THE WREATH IS BACK FOR THEIR 2022 HOLIDAY GIFT MARKET!
‘Neath the Wreath is back for their 27th annual four-day holiday gift market at the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Watters Creek Convention Center, November 10-13! Stroll through more than 125 merchants this year with endless opportunities to find unique holiday home décor and gifts for yourself and others. You’ll find clothing, accessories, holiday & home decor, jewelry, children’s items, gourmet treats, and so much more. Tickets are just $12 in advance at participating Market Street locations in DFW or $15 online at https://bit.ly/ntwtickets2022 and at the door. Children 12 and under are free!
GRAPEVINE, Texas — According to pop culture, there are two signs that let you know about the start of the holiday season: Mariah Carey making Christmas posts on social media, and Oprah Winfrey's annual "Favorite Things" list. The 2022 "Oprah's Favorite Things" list went live on Wednesday, Nov. 2....
The Coach store opened at Tanger Outlets on Oct. 20 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Coach opened a store Oct. 20 at Tanger Outlets at 15853 N. Freeway, Ste. 1050, Fort Worth. Coach offers designer purses, handbags, leather goods, footwear, outerwear and watches, according to the company website. This is the company's fourth outlet location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, joining Grand Prairie, Allen and Plano. 682-363-1298. www.coach.com.
As Christmas celebrations get closer, soon you're likely to spot colorful lights decorating houses and buildings wherever you look. Part of the holiday festivities come with merriment moments generated by the Christmas ambiance, like the stunning light displays that will soon illuminate a zoo in Texas. The Dallas Zoo Lights event will take over the Dallas, TX park on November 17 and will run until January 1.
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- On the eve of the company’s 60 th anniversary, leadership of one of the world’s largest and most iconic cosmetics companies will pass to the third generation of its founder’s family. Following in the footsteps of his legendary trailblazing grandmother, Mary Kay Ash, and his father Richard R. Rogers, Ryan Rogers will become Chief Executive Officer of Dallas, Texas based Mary Kay Inc. starting January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006098/en/ Following in the footsteps of his legendary trailblazing grandmother, Mary Kay Ash, and his father Richard R. Rogers, Ryan Rogers will become Chief Executive Officer of Dallas, Texas based Mary Kay Inc. starting January 1, 2023. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)
Enjoy a magical Breakfast with Santa this holiday season at the Hilton Anatole with a grand buffet, cookie decorating, games and more. Don't forget your wish list!. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Make your list and check it twice. It’s just about time...
IRVING, Texas - If you are looking to beat temptation and get rid of your Halloween candy, there are better things to do than just throw it away. Porter's Army Navy in Irving is asking families to bring in any leftover candy to be sent to troops overseas. You can...
Diane Miles has lived on a ranch in Cresson since 1955, when she moved with her husband to the property owned by his family. She remembers the days when Cresson was a “real ranch community.” After feeding their cattle in the morning, the ranchers went to the grocery store to pick up their mail, drink coffee and tell stories. The tight-knit residents worked together each year to make sure everyone got their cattle loaded on railcars to be shipped to feedlots.
Each semester, the Dallas College Culinary Arts program hosts a weekly lunch at both its El Centro campus (in downtown Dallas) and the Culinary Pastry and Hospitality Center (at Webb Chapel Road and LBJ Freeway). We've reported on this before, but recently we took a fresh look to remind ourselves how great it is. And we feel like a fine-dining lunch for $15 deserves another shout-out.
Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas. In the summer of 2022, visitors to a park in Dallas, Texas, were warned: growing around a local lakefront was a plant described by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as “the most violently toxic plant that grows in North America.” That USDA description applies to a plant identified as invasive water hemlock. It was growing around White Rock Lake, a water reservoir five miles northeast of downtown Dallas.
5969 Westgrove Circle Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 5969 Westgrove Circle, Dallas, Texas is a masterpiece captivates at every turn with three gorgeous fountains spread throughout the lush, mature trees, multiple covered patios, cabana and pool. This Home in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5969 Westgrove Circle, please contact Julie Haymann (Phone: 214-521-7355) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS — Be afraid -- be very afraid -- for cuteness overload looms. This year, North Texas nurses at several hospitals within Texas Health Resources network dressed up babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) in Halloween costumes in order to provide their parents with photographic keepsakes for their newborns' first-ever Halloweens.
The new park will be called Grapevine Resort Water Park and plans are underway for construction in Grapevine, Texas.
Vipin Nambiar of HN Capital Partners, is the new owner of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, photographed by Jonathan Zizzo. In Vipin Nambiar’s influential world of hotel and restaurant investments, beautiful design isn’t frivolous — it’s powerful. So, when the photogenic and storied Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently came up for sale, Nambiar jumped. In late September, his Dallas-based company, HN Capital Partners, announced it had acquired the iconic hotel and restaurant from New World Hospitality, the Hong Kong investment entity owned by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Rosewood converted the historic 1925 property from a former private home into a hotel in the early ’80s, and will continue to operate the Mansion.
Twenty years ago, I started a wedding venue on Lake Grapevine called Paradise Cove. I remember the first time I came out and saw the property, I thought how perfect it would be to live here with the breathtaking lake views. At the time, it didn’t seem possible. Then,...
BEDFORD – The time is 1:12 p.m., and Coppell Band assistant director Riaz Mohammed leans over to a flutist. With one step on the turf at Pennington Field, they, in tandem, determine the ground is neither wet nor slick enough to prevent the band from performing its best. And...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Wondering when you can stop mowing your lawn this fall? Lawn experts say Mother Nature tells us when we reach the end of the grass-cutting season. Horticulture agent Dennis Patton, of the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension, said it all depends on weather patterns. While...
