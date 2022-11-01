ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, TX

visitallentexas.com

‘NEATH THE WREATH IS BACK FOR THEIR 2022 HOLIDAY GIFT MARKET!

‘Neath the Wreath is back for their 27th annual four-day holiday gift market at the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Watters Creek Convention Center, November 10-13! Stroll through more than 125 merchants this year with endless opportunities to find unique holiday home décor and gifts for yourself and others. You’ll find clothing, accessories, holiday & home decor, jewelry, children’s items, gourmet treats, and so much more. Tickets are just $12 in advance at participating Market Street locations in DFW or $15 online at https://bit.ly/ntwtickets2022 and at the door. Children 12 and under are free!
ALLEN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Coach brings designer bags, purses to Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth

The Coach store opened at Tanger Outlets on Oct. 20 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Coach opened a store Oct. 20 at Tanger Outlets at 15853 N. Freeway, Ste. 1050, Fort Worth. Coach offers designer purses, handbags, leather goods, footwear, outerwear and watches, according to the company website. This is the company's fourth outlet location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, joining Grand Prairie, Allen and Plano. 682-363-1298. www.coach.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Narcity USA

This Holiday Wonderland In Texas Has Millions Of Twinkling Lights You Can Stroll Through

As Christmas celebrations get closer, soon you're likely to spot colorful lights decorating houses and buildings wherever you look. Part of the holiday festivities come with merriment moments generated by the Christmas ambiance, like the stunning light displays that will soon illuminate a zoo in Texas. The Dallas Zoo Lights event will take over the Dallas, TX park on November 17 and will run until January 1.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Grandson of Legendary Entrepreneur Mary Kay Ash to Lead Global Cosmetics Giant

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- On the eve of the company’s 60 th anniversary, leadership of one of the world’s largest and most iconic cosmetics companies will pass to the third generation of its founder’s family. Following in the footsteps of his legendary trailblazing grandmother, Mary Kay Ash, and his father Richard R. Rogers, Ryan Rogers will become Chief Executive Officer of Dallas, Texas based Mary Kay Inc. starting January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006098/en/ Following in the footsteps of his legendary trailblazing grandmother, Mary Kay Ash, and his father Richard R. Rogers, Ryan Rogers will become Chief Executive Officer of Dallas, Texas based Mary Kay Inc. starting January 1, 2023. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Dallas’ Hilton Anatole Transforms Into The North Pole This Holiday Season

Enjoy a magical Breakfast with Santa this holiday season at the Hilton Anatole with a grand buffet, cookie decorating, games and more. Don't forget your wish list!. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Make your list and check it twice. It’s just about time...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Donate your leftover Halloween candy to a great cause

IRVING, Texas - If you are looking to beat temptation and get rid of your Halloween candy, there are better things to do than just throw it away. Porter's Army Navy in Irving is asking families to bring in any leftover candy to be sent to troops overseas. You can...
IRVING, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Once a Small Ranching Community, Cresson Stands on the Brink of a Boom

Diane Miles has lived on a ranch in Cresson since 1955, when she moved with her husband to the property owned by his family. She remembers the days when Cresson was a “real ranch community.” After feeding their cattle in the morning, the ranchers went to the grocery store to pick up their mail, drink coffee and tell stories. The tight-knit residents worked together each year to make sure everyone got their cattle loaded on railcars to be shipped to feedlots.
CRESSON, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas College Culinary Arts' $15 Weekly Lunches are Still Great

Each semester, the Dallas College Culinary Arts program hosts a weekly lunch at both its El Centro campus (in downtown Dallas) and the Culinary Pastry and Hospitality Center (at Webb Chapel Road and LBJ Freeway). We've reported on this before, but recently we took a fresh look to remind ourselves how great it is. And we feel like a fine-dining lunch for $15 deserves another shout-out.
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas

Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas. In the summer of 2022, visitors to a park in Dallas, Texas, were warned: growing around a local lakefront was a plant described by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as “the most violently toxic plant that grows in North America.” That USDA description applies to a plant identified as invasive water hemlock. It was growing around White Rock Lake, a water reservoir five miles northeast of downtown Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $7.5 Million One of A Kind Estate with Three Gorgeous Fountains in Dallas is Sure to Exceed Even Your Wildest Dreams

5969 Westgrove Circle Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 5969 Westgrove Circle, Dallas, Texas is a masterpiece captivates at every turn with three gorgeous fountains spread throughout the lush, mature trees, multiple covered patios, cabana and pool. This Home in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5969 Westgrove Circle, please contact Julie Haymann (Phone: 214-521-7355) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

With New Local Ownership, the Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Prepares for a Beautiful Future

Vipin Nambiar of HN Capital Partners, is the new owner of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, photographed by Jonathan Zizzo. In Vipin Nambiar’s influential world of hotel and restaurant investments, beautiful design isn’t frivolous — it’s powerful. So, when the photogenic and storied Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently came up for sale, Nambiar jumped. In late September, his Dallas-based company, HN Capital Partners, announced it had acquired the iconic hotel and restaurant from New World Hospitality, the Hong Kong investment entity owned by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Rosewood converted the historic 1925 property from a former private home into a hotel in the early ’80s, and will continue to operate the Mansion.
DALLAS, TX
coppellstudentmedia.com

Band victorious in area marching competition

BEDFORD – The time is 1:12 p.m., and Coppell Band assistant director Riaz Mohammed leans over to a flutist. With one step on the turf at Pennington Field, they, in tandem, determine the ground is neither wet nor slick enough to prevent the band from performing its best. And...
COPPELL, TX

