DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- On the eve of the company’s 60 th anniversary, leadership of one of the world’s largest and most iconic cosmetics companies will pass to the third generation of its founder’s family. Following in the footsteps of his legendary trailblazing grandmother, Mary Kay Ash, and his father Richard R. Rogers, Ryan Rogers will become Chief Executive Officer of Dallas, Texas based Mary Kay Inc. starting January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006098/en/ Following in the footsteps of his legendary trailblazing grandmother, Mary Kay Ash, and his father Richard R. Rogers, Ryan Rogers will become Chief Executive Officer of Dallas, Texas based Mary Kay Inc. starting January 1, 2023. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

