Peoria, IL

aledotimesrecord.com

Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages

GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown

There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
MAQUON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Missing Peoria man found safe

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A missing Peoria man has been located, Peoria Police announced in a press release Friday. Police asked for the public’s help locating 46-year-old James McNulty on Wednesday. He had last been seen Oct. 31. Friday’s release states that McNulty is doing well.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

BluSky donates to Peoria Fire Department for arson dogs

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A restoration company is helping kick-start the Peoria Fire Department’s new accelerant canine program. Wednesday, BluSky in Morton presented a $10,000 dollar check to the Peoria Fire Department. The money helped Peoria firefighters buy two accelerant detection dogs, Molly and Rock, that will assist with arson investigations. “We always try to […]
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Gunshot victim found in Peoria Wednesday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the area of Wisconsin Ave. and Archer Ave. are shut down due to a police incident. Police have also shut down the area of Archer Ave. and Missouri Ave. WMBD has a crew on the way to the area and...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria gets $3.4 mil to brighten up city streets

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A combination of state and federal money is going towards projects to make Peoria streets brighter - literally. A series of projects in every district of the city plan to upgrade and replace streetlights. Some lights, like those along Southwest Adams street, are held up on wooden poles that Mayor Rita Ali describes as “disintegrating.”
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria juvenile shot Wednesday night

PEORIA, Ill. — A juvenile was shot in Peoria’s East Bluff Wednesday night, suffering life-threatening injuries. Peoria Police say officers responded to a pair of ShotSpotter alerts around 8:20 p.m., in the area of E. Archer Street and N. California Avenue. Two shots were fired. While responding to...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Multiple crews respond to fire on Galena Road

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple fire departments responded to an apartment fire off Galena Road Tuesday. According to an Assistant Fire Chief on the scene, crews responded to a fire in an attic between two buildings. Fire crews from Peoria, Peoria Heights, Dunlap, Chillicothe, and West Peoria were...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Heights man arrested for residential arson

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested for residential arson in regards to a fire that occurred on Oct. 23. Peoria Heights Police Department posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that Skylar M. Walker, 32, was arrested for the arson at 1016 E. Rouse Avenue on the morning of Oct. 23.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

8 arrests made in directed patrol Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department made eight arrests during a directed patrol Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, in addition to the arrests, officers made 13 vehicle stops, seized one weapon, issued seven tickets and impounded two vehicles. Major events during the patrol included:
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

$3.3 million in improvements announced for Peoria street lighting

Street lighting projects totaling $3.3 million are set to brighten the sidewalks of Peoria. At a news conference on Monday, Peoria Mayor Rita Ali and State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, announced the project. Of the total, $2.5 million comes from a state grant, while $800,000 comes from remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds and $90,000 from local motor fuel tax funds.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Missing Bloomington teen located

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Shooting victim is juvenile male with life-threatening injuries

UPDATE (10:38 p.m.) - The victim of a shooting in Peoria’s East Bluff is a juvenile who suffered life-threatening injuries, the police department said in a news release. Police said they were called about 8:20 p.m. after a pair of ShotSpotter alerts indicated two rounds had been fired in the 400 block of East Archer Street.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police looking for missing man

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 46-year-old James McNulty was last seen near the area of 100 N Richard Pryor Avenue Monday. McNulty is 6’1″, and has brown...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Heights PD announce arrest after Oct. 23 house fire

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - A person has been arrested after a house fire October 23 in Peoria Heights that damaged three homes. Peoria Heights Police say Skylar M. Walker was arrested Tuesday at around 1:45 p.m. on a preliminary charge of arson and transported to the Peoria County Jail.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL

