Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Canaan, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
Related
manestreetmirror.com
Veterans Day: Celebrations Around Milford
Milford is known for its festivities and celebrations for several holidays,. the latest of these holidays being Veterans Day. For events in a small city, Milford goes all out with parades, performances, and gatherings that give back to veterans. Not only is there a variety of opportunities for celebration in the general area, but Foran contributes as well.
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
NHPR
Lead poisoning is declining in CT, but still disproportionately affects vulnerable communities
Children in New Haven, Bridgeport, Waterbury, Hartford, and Meriden made up 49% of cases between 2012 and 2020. And, although the numbers are generally improving, lead poisoning disproportionately hits children of color — affecting mental, behavioral, and educational health. “If you think about a preventable cause for those types...
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
manestreetmirror.com
Milford Giving Thanks: Thanksgiving Traditions
Thanksgiving is coming up and it’s time to start thinking about how to celebrate. In Milford there’s many different Thanksgiving traditions and annual events that celebrate the holiday in different ways. Every year, Foran High School and Jonathan Law High School have their rival football game the morning...
Crisis Team Hits The Street
Social worker Yichu Xu and “peer recovery specialist” Nanette Campbell reported for duty Tuesday to start helping cops and firefighters deal with emergency calls — and pilot a new way of dealing with people in crisis. They spoke with Ollie Cooper, a regular on the Green,...
WTNH.com
New England Christmas Festival – Crafts & Specialty Foods at Mohegan Sun
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – The 36th annual New England Christmas Festival is coming up at Mohegan Sun, November 4th, 5th & 6th. You’ll be able to find unique, hand-crafted items in every price range, making this the ultimate one stop holiday shopping solution. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Lifestyle Blogger Jamie Taylor, who offered a sneak peek at some of the treasures you’ll find at this exciting holiday event.
milfordmirror.com
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
helihub.com
Sikorsky awarded $280M contract for long-lead CH-53K work
Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $280,946,361 firm-fixed-price modification (P00004) to a previously awarded contract (N0001922C0004). This modification exercises an option to procure long lead items in support of full rate production Lot 8, CH-53K aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $230,000,000 and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $50,946,361 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
fox61.com
Wallingford Halloween tradition grew out of an October snowstorm
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A Wallingford tradition that has continued to grow since a Halloween snowstorm a decade ago was on display once again Monday. When Halloween falls on a weekday it's not a workday for a many living on Wallingford's N. Main St. except those working outside their home to complete their decorations.
Bridgeport homeless encampment under I-95 overpass to be taken down
The state Department of Transportation is shutting down the tent city under I-95 in the East End of Bridgeport, where dozens of homeless people live.
Fairfield Mirror
Tasty Deals And Limited-Time Menus For Fairfield Restaurant Week
Fairfield’s annual restaurant week is back and providing delicious deals to any hungry customers up until Sunday, Nov. 6. Each year, local dine-in locations pick a time in the fall to create temporary and affordable meal plans for guests to have a lovely and inexpensive night out. Currently, 25 businesses are participating in this tasty week, and every one of them reveals diverse and mouthwatering choices!
Three Sheets Goes To The Dogs
Three Sheets New Haven is well known for its dog-friendly patio, and some of the dogs that frequent there have become as familiar to its patrons as some of the human regulars. For the third time since the bar/restaurant’s inception, a calendar featuring 13 of those patio pups was created to help raise money for Friends of the New Haven Animal Shelter. On Sunday night, Three Sheets threw a Pup-O-Ween-themed release party to celebrate the 2023 edition of that calendar, complete with the first look at this year’s edition, raffles, and, in keeping with the holiday, costumed pooches.
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
NBC Connecticut
What to Know About Flu Season in Connecticut This Year
As respiratory illnesses continue to rise, doctors are also seeing an increase in influenza cases for this time of year. “There are definitely probably a little more earlier than we are normally used to, but that was to be expected,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.
milfordmirror.com
What happens to items turned in to Milford PD lost and found?
MILFORD — There's something about the Milford Police Dept. lost and found that has a nice ring to it. Or rather, several nice rings. Of all the items turned in as found property, police said various types of rings tend to generate the most interest. "People have turned in...
Yale Daily News
Class-action retirement lawsuit against Yale goes to trial
Yale must appear in court to face charges over the mismanagement of employee retirement funds, United States District Court Judge Alvin W. Thompson ruled last Friday. The class action suit, Vellali et al. v. Yale University et al., represents more than 20,000 employees who claim Yale breached its fiduciary duty by failing to adequately oversee its 403(b) retirement plan, costing employees millions. Factual claims about Yale’s record-keeping fees and investment oversight remain unresolved, Thompson’s ruling declares, meaning that the plaintiffs will be seeing Yale in court.
Powerball reaches $1 billion with Connecticut residents hoping to win big
PROSPECT, Conn. — Are you feeling lucky?. The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $1 billion. It's the second time in Powerball history the prize has been this high ahead of Monday night's drawing. It's a chance that could pay off big time. Abdoul Hamid is the owner of...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Obscenities Over Political Signs
2022-11-01@5:44pm–#Fairfield CT– Police dispatched to the 600 block of Jennings Road because someone keeps coming by shouting obscenities at him because of the political signs in his yard. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
mycitizensnews.com
Local property transfers
Eg Home LLC sold property on 7 Bayberry Ct to Peter G. and Anna V. Mccullough for $574,460. Pond Spring Dev LLC sold property on 34 Pondview Cir to Gail A. Roberts for $369,000. NAUGATUCK. Roselyn Cabral sold property on 85 Aetna St Lot 7 to Betsy L. Davis for...
Comments / 0