Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Canaan, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
manestreetmirror.com
Milford Giving Thanks: Thanksgiving Traditions
Thanksgiving is coming up and it’s time to start thinking about how to celebrate. In Milford there’s many different Thanksgiving traditions and annual events that celebrate the holiday in different ways. Every year, Foran High School and Jonathan Law High School have their rival football game the morning...
WTNH.com
New England Christmas Festival – Crafts & Specialty Foods at Mohegan Sun
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – The 36th annual New England Christmas Festival is coming up at Mohegan Sun, November 4th, 5th & 6th. You’ll be able to find unique, hand-crafted items in every price range, making this the ultimate one stop holiday shopping solution. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Lifestyle Blogger Jamie Taylor, who offered a sneak peek at some of the treasures you’ll find at this exciting holiday event.
zip06.com
Thank You for Your Service: Dougherty Leads Branford’s Veterans Day Parade
When someone says that to Jack Dougherty, corporal, USMC Retired, he lets them know he appreciates it. But Jack says the words of another military veteran are even more apt. “There is one recent Medal of Honor recipient, and when someone says, ‘Thank you for your service,’ he just looks them in the eye and says, ‘You were worth it.’ Wow.”
milfordmirror.com
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
manestreetmirror.com
Club Spotlight: Health Professions Club
What used to be the Medical Career and Professions Club is now called the Health Professions Club. This club is a great way for students interested in joining the health field to get familiarized with others that share their interests so that they can learn from each other while gaining more knowledge in the medical field.
milfordmirror.com
What happens to items turned in to Milford PD lost and found?
MILFORD — There's something about the Milford Police Dept. lost and found that has a nice ring to it. Or rather, several nice rings. Of all the items turned in as found property, police said various types of rings tend to generate the most interest. "People have turned in...
fox61.com
Wallingford Halloween tradition grew out of an October snowstorm
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A Wallingford tradition that has continued to grow since a Halloween snowstorm a decade ago was on display once again Monday. When Halloween falls on a weekday it's not a workday for a many living on Wallingford's N. Main St. except those working outside their home to complete their decorations.
zip06.com
A Piece of Guilford History Rediscovered
Guilford’s connection to the first school to specifically mentor and school deaf students has been rediscovered thanks to the efforts of a local couple intent on ensuring that the town’s past is not forgotten. Nancy and Jonathan Bishop recently alerted town officials not only to this “lost” piece of history, but also to a monument that, until recently, was hidden by overgrown brush on the town’s main thoroughfare.
Bridgeport homeless encampment under I-95 overpass to be taken down
The state Department of Transportation is shutting down the tent city under I-95 in the East End of Bridgeport, where dozens of homeless people live.
Fairfield Mirror
Tasty Deals And Limited-Time Menus For Fairfield Restaurant Week
Fairfield’s annual restaurant week is back and providing delicious deals to any hungry customers up until Sunday, Nov. 6. Each year, local dine-in locations pick a time in the fall to create temporary and affordable meal plans for guests to have a lovely and inexpensive night out. Currently, 25 businesses are participating in this tasty week, and every one of them reveals diverse and mouthwatering choices!
milfordmirror.com
Bridgeport area's Mexican bakeries come alive on Day of the Dead
BRIDGEPORT — Maria Cordero, 63, pointed towards the bread behind a glass case at the H&H Bakery. She asked for pan de muerto, or literally bread of the dead, which is part of the Day of the Dead or Dia de Muertos celebrations. While racks filled with the bread...
Bristol Press
City Councilor to further discussions with St. Joseph Cemetery Management, Bristol Veterans Council following removal of flags from veterans' graves
BRISTOL – City Councilor Andrew Howe vows to further discussion with St. Joseph Cemetery Management and the Bristol Veterans Council following removal of flags from veterans’ graves. “This is appalling and I will not stand for this,” said Howe. Howe said that, as the liaison to the...
New Haven’s holiday tree brought from East Haven to the Green
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The kids may still be counting their Halloween candy, but it is already time to think about Christmas. Tuesday morning, crews cut down a 45-foot tree in a Cosey Beach, East Haven front yard, and brought it to the New Haven Green to be the centerpiece of Elm City’s holiday […]
New Haven Named the Most Family-Friendly City in Connecticut
When you think of family-friendly cities and towns in Connecticut, what's the first one that comes to mind? New Haven? Yeah, me either. I don't like it when someone who has obviously never stepped foot in our state writes about something in our world, and is way off. I've here for over 50 years, and if someone asked which cities or towns I would consider the most family-friendly in Connecticut, I would say, in no particular order - Cities? Torrington, Middletown, New London, Stamford, and Danbury. Towns? Middlebury, Southbury, Litchfield, and Clinton.
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
Three Sheets Goes To The Dogs
Three Sheets New Haven is well known for its dog-friendly patio, and some of the dogs that frequent there have become as familiar to its patrons as some of the human regulars. For the third time since the bar/restaurant’s inception, a calendar featuring 13 of those patio pups was created to help raise money for Friends of the New Haven Animal Shelter. On Sunday night, Three Sheets threw a Pup-O-Ween-themed release party to celebrate the 2023 edition of that calendar, complete with the first look at this year’s edition, raffles, and, in keeping with the holiday, costumed pooches.
Crisis Team Hits The Street
Social worker Yichu Xu and “peer recovery specialist” Nanette Campbell reported for duty Tuesday to start helping cops and firefighters deal with emergency calls — and pilot a new way of dealing with people in crisis. They spoke with Ollie Cooper, a regular on the Green,...
'It has to stop' | Wallingford police, neighbors upset by issues at Doolittle Park
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A play set at Doolittle Park in Wallingford was set on fire Saturday night and is now closed off as the town works to replace the equipment. The slides have been melted and the wooden frame is burnt. Richelle Stainton said it’s sad to see. She...
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
