3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Winger's Is A Restaurant Specializing In Chicken WingsS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
ksl.com
Man angry about sold-out flights carjacked multiple vehicles, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who became angry after ticket agents at the Salt Lake City International Airport told him he couldn't buy a same-day plane ticket to Denver early Friday went on a crime spree across the valley, police said. The 20-year-old man carjacked two cars and...
ksl.com
Troopers still seeking answers in I-15 shooting death; suicide suspected
MURRAY — Troopers are still seeking answers in Wednesday's unusual shooting death on I-15. Investigators believe the driver found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head after his vehicle crashed with a semitruck in Murray likely died by suicide, but they are still looking at the evidence before they make a final determination, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said Friday.
ksl.com
Riverton man shot, killed man who was 'backing away' in I-15 road rage case, charges say
SANDY — A Riverton man was charged Friday with murder following a road rage incident on I-15 during which police say he pulled in front of the victim and slammed on his brakes before shooting the man after they both exited the freeway. Rodrigo Andres Monroy, 32, is charged...
ksl.com
Police identify Provo man killed in shed explosion
PROVO — Police on Wednesday released the name of a Provo man who was killed when his shed exploded in Provo late last month. Paul Schneiter, 87, was in the outbuilding attached to a garage at a home in the area of 1600 W. 1000 North, when the explosion happened early on the morning of Oct. 21.
ksl.com
Roy woman scares off robber with knife during parking lot attack
ROY — A Roy woman is recounting the moments she stood her ground against an attacker in a grocery store parking lot, taking steps to protect herself against a robber trying to stab her, and it may have saved the woman's life. Soundra Fehr was putting away her groceries...
ksl.com
Driver dies after apparent shooting on freeway in Murray, troopers say
MURRAY — Troopers say they found a driver dead of a gunshot wound after his car collided with a semitruck on I-15. About 9:45 a.m., the semitruck and car collided in a "sideswipe-type" collision, in the area of 5300 South. The car was hit on its passenger side, and the semitruck sustained damage from the crash on its driver's side, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
ksl.com
Spanish Fork man accused of lighting 4 fires at Provo apartment complex
PROVO — Criminal charges have been filed against a Spanish Fork man accused of setting several fires at a Provo apartment complex, allegedly with the hope of collecting insurance money. Gabriel Bailey Hamilton, 21, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with two counts of aggravated arson, a first-degree...
ksl.com
Man in critical condition after car crash in Sandy
SANDY — A driver is in critical condition after his vehicle crashed with another Tuesday night in Sandy. The man was driving west on 10600 South and trying to turn left at 700 East when he collided with an eastbound vehicle on 10600 South, Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said.
ksl.com
2 drivers killed in crash near Utah-Wyoming border, troopers say
SAGE CREEK JUNCTION, Rich County — Two people were killed Wednesday morning in a crash on state Route 30 in Rich County near the Wyoming border, troopers said. The crash happened near Sage Creek Junction, about 4 miles from the state line, when a Toyota Camry and Buick Century collided, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
ksl.com
Salt Lake police arrest man accused of robbing 2 banks in 4 minutes
SALT LAKE CITY — Police on Tuesday arrested a man for investigation of robbing three banks in the past week. Krishan Singh, 26, is accused of robbing a credit union and a bank in the span of four minutes on Friday. Singh was arrested Tuesday afternoon after robbing another bank, Salt Lake police said in a news release.
ksl.com
Idaho man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah's 3rd District Court with financial...
ksl.com
Utah family of bullied Black girl who died by suicide files $14M claim
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death by suicide.
ksl.com
Layton family pleading for return of irreplaceable Halloween candy bowl
LAYTON — A Layton family is hoping for the return of a special bowl they set on their porch for trick-or-treaters that they say was stolen. It wasn't enough of a theft to report to police, but the bowl is priceless to that family. The family lives in a...
ksl.com
Evanston man recognized by city for saving friend's life in grizzly attack
EVANSTON, Wyo. — A Wyoming man who fought off a grizzly bear and saved his friend's life was recognized Tuesday by the city of Evanston. Kendell Cummings received a huge honor from his hometown by getting the key to the city. KSL was first to talk to him from the hospital two weeks ago, along with his friend Brady Lowry from Cedar City, who he was credited for saving.
ksl.com
Mayor 'frustrated, not surprised' Wyoming city is sending homeless to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Reports out of a Wyoming-based news outlet that Jackson law enforcement may be sending individuals experiencing homeless to Salt Lake City have sparked frustrations that have long been simmering. For Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, the reports are indicative of a larger issue, one...
ksl.com
Hundreds line up at Millcreek restaurant closing because of staff shortage
MILLCREEK — Hundreds of customers lined up outside of Hector's Mexican Food on Thursday to show their support for a restaurant that's closing after 27 years in Millcreek. "We're waiting for probably the greatest Mexican food in the state," said Luke Leclair-Marzolf, after waiting in the drive-thru for more than an hour.
ksl.com
Some businesses still closed, awaiting apartment demolition after Sugar House fire
SALT LAKE CITY — It's safe to say Shere Brunjes likes chatting with people. She owns a Sport Clips store in Sugar House, so naturally she's used to talking to strangers. But after being closed for a week because of the fire next door, somehow, she has found even more people to talk to.
ksl.com
Let it snow: 2nd Utah resort plans to open early; another storm headed for mountains
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Another Utah ski resort is set to open earlier than usual following another round of snow that arrived in the state earlier this week. Solitude Mountain Resort officials announced Friday that they will open on Nov. 11, one week earlier than originally planned. It's the resort's earliest opening day since 2013, and the schedule change means it is now slated to be the first resort to open in northern Utah this season.
ksl.com
COLD: Podcast uncovers new clues about discovery of missing Utah woman's car in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — A missing woman's car surfaced behind a casino hotel on the Las Vegas Strip in November of 1985. Now, a timecard from Weber State College in Ogden and an airline timetable are providing a possible explanation of how the car might've ended up there. KSL's podcast...
ksl.com
'Soul' comes to downtown Salt Lake's newest hotel after decades of planning
SALT LAKE CITY — Planning for the new Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City officially dates back to 2005; however, the desire for the building goes way further than that. Darrin Casper, Salt Lake County's deputy mayor for finance and administration, recalls some of the research coming to...
