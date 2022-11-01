ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaysville, UT

ksl.com

Troopers still seeking answers in I-15 shooting death; suicide suspected

MURRAY — Troopers are still seeking answers in Wednesday's unusual shooting death on I-15. Investigators believe the driver found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head after his vehicle crashed with a semitruck in Murray likely died by suicide, but they are still looking at the evidence before they make a final determination, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said Friday.
MURRAY, UT
ksl.com

Police identify Provo man killed in shed explosion

PROVO — Police on Wednesday released the name of a Provo man who was killed when his shed exploded in Provo late last month. Paul Schneiter, 87, was in the outbuilding attached to a garage at a home in the area of 1600 W. 1000 North, when the explosion happened early on the morning of Oct. 21.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Roy woman scares off robber with knife during parking lot attack

ROY — A Roy woman is recounting the moments she stood her ground against an attacker in a grocery store parking lot, taking steps to protect herself against a robber trying to stab her, and it may have saved the woman's life. Soundra Fehr was putting away her groceries...
ROY, UT
ksl.com

Driver dies after apparent shooting on freeway in Murray, troopers say

MURRAY — Troopers say they found a driver dead of a gunshot wound after his car collided with a semitruck on I-15. About 9:45 a.m., the semitruck and car collided in a "sideswipe-type" collision, in the area of 5300 South. The car was hit on its passenger side, and the semitruck sustained damage from the crash on its driver's side, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
MURRAY, UT
ksl.com

Spanish Fork man accused of lighting 4 fires at Provo apartment complex

PROVO — Criminal charges have been filed against a Spanish Fork man accused of setting several fires at a Provo apartment complex, allegedly with the hope of collecting insurance money. Gabriel Bailey Hamilton, 21, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with two counts of aggravated arson, a first-degree...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Man in critical condition after car crash in Sandy

SANDY — A driver is in critical condition after his vehicle crashed with another Tuesday night in Sandy. The man was driving west on 10600 South and trying to turn left at 700 East when he collided with an eastbound vehicle on 10600 South, Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said.
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

2 drivers killed in crash near Utah-Wyoming border, troopers say

SAGE CREEK JUNCTION, Rich County — Two people were killed Wednesday morning in a crash on state Route 30 in Rich County near the Wyoming border, troopers said. The crash happened near Sage Creek Junction, about 4 miles from the state line, when a Toyota Camry and Buick Century collided, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
RICH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake police arrest man accused of robbing 2 banks in 4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Police on Tuesday arrested a man for investigation of robbing three banks in the past week. Krishan Singh, 26, is accused of robbing a credit union and a bank in the span of four minutes on Friday. Singh was arrested Tuesday afternoon after robbing another bank, Salt Lake police said in a news release.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Evanston man recognized by city for saving friend's life in grizzly attack

EVANSTON, Wyo. — A Wyoming man who fought off a grizzly bear and saved his friend's life was recognized Tuesday by the city of Evanston. Kendell Cummings received a huge honor from his hometown by getting the key to the city. KSL was first to talk to him from the hospital two weeks ago, along with his friend Brady Lowry from Cedar City, who he was credited for saving.
EVANSTON, WY
ksl.com

Hundreds line up at Millcreek restaurant closing because of staff shortage

MILLCREEK — Hundreds of customers lined up outside of Hector's Mexican Food on Thursday to show their support for a restaurant that's closing after 27 years in Millcreek. "We're waiting for probably the greatest Mexican food in the state," said Luke Leclair-Marzolf, after waiting in the drive-thru for more than an hour.
MILLCREEK, UT
ksl.com

Let it snow: 2nd Utah resort plans to open early; another storm headed for mountains

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Another Utah ski resort is set to open earlier than usual following another round of snow that arrived in the state earlier this week. Solitude Mountain Resort officials announced Friday that they will open on Nov. 11, one week earlier than originally planned. It's the resort's earliest opening day since 2013, and the schedule change means it is now slated to be the first resort to open in northern Utah this season.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

