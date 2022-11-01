CHESTER — Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker has released his latest case updates:. People v. Misty J. Russell (2022-CF-118) – On September 19, 2022, Misty J. Russell, 42 of Sparta, pled guilty to the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine before the Honorable Judge Richard A. Brown. Pursuant to the plea, Ms. Russell was sentenced to serve first offender probation. During the plea, Ms. Russell admitted to possessing less than five (5) grams of methamphetamine located during a traffic stop in Steeleville on May 7, 2022. “We always to seem to pick up right where we left off…a meth case. Misty now has her chance to turn her life around. I only hope Misty will do her part in this to do so,” commented Walker.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO