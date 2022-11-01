Read full article on original website
Riverside Regional Library announces calendar events for November 2022￼
JACKSON – The Riverside Regional Library system has released its calendar of events for November, 2022. There are two branches of the library in the River Region: Altenburg and Perryville. The Altenburg Branch is located at 66 Poplar Street. The phone number is 573 824-5267. The Perryville Branch is...
SGMS hosts annual Career Week for 8th graders
STE. GENEVIEVE — Eighth grade students at Ste. Genevieve Middle School recently had the opportunity to meet and engage with area representatives from local businesses, organizations and colleges and universities as part of their annual Career Week. Starting on Monday, Oct. 24 and lasting through Thursday, Oct. 27, the...
SIU announces dates for Homecoming, Family Weekend 2023
CARBONDALE, Ill. — It’s never too soon to plan ahead and mark your calendars. Southern Illinois University Carbondale has announced the dates for Family Weekend and Homecoming 2023, and it’s not uncommon for accommodations to fill up fast. Family Weekend will take place Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2023,...
Jesse Ray Chandler
Jesse Ray Chandler, beloved husband, grandfather and great grandfather from Walsh, Illinois passed away at 10:40 pm, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Three Springs Lodge Nursing Home, Chester, Illinois. He was 95 years old. He was born to the late James “J. M.” and Evie (nee Turner) Chandler on February...
Patricia Ann Buchheit
Patricia Ann Buchheit, 71, of Valparaiso, Florida, formerly of Perryville, MO peacefully passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 28, 1951 in Perryville, MO to Elvest Henry and Victoria Emmalene (Behrle) Knott. Patricia and Albert Joseph Buchheit were married...
Sr. Catherine (Mary Cyril) Wellinghoff, ASC
(Mary Cyril) WELLINGHOFF, ASC, 86, died peacefully at 2:15 am, Friday, October 28, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community on the grounds of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows near Belleville, Illinois. Baptized Catherine, she was the third of seven children born to Bernard and Frances (nee Kohlmann) Wellinghoff...
Valle Catholic Middle School Honor Roll released
STE. GENEVIEVE – Congratulations to the following Valle Catholic Middle School students!. Rhea Meyer, Henry Hadel, Jaida Fallert, Gage Fallert, Nolan Joggerst, Charlotte Naeger, Chase Basler, Tessa Roth. 6th Grade – Honors. Alyson Meyer, Coyer Marberry, Connor Manshack, Carter Frentzel. 7th Grade – High Honors. Kai Siebert,...
MDC provides habitat update on managed wetland areas ahead of waterfowl season
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staff were busy this past summer with habitat projects on three managed wetlands in southeast Missouri: Otter Slough, Duck Creek, and Ten Mile Pond. Otter Lake is seen following recent work completed by MDC. A greater diversity of plants can...
Saluki Football to celebrate Military Appreciation Day on Nov. 12 vs. North Dakota State
CARBONDALE, Ill. — In honor of Veteran’s Day, all veterans and active duty military personnel will receive free admission to the Saluki Football game versus North Dakota State on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Saluki Stadium. Kickoff for the patriotic-themed game is at 1 p.m. Military personnel can claim...
SoutheastHEALTH receives Rural Healthcare Training & Retraining Initiative Grant
CAPE GIRARDEAU – The Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences has received a nearly $1.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor for the SoutheastHEALTH Rural Healthcare Training & Retraining Initiative. The five-year, $1,394,535 grant will allow College of Nursing and Health Sciences representatives to...
Missouri hunters check 1,846 birds during fall firearms turkey season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that hunters checked 1,846 turkeys during Missouri’s fall firearms turkey season, Oct. 1-31. Top harvest counties were Franklin with 70 birds harvested, Gasconade with 52, and Laclede with 50. Ste. Genevieve County hunters harvested...
SIU named a Princeton Review 2023 Green College
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale has once again earned national attention for its commitment to sustainability, earning a spot in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition. Just 455 institutions of higher learning across the country were recognized. Sustainability is one of five pillars of...
Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences offering new PN track
CAPE GIRARDEAU – The Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences is accepting applications for a new, bi-level Practical Nursing (PN) track beginning in January 2023. The program is designed to help meet a growing shortage of PNs in Missouri. Program Director Vickie Schnurbusch, MSN, RN, CHPN,...
Young hunters harvest 13,759 deer during early youth portion of firearms deer season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 13,759 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season, Oct. 29-30 down nearly 2,000 from the 15,608 harvested during last year’s early youth portion.
Randolph County State’s Attorney releases latest case updates
CHESTER — Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker has released his latest case updates:. People v. Misty J. Russell (2022-CF-118) – On September 19, 2022, Misty J. Russell, 42 of Sparta, pled guilty to the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine before the Honorable Judge Richard A. Brown. Pursuant to the plea, Ms. Russell was sentenced to serve first offender probation. During the plea, Ms. Russell admitted to possessing less than five (5) grams of methamphetamine located during a traffic stop in Steeleville on May 7, 2022. “We always to seem to pick up right where we left off…a meth case. Misty now has her chance to turn her life around. I only hope Misty will do her part in this to do so,” commented Walker.
SIU School of Art and Design iron pour is Saturday
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Art students in the sculpture program in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s School of Art and Design will host their free, fall iron pour, beginning at noon Saturday, Nov. 5. Those attending will have the chance to create their own cast iron art pieces using scratchblocks,...
COVID 19 cases rise by 12 percent in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 4,557 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Sunday. That’s 488 more, or a 12 percent increase from the previous week’s 4,066 new cases of COVID 19. Locally:. There were 14 new cases of...
MDC stresses safety for non-hunters during hunting seasons
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – With the most popular portion of firearms deer season opening Nov. 12, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds non-hunters to practice safety measures when afield during hunting seasons. “Safety while hunting is ultimately the responsibility of the hunter,” said MDC Hunter Education Coordinator Justin...
MSHP report
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest reports. 41-year-old Todd J. Huber of Perryville was arrested on a patrol charge of driving while intoxicated Sunday, October 30 at 7:01 p.m. He was released.
A message to the community from the Chester Area Christian Food Pantry
The Chester Area Christian Food Pantry would like to inform your organization of our Holiday Food Drive for those in need. As you may know, USDA has, for Thanksgiving, helped with providing a variety of foods for our clients that will be distributed this month. For the Christmas season however,...
