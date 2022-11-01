2022 NFL trade deadline: 9 targets for the Bills to consider

All eyes are on Brandon Beane on Tuesday in Buffalo. The Bills GM is the center of attention because the 2022 NFL trade deadline is approaching at 4 p.m.

While the Bills (6-1) have had a promising start, there’s always a chance a roster can be improved.

With that, here are nine targets for Buffalo to consider at the deadline:

Rams RB Cam Akers

(USAT photo)

The Rams are clearly trying to trade Akers. He has fallen out of favor. While Devin Singletary has played well in recent weeks, the Bills could opt to add Akers as someone worth mixing in now and again, and as a more veteran backup than rookie James Cook.

Panthers OL Austin Corbett

Panthers guard Austin Corbett (63) Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

After trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, the Panthers are tearing things down. Corbett has worked with Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer in the past and is the 11th best guard in the NFL currently, according to Pro Football Focus.

Bears RB David Montgomery

Bears running back David Montgomery (32) Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Similarly to the Panthers, after dealing linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens, it looks like the Bears are rebuilding once more. Montgomery would provide the power-back punch that the Bills aren’t getting out of Zack Moss.

Lions S Deshon Elliott

DeShon Elliott #5 of the Detroit Lions (Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images)

Elliott has starting experience and was benched earlier this year. The Lions don’t appear to really be going anywhere this season, but they’ve got a rash of injuries in their secondary–Similar to the Bills–and might not be able to trade Elliott.

Falcons OL Matt Hennessy

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) and center Matt Hennessy (61) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Hennessy was the Falcons’ starting center in 2021 and is now a backup. He’ll want to move. The Bills have Mitch Morse in the middle, but Hennessy has his share of versatility to backup multiple spots as well.

Raiders S Johnathan Abram

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders decline the fifth-year option on Abrams’ contract so his time is up soon. If the Bills do truly want to roll back with Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde for a few more years, Abram could be a positive replacement considering he’ll be a free agent after the year.

Vikings OL Chris Reed

Minnesota Vikings guard Chris Reed (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Reed was brought in to compete for a starting spot on the Vikings’ offensive line this summer. An injury sidelined him and others ran away with the job–But the Bills and Vikes do have some history making trades…

Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Claypool ranks fourth in the NFL with 22 receptions out of the slot this year. While Isaiah McKenzie does provide trickery, he hasn’t been a seamless replacement for Cole Beasley.

Jets WR Elijah Moore

Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Moore has played his best ball when anyone but Zach Wilson is throwing the ball for the Jets. Moore even recently questioned if he has any chemistry at all with the QB. While in-divisional trades are rare, Moore could be another slot option for the Bills.