Exclusive-Telcos push EU to make Big Tech pay for network costs
PARIS/STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom operators are pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would make Big Tech pay for network costs, following Australia's example, according to four sources close to the matter.
TechCrunch
MLOps platform Galileo lands $18M to launch a free service
As the use of AI becomes more common throughout the enterprise, the demand for products that make it easier to inspect, discover and fix critical AI errors is increasing. According to one recent survey (from MLOps Community), 84.3% of data scientists and machine learning engineers say that the time required to detect and diagnose problems with a model is a problem for their teams, while over one in four (26.2%) admit that it takes them a week or more to detect and fix issues.
CNET
Almost 30% of People Redo or Refine Google Searches, Study Says
Almost 30% of people are having to redo their Google searches, either by refining or extending queries, according to research published earlier this month by SEMRush, an online marketing software company. SEMRush took data from 20,000 anonymous users who made 455,368 unique searches. It then looked at how long it...
Gizmodo
Adobe Photoshop Designers Are Furious That Pantone Is Forcing Them to Pay $15 to Use Its Colors
Hell hath no fury like an Adobe designer who can’t see the colors they thought they had already paid for. Designers who use Adobe’s Creative Suite tools, including Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign, are furious over a licensing change that forces them to pay Pantone an extra $15 a month (or $90 a year) to work with its signature colors in Adobe’s apps. In recent weeks, Adobe has removed support for Pantone-owned colors, which are the preferred industry standard, from its apps, leaving countless designers who used Pantone colors with files full of the color black instead and the following message:
Aeva Expands Globally Amidst Growing Demand for High Performance 4D LiDAR Technology
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its global presence with new teams hired in Germany, India and Thailand and the appointment of industry veteran Clement Kong to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region. The new teams will support sales, technology development and manufacturing to accelerate the development of Aeva’s next generation 4D LiDAR™ technology and deepen customer relationships across the European and Asia Pacific markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005601/en/ Aeva expands globally, hires new teams in Germany, India and Thailand (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Xata gives Jamstack developers access to a serverless data platform with an API call
As she looked for a serverless database, she realized that there was nothing really out there that met her requirements, and like any good entrepreneur, she started building it. That project would become Xata, a serverless data platform that is generally available starting today. The platform is built from several...
TechCrunch
Meet Seoul-based accelerator SparkLabs’ 19th batch of startups
The program has two cohorts a year — one starting in January and the other in June — Kim said, adding that the program is 16 weeks long. SparkLabs admits 10 to 15 companies per cohort and invests up to $100,000 into each startup in exchange for 6% equity. Kim noted that the investment is made either with a SAFE (simple agreement for future equity) or stock purchase agreement — a decision that is up to the startup to make.
TechCrunch
Meet Crowd.dev, an open source user-led growth platform for fostering developer communities
Businesses such as Stripe, Slack, Canva, Notion and Figma have grown substantially off the back of their respective communities, which in turn has led to a slew of new technologies dedicated to helping such businesses harness their fanbase, unearth their biggest advocates and keep that CLG flywheel spinning. Investors have taken note, too: In the past year alone we’ve seen companies such as Commsor raise a $50 million Series B; Common Room secure $52 million; Threado draw in a $3.1 million seed round; and, more recently, Talkbase raise $2 million to power user-led growth for any company.
Quadric’s New Chimera GPNPU Processor IP Blends NPU and DSP into New Category of Hybrid SoC Processor
BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Quadric today introduced Chimera™, the first family of general-purpose neural processors (GPNPUs), a semiconductor intellectual property (IP) offering that blends the machine learning (ML) performance characteristics of a neural processing accelerator with the full C++ programmability of a modern digital signal processor (DSP). Chimera GPNPUs provide one unified architecture for ML inference plus pre-and-post processing, greatly simplifying both system-on-chip (SoC) hardware design by the semiconductor developer today and subsequent software programming months and years later by application developers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005102/en/ Quadric’s new Chimera GPNPU replaces the NPU, DSP, and realtime CPU with one integrated optimized processor, saving design time and greatly simplifying the software development cycle. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Paramount Global Hits Bumps In Q3, With Pay-TV Declines Offsetting Streaming Progress; Stock Drops In Pre-Market Trading
Paramount Global shares slid in pre-market trading Wednesday after the media company reported third-quarter financial results below Wall Street’s expectations. While streaming service Paramount+ reached 46 million subscribers, up 4.6 million from the previous quarter, the broader picture was less upbeat. Total revenue inched up 5% to $6.9 billion, while earnings per share tumbled 49% to 39 cents. Analysts had called for revenue of slightly more than $7 billion and earnings per share of 43 cents. Related Story Paramount Eyes "Meaningful And Sizable" Cost Cuts, With Possible Restructuring Charge In Q4 Related Story Paramount+ To Launch On Virgin Media In UK Related Story Pluto TV To Add...
