Tennessee State

tn.gov

Name a Snowplow Contest

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is excited to announce the agency’s Name a Snowplow contest. TDOT wants residents across the state to submit their best and most creative names for four snowplows, one for each region. Names submitted should be one or two words. Names should be appropriate...
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Facts about Fentanyl - Free Training

This free training available to all Tennesseans covers the facts about Fentanyl. The presenter will look at recent trends, the risks, and basic precautions to take. This open community training will be hosted on WebEx virtual platform. Click this link to register on EventBrite. Please note the training is scheduled for noon Central Time or 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

TDOC Holds Reentry Event

TIPTONVILLE – More than one hundred men incarcerated at the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) are preparing for their release from prison by learning what it takes to remain crime-free. The men participated in the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) reentry resource fair, where they were able to meet with prospective employers and social service agencies to line up jobs, educational opportunities, treatment, and other services needed to stay out of prison and stop victimization.
TIPTONVILLE, TN
tn.gov

State Grant Program Will Provide $5 Million to Purchase Equipment for Tennessee Volunteer Fire Departments

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) proudly announce that applications will be accepted starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, from volunteer fire departments for $5 million in grants through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

DIDD Launches MAPs Program in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE - The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) is now accepting applications for the Medicaid Alternative Pathways to Independence (MAPs) Program. MAPs is a program for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD) who want to learn how to live and work more independently. It equips people in...
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Volunteer Tennessee Commission Meeting

Public Notice of Volunteer Tennessee Commission Meeting. W.R.S. Tennessee Tower, 20th Floor, Conference Room A. Microsoft Teams meeting- Join on your computer, mobile app or room device. Meeting ID: 293 260 259 587. Passcode: VTePxQ. Download Teams | Join on the web. Or call in (audio only) +1 629-209-4396,,348265768# United...
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Memphis Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC team up to kickoff No Trash November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC are teaming up with Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee on November 5 to help kick off No Trash November, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities. "We are...
MEMPHIS, TN
tn.gov

Lauren Fields to Serve as Department General Counsel

NASHVILLE – The Department of Revenue is pleased to announce the promotion of Lauren Fields as general counsel, effective immediately. In this role, Fields will oversee the Legal Office and be part of Revenue’s executive leadership team. She will act as the department’s chief legal officer, overseeing litigation cases and advising on legislation, tax policy, public records requests, and vehicle title and registration issues, among other matters.
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Tennessee National Guard Honors President Polk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee National Guard celebrated the life of President James K. Polk in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tennessee State Capitol on Nov. 2, in honor of Polk’s 227th birthday. Each year, a representative of the current President of the United States is responsible...
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Comptroller Mumpower Names New Director of Local Government Finance

Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower is pleased to announce that Sheila Reed is the state’s new Director of Local Government Finance. Local Government Finance plays a key role in ensuring Tennessee’s counties, metropolitan governments, municipalities, utility districts, and other governmental water and wastewater systems stay financially healthy.
TENNESSEE STATE

