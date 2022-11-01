Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Separate gifts offer a $120,000 lift to local college students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Donations from a family well-known in local business as well as Dominion Energy will be helping college students complete their education on both sides of the Savannah River. Augusta University. Local entrepreneurs Brad and Paige Usry have given $100,000 to Augusta University to support student scholarships...
augustaceo.com
First Step Staffing Opens To Help Combat Homelessness in Augusta, GA
First Step Staffing, a nonprofit staffing firm, announced it has opened a new location in Augusta in early October. Founded in Atlanta in 2007, First Step Staffing provides immediate employment to individuals at-risk of homelessness, as well as transportation to and from work and connection to other resources and services to retain stable housing.
augustaceo.com
Busby's Cares Community Contribution for August-October 2022
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Rick Busby with Busby’s Heating and Air presented Don Branum and Ron Skenes of Christ Community Health of Augusta with a $3000 contribution as part of The Busby’s Cares Community Contribution initiative. Christ Community Health of Augusta provides affordable, quality health services including...
Two job expos scheduled for 2023 Masters Tournament
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Masters is hosting two job expos for Augusta-area high school students, faculty and staff at the Legends Club located at 2701 Washington Road, #22 Suite B in Augusta. The first one is Thursday, November 3rd, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and the second one is Saturday, November 5th, from 9:00 […]
WRDW-TV
It’s time for families to choose their school in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Schools will begin accepting school choice applications from families, starting Tuesday. Families can look at which specialized program or magnet school is best for their children. According to officials, there will be various open houses next month and in December for the schools. Families...
augustaceo.com
Greene Point at Cedar Street Groundbreaking
Augusta Housing and Community Development Department in partnership with Jeremey Johnson of Vetted Investments and Acquisitions, LLC will participate in a Groundbreaking Ceremony on Thursday, November 10th at 2:00pm for the Greene Pointe Community at Cedar Street located at 1113 Cedar Street, Augusta GA, 30901. The Greene Point Community is...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Election spotlight with Richmond County Dist. 7 school board candidates
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A top leader on the school board is facing opposition to his seat tonight. This comes as months of ITEAM reports have exposed disorder and dysfunction within Richmond County schools. A failing district repeatedly at the bottom of the barrel for student achievement statewide. We’ve been...
WRDW-TV
First Tee of Augusta is reopening their facility!
The CSRA Mustang and Ford Club hosted Ponies in the Plaza Grand National Event.
WRDW-TV
First Tee of Augusta reopens after renovations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First Tee of Augusta reopened its putting greens after almost six months of renovations Tuesday. First Tee of Augusta is a nonprofit golf and life skills program for kids. The program has been open since 2001, and its greens consist of six holes. During the renovations,...
augustaceo.com
Augusta Metro Chamber Announces Board Chairman Transition
The Augusta Metro Chamber announces the transition of its Board Chairman position following the election of Garnett Johnson, owner of Augusta Office Solutions, to Mayor of the City of Augusta. Assuming the role of Board Chairman will be Dennis Trotter, Founding Partner at Jordan Trotter Commercial Real Estate. “The Chamber...
WRDW-TV
Washington Road Chick-fil-A poised to reopen
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Renovations are complete at a popular local Chick-fil-A that will reopen this week. The business at 3066 Washington Road will officially open for business at 10:30 a.m. “Chick-fil-A is synonymous with quality, so it’s important to ensure that our restaurant is a modern, efficient and hospitable...
WRDW-TV
Golden Harvest Food Bank plans fresh produce giveaway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest food bank is holding another fresh produce distribution on Thursday. The contactless distribution will be held at the Faith Food Factory parking lot, 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. The “mobile market” will be open to the public from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County could win big by hosting soccer tournament
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County leaders are expected to vote on a contract that would allow them to host a junior college soccer tournament coming up. It’s far from the first sporting event the county has hosted in the past few months. We were at Blanchard Woods Park, where the tournament is expected to bring in a lot of money to the county.
wgac.com
Most Haunted Restaurants – Georgia and South Carolina
Today is Halloween. And while some people are done with all things spooky after the day… others live for spooky things year-round! You’ve heard of haunted houses and haunted attractions. But what about the most haunted restaurants?. Now you may be thinking… for Georgia, the most haunted restaurants...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Welcome Alex Carter!
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54's newest Meteorologist Alex Carter joined Danielle Ledbetter and Vincent Hill Monday morning. Carter joins WFXG FOX54 News as the station’s new morning meteorologist. He’ll join co-anchors Vincent Hill and Danielle Ledbetter for the CSRA’s only 5-hour newscast from 5 AM-10 AM.
Bridge renaming from Jefferson Davis draws opponents
The renaming of a new pedestrian bridge has some ready to go to battle.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County schools’ new police chief discusses plans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District has a new police chief who says he’s ready to pick up where the last chief left off. We sat down with Police Chief Gary Owens to talk about how he plans to lead the new police force. Owens is...
wfxg.com
Senate candidate Herschel Walker stops in Augusta as opponents question his campaign
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - All eyes are on Georgia as the campaign trail heats up ahead of election day. Tuesday afternoon, senate candidate Herschel Walker stopped in Augusta during his 'Unite Georgia' bus tour. The rally was held at Gerald Jones Ford. It's a senate race of passion. With record breaking turnout, voters are feeling it. Both the former football star and incumbent pastor are leaning on faith and their supporters for a big win.
WRDW-TV
Thousands turn out for advanced voting in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Time is running out to vote early, but there is still time. We talked to election officials about what turnout has been like after the first advanced voting period without voters needing an excuse. In the past, South Carolinians have only been able to early vote...
Baby survives with help of new, life-saving machine
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Laura and Dalton Langston will welcome their new baby, Vera, home soon. The family leaves Children’s Hospital of Georgia with a new lease on life after earth shattering news right after delivery. “When she was born she just wasn’t breathing right,” Laura said alongside her husband at Children’s Hospital of Georgia. […]
