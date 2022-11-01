Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
augustaceo.com
Alejandra Miles of Augusta Tech on Community Education
Alejandra Miles of Augusta Technical College talks about programs developed to help locals in the region gain employment as quick as possible. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
augustaceo.com
Annual Augusta City Arts Grants Awarded to Local Arts Non-Profits
Each year, the City of Augusta allocates funding to the Greater Augusta Arts Council (GAAC) to distribute to the non-profit arts community. City leaders recognize the importance of public financial support to sustain a wide variety of artistic disciplines and expressions. For fiscal year 2023, funds were re-allocated in increments to support general operating expenses or special projects. Local arts affiliated non-profit organizations that received funds were the Augusta Choral Society, Augusta Chorale of Georgia, Augusta Concert Band, Augusta Mini Theatre, Augusta Players, Augusta Symphony, Barefoot Productions/dba Creative Impressions, Colton Ballet, Gertrude Herbert Institute Of Art, Imperial Theatre, Jessye Norman School Of The Arts, Le Chat Noir, Morris Museum Of Art, Sacred Heart Cultural Center, Storyland Theatre, and Westobou Festival.
WRDW-TV
Separate gifts offer a $120,000 lift to local college students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Donations from a family well-known in local business as well as Dominion Energy will be helping college students complete their education on both sides of the Savannah River. Augusta University. Local entrepreneurs Brad and Paige Usry have given $100,000 to Augusta University to support student scholarships...
augustaceo.com
Usry Family Gives $100,000 to Hull College of Business for Scholarships
Local entrepreneurs Brad and Paige Usry have given $100,000 to Augusta University to support student scholarships in the James M. Hull College of Business. “First of all, we are thankful that we have the resources that we can do this,” said Brad Usry, a third-generation business owner who earned his business management degree in 1982 from Augusta College, a legacy school of Augusta University. “Secondly, Augusta University is such a big part of our lives. Paige and I met at AU and spent our young adult lives there — I played basketball four years, and she cheered for three years. That’s where we developed our relationship.”
augustaceo.com
Busby's Cares Community Contribution for August-October 2022
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Rick Busby with Busby’s Heating and Air presented Don Branum and Ron Skenes of Christ Community Health of Augusta with a $3000 contribution as part of The Busby’s Cares Community Contribution initiative. Christ Community Health of Augusta provides affordable, quality health services including...
augustaceo.com
First Step Staffing Opens To Help Combat Homelessness in Augusta, GA
First Step Staffing, a nonprofit staffing firm, announced it has opened a new location in Augusta in early October. Founded in Atlanta in 2007, First Step Staffing provides immediate employment to individuals at-risk of homelessness, as well as transportation to and from work and connection to other resources and services to retain stable housing.
edgefieldadvertiser.com
Edgefield County Healthcare Celebrates 50 Years of Service
Self Regional Healthcare CEO Dr. Matthew Logan, was on hand for the Edgefield County Hospital’s 50th, now known as Edgefield County Healthcare as an affiliate of Self Regional Healthcare of Greenwood. Joining him in the photo (center,above) is Edgefield’s CEO Carlos Milanes who welcomed dignitaries, staff, volunteers and guests from the podium under a large tent just outside the ECH on the breezeway grounds. It was a beautiful, sunny day with blue skies and mild temperatures that welcomed the close-to 100 guests attending. One of the guests, Kitty Wates of Edgefield, is seen in the photo with the two CEOs. Flowers in blue and white arrangements, a table of scrapbooks and clippings from 50 years of service, and a gift for everyone of a Christmas Ornament saluting the anniversary of ECH welcomed the guests. And not to forget, refreshments of at least 6 flavors of ice cream and a table of cookies were enjoyed by all. Also, the Self Regional Healthcare Health Express was on hand to give brief check-ups for all interested. A day to remember!
augustaceo.com
Greene Point at Cedar Street Groundbreaking
Augusta Housing and Community Development Department in partnership with Jeremey Johnson of Vetted Investments and Acquisitions, LLC will participate in a Groundbreaking Ceremony on Thursday, November 10th at 2:00pm for the Greene Pointe Community at Cedar Street located at 1113 Cedar Street, Augusta GA, 30901. The Greene Point Community is...
WRDW-TV
Golden Harvest Food Bank plans fresh produce giveaway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest food bank is holding another fresh produce distribution on Thursday. The contactless distribution will be held at the Faith Food Factory parking lot, 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. The “mobile market” will be open to the public from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees...
augustaceo.com
Augusta Metro Chamber Announces Board Chairman Transition
The Augusta Metro Chamber announces the transition of its Board Chairman position following the election of Garnett Johnson, owner of Augusta Office Solutions, to Mayor of the City of Augusta. Assuming the role of Board Chairman will be Dennis Trotter, Founding Partner at Jordan Trotter Commercial Real Estate. “The Chamber...
Two job expos scheduled for 2023 Masters Tournament
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Masters is hosting two job expos for Augusta-area high school students, faculty and staff at the Legends Club located at 2701 Washington Road, #22 Suite B in Augusta. The first one is Thursday, November 3rd, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and the second one is Saturday, November 5th, from 9:00 […]
edgefieldadvertiser.com
78th Reunion, the Edgefield High School Class of 1944
Pictured, left to right: Remaining members of the Class of 1944, Lucille Ouzts Padgett, Ann Bolton Connelly, PeeWeePadgett, Dorothy Ouzts Wofford, and Doris Hair Jovanelly. The Edgefield High School graduating class of 1944 held their seventy-eighth reunion earlier this month with a lunch meeting at the Triangle Restaurant in Johnston. Accompanied by family and friends, five members of the Class of ’44 were present: From Edgefield, Ann Bolton Connelly and PeeWee Padgett; from Johnston, Lucille Outzs Padgett and Dorothy Outzs Wofford; and from West Columbia, Doris Hair Jovanelly. The five expressed sadness over the loss of Betty Carey, another member of the class who was present at the reunion last year.
augustaceo.com
Amazon Web Services, Sumitomo Electric Lightwave, and Augusta Technical College Collaborate on New Fusion Splicing Certificate Course
College President Dr. Jermaine Whirl announced that Augusta Technical College hosted a Fusion Splicing Certificate Course, a collaborative training event with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Sumitomo Electric Lightwave that earned participants an innovative fiber optic fusion splicing certificate. Twenty-nine individuals took part in the October 5 - 7 course, which offered training on cutting-edge technologies and equipment and covered fiber optic installation and repair. Sumitomo Electric’s world-class experts led the instruction in fiber optic technologies. The program also includes a career networking event to connect students and potential employers.
wfxg.com
Historic buildings named to endangered properties list
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Four buildings have been newly identified as endangered by a local group dedicated to saving historic architecture in the Garden City. Historic Augusta, Inc., a local preservation society, has deemed Modjeska Theatre, Sibley Mill Tenement Housing, Tubman Home Cottage, and Heavenly Bound Church of God in Christ to its 2023 endangered properties list. The list was created in 2006 as a way to identify and bring attention to historic structures in Richmond County that may be in danger of demolition.
Here’s an overview of county-specific ballot items in the Midlands
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Across the Midlands, there are plenty of county-specific ballot items voters need to be familiar with. This includes penny taxes, new forms of county government, and school board bond referendums--- all topics voters in the Midlands are deciding on and will be deciding on come Election Day.
augustaceo.com
City of Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department Announces Christmas Crafts at the Farmers Market
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is proud to present Christmas Crafts at the Aiken County Farmers Market on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. With an assortment of locally crafted items including art, jewelry, soaps, wood creations, and beyond, there is something for everyone. Seasonal produce, baked goods, eggs, meats, and honey from local farmers will also be available for purchase.
Studies show Augusta is fat, unhealthy, and unhappy
Augusta is ranking incredibly low in some recent studies measuring physical and mental health in cities across the country.
PHOTOS: Children’s Hospital holds Halloween Parade for patients
Children's Hospital of Georgia held its annual Halloween Parade event for patients on Halloween morning.
wfxg.com
6th Annual Holiday Market at the Marina returns
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The 5th Street Marina is excited to host their annual Holiday Market down by the river. Every Sunday until December 18th. The market will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Rain or shine, people made their way out to the Fifth Street Marina enjoying...
wgac.com
Columbia County Fair Opens 10-Day Run This Week
The 57th annual Columbia County Fall Fair opens its 10-day run this Thursday, November 3 at the fairgrounds off Columbia Road. A new youth attendance policy will be in effect this year. After 7 p.m., those 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent. There’s a Student Night Special...
Comments / 0