League of Women Voters will persist in efforts despite lack of cooperation from candidates
In 1952, the League of Women Voters of Bowling Green and the Perrysburg League of Women Voters compiled the first non-partisan candidates bulletin in Wood County. Since then, League has regularly published candidates bulletins, now known as Voter Guides, and held Candidates Forums where candidates appeared before the voters in person. Candidates have participated at an almost 100% level, and they have regularly expressed their gratitude to League for opportunities to present their positions publicly. The public has also appreciated opportunities to hear the candidates.
Amendments to offer clarity on ordinance protecting reproductive health decisions
Bowling Green City Council member Nick Rubando will be introducing additional amendments to the recently introduced Ordinance 9031, adopting section 39.01 of the codified ordinances of the City of Bowling Green, concerning unlawful discrimination – at Monday’s meeting at 7 p.m. Originally introduced on Oct. 3, Ordinance 9031...
‘Service dog’ issue unleashes concerns at senior center
Some fur has been flying recently at the Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green. Discrepancies in the exact definition of a “service dog” has led to some discourse between a senior who uses a dog to alert her to health problems and others who don’t want a dog in the dining room.
Metalsmith Pat Pruitt offers reality check on Native Art as part of In the Round series at BGSU
Pat Pruitt, a contemporary metalsmith of Laguna, Chiricahua Apache, and Anglo descent, will speak on “I’m way funnier online – a reality check of technology and Native Art,” as part of the In the Round series Thursday, Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. in 228 Multipurpose Room in the Bowein Thompson Student Union on the BGSU campus.
Recent BGHS grad: Residents can’t expect teachers to teach & students to learn in the worst building in the area
I graduated from Bowling Green High School in 2021. I had a great experience and BGHS shaped me into the person that I am today. I am writing because it is disappointing, and quite frankly insulting, that our town does not want to invest in the current and future young people of our community. A better facility is the bare minimum that this community can provide, so that students at least have working bathrooms, livable learning conditions (heat and cooling) and adequate space and resources.
River House Arts presents contemporary ceramics exhibit ‘Mapping Desire’
River House Arts and Contemporary Art Toledo will present “Mapping Desire: Explorations in Making and Thinking in Contemporary Ceramics,” an exhibition showcasing work by Ebiteneyfa Baralaye, Alex Ferrante, and Matt Wedel. An opening reception for the show will be held at the gallery, 425 Jefferson Ave Toledo, Saturday,...
BG Police use Narcan to revive man reportedly overdosing on opiates
Bowling Green Police administered Narcan to an unresponsive man early this morning (Nov. 2). Police responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of Sand Ridge Road for an unresponsive male, age 27, with a history of drug use. Officers gave one dose of Narcan, which is used to revive people overdosing on opiates, then performed a sternum rub on the man, who appeared to be breathing easier at that point.
