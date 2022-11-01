IQibla, a technology company that designs and manufactures smart wearable products for 1.8 billion Muslims around the world, announced today the launch of its new smart ring, Zikr1-2022. The iQibla smart ring is a new generation of Islamic prayer time, direction, and countdown reminder devices designed for Muslims that can be connected with the iQibla app. The Zikr1, the size of an average finger ring, is made of high-end aluminium alloy and can be worn on the left or right hand. It comes in four colors: black, white, green, and gold. The Zikr 1-2022 is the best smart ring on the market. It features a Qibla (direction) Reading OLED Display, a Prayer Counter (Miqat-based prayer counter), a Wake Up Light Alarm Clock, and a Misbaha Counter.

