getnews.info
On Top of the Box: The Book on Creativity by Julian Wagner
On Top of the Box: The Book on Creativity by Julian Wagner is a new release from 10-10-10 Publishing about stimulating free-thinking and independence, looking for solutions instead of problems, and embracing change as a positive force rather than a negative one. Just consider the book’s title and how simply the author steps out of the box in which most people spend their lives.
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
WAINLUX laser brings the new advanced laser engraving and cutting machine 2022
WAINLUX specializes in the development, manufacture and sales of laser engraving machines, providing a variety of high-performance, intelligent laser engraving machines for a wide range of industries and more engraving enthusiasts and product designers. We have been committed to promoting the upgrading of laser engraving machines, allowing people from all walks of life to use their imagination and turn their creativity into reality.
Nash Vile, a Nashville-based media production company, generates buzz and highlights all alternative genres of music and art created in Music City.
“Brett Woodall, owner of Nash Vile, says, “Nashville is mostly known for country music and the country scene, right? Well, in reality, there’s so much more coming out of this town and we’re here to share it with you.””. Nashville has earned the moniker “Music City”,...
Nelle’s Naturals Was Made By A Mother Looking To Provide The Best For Her Kids And Is Now An Up-And-Coming Beauty Brand
Made with natural ingredients, Nelle’s Naturals has a full line of products for everything from haircare to bath time. This black and woman-owned business was founded and designed by a caring and talented mother who has made her lovingly-created products available to all. When choosing the products to use...
A Fresh New Blend Of Multiple Musical Genres: Roy Andrews Releases Hit New Album That Stems From A Deeply Reflective Place.
This seven-piece consortium of musical singles leads the audience on a journey through many musical worlds. Roy Andrews is a new up-and-coming artist who aspires to create music that syncs with his multifarious and diverse taste in different genres to create a uniquely creative space for all those that enjoy listening to music that caters to a variety of different shades of their emotions. The rising star wholeheartedly believes in the idea that music is a universalistic and whole mode of connecting with the masses.
Doc Sheets Version 4.0 Makes Traceability Easy with Trace Graphs
Doc Sheets software is a versatile requirement management platform with many great features (lifecycle management, change management, workflow management, traceability, and more). This software is designed as an alternative to traditional word processors and spreadsheets. Doc Sheets has already been recognized as the most intuitive software with excellent user experience...
Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation Sheds Light on Myths Centering Around Placenta Ingestion Benefits
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – November 4, 2022 – Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation owner Meriah Davis has grown her company to be among San Diego’s premier placenta encapsulation services by providing an amazing level of support to her clients. Davis is sharing information women need to know about the myths of placenta ingestion.
CEO & Founder of BLW Online Trading, Cristian AP, is helping people become financially independent by creating educational resources
Cristian AP is a successful online trader who has created a framework to help people learn from his strategies and replicate them. Guatemala – Cristian AP, CEO & Founder of BLW Online Trading, a successful day trader, YouTuber, and social media influencer, has developed a framework that is helping millions to become financially independent and take control of their lives. Cristian’s resources, such as videos, tutorials, webinars, academies, and educational content, are being used worldwide.
Peacemakers Rejoice as Danni Peace Releases New Single: “Boy Bye”
Melodic and soulful, emerging pop and R&B artist, Danni Peace, is dropping her latest single, “Boy Bye.” Highly anticipated by her dedicated fanbase known as the “Peacemakers,” this song packs a rhythmic beat that urges audiences to get up and dance. Melodic and soulful, emerging pop...
A Profound Expression of Gratitude, Love, and Thankfulness – Var Underscores the Silver Lining with New Single
Imbibed with raw and honest sentiments, “Count Your Blessings” is a moving reflection of Var Hillsman’s strong belief in ‘One God, One Love, and Humanity’. Marking the release of his fascinating third single leading up to his upcoming debut album, singer-songwriter Var depicts a stunning fusion of Soul and Reggae tunes. Titled “Count Your Blessings,” the new track underscores the vitality of being thankful for things you are endowed with.
B&R Event Rentals Offers Timeless, Classic Wedding Event Rental Services
Wedding events are the most important moments in your life. That’s why it’s critical to hire a wedding event rental company that provides quality products and services. At B&R Event Rentals, we have everything you need to make your wedding day perfect! With our one-stop shop for all things rental for your wedding or event, we’re known for our amazing customer service that you simply can’t find anywhere else. Choose from our perfectly curated selection of wedding arches, backdrops, farm tables, mobile bar, yard games, and even getaway cars.
Metaverse-as-a-Service – Creating and Serving A New Industry
Reach Cloud and LE4F.AGENCY pioneering Metaverse-as-a-Service with a new partnership. Reach Cloud is an infrastructure provider for the metaverse. The Reach team has created the tools to create functional, accessible virtual spaces that are able to be experienced by users on PC, VR, and mobile devices. These metaspaces are able to be created and updated rapidly and are able to incorporate multi-user, NFT, and AR functionalities providing the best tools for users to create metaspaces much like how Wix allows people to create websites.
MuConvert Spotify Music Converter: Convert Spotify Music to MP3 for Listening Offline
United States – Nov 3, 2022 – Everyone has experienced the frustration of downloading a favorite song or podcast, only to discover it won’t play. MuConvert Spotify Music Converter has solved this problem and the company has currently offered music lovers a free trial to download Spotify music without premium.
Romel De Silva stars in Season 3 of Apple TV+’s Emmy Award Winning “Ghostwriter,” as Oliver Ramos, the titular ghost of the series.
LOS ANGELES, CA – Filipino-American actor and comedian Romel De Silva is cast in the award winning series Ghostwriter, after appearing in He’s All That, starring Tik Tok’s Addison Rae and Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan. His newest role in Ghostwriter, tells the story of a ghost that haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world employing a group of friends to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business.
The New Aluminium Alloy Zikr1-2022 Features Wake Up Light Alarm Clock and Misbaha Counter
IQibla, a technology company that designs and manufactures smart wearable products for 1.8 billion Muslims around the world, announced today the launch of its new smart ring, Zikr1-2022. The iQibla smart ring is a new generation of Islamic prayer time, direction, and countdown reminder devices designed for Muslims that can be connected with the iQibla app. The Zikr1, the size of an average finger ring, is made of high-end aluminium alloy and can be worn on the left or right hand. It comes in four colors: black, white, green, and gold. The Zikr 1-2022 is the best smart ring on the market. It features a Qibla (direction) Reading OLED Display, a Prayer Counter (Miqat-based prayer counter), a Wake Up Light Alarm Clock, and a Misbaha Counter.
Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven direct sales enablement, is launching Learning Solutions, to empower social sellers with engagement-based micro-learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005050/en/ Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution Driving the future of social selling success, backed by science, research, and data (Graphic: Business Wire)
Witness the miraculous life of Prince Shakti in Pyuush’s debut novel – Rise of Shakti
Rise of Shakti is the story of Prince Shakti who is born in a miraculous way. While his birth brings upon joy to the kingdom, the other side of the story of his birth revolves around darkness. His life path destiny is not only linked to the human realm but...
Walk on a true journey from pain to peace in Never Say Never by R. Chaitanya
In her book, R. Chaitanya writes that inspite of the infinite material possessions, scientific discoveries, luxurious lifestyles, technical advancements, and riches, people’s lives are tales of suffering, pain, and diseases. They feel it in the core of their being. No one can deny pain in life, there is a fierce fire burning in each heart.Through this book, the author intends to apply balm on bruised hearts. She wants to hold trembling hands in hers, and wrap up all who are burning in the frying pan of life in a golden blanket of love and security. It’s her foremost priority that by the time you finish this book, you are happy, calm, and peaceful.
