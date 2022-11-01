ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
getnews.info

On Top of the Box: The Book on Creativity by Julian Wagner

On Top of the Box: The Book on Creativity by Julian Wagner is a new release from 10-10-10 Publishing about stimulating free-thinking and independence, looking for solutions instead of problems, and embracing change as a positive force rather than a negative one. Just consider the book’s title and how simply the author steps out of the box in which most people spend their lives.
getnews.info

WAINLUX laser brings the new advanced laser engraving and cutting machine 2022

WAINLUX specializes in the development, manufacture and sales of laser engraving machines, providing a variety of high-performance, intelligent laser engraving machines for a wide range of industries and more engraving enthusiasts and product designers. We have been committed to promoting the upgrading of laser engraving machines, allowing people from all walks of life to use their imagination and turn their creativity into reality.
getnews.info

A Fresh New Blend Of Multiple Musical Genres: Roy Andrews Releases Hit New Album That Stems From A Deeply Reflective Place.

This seven-piece consortium of musical singles leads the audience on a journey through many musical worlds. Roy Andrews is a new up-and-coming artist who aspires to create music that syncs with his multifarious and diverse taste in different genres to create a uniquely creative space for all those that enjoy listening to music that caters to a variety of different shades of their emotions. The rising star wholeheartedly believes in the idea that music is a universalistic and whole mode of connecting with the masses.
getnews.info

Doc Sheets Version 4.0 Makes Traceability Easy with Trace Graphs

Doc Sheets software is a versatile requirement management platform with many great features (lifecycle management, change management, workflow management, traceability, and more). This software is designed as an alternative to traditional word processors and spreadsheets. Doc Sheets has already been recognized as the most intuitive software with excellent user experience...
getnews.info

CEO & Founder of BLW Online Trading, Cristian AP, is helping people become financially independent by creating educational resources

Cristian AP is a successful online trader who has created a framework to help people learn from his strategies and replicate them. Guatemala – Cristian AP, CEO & Founder of BLW Online Trading, a successful day trader, YouTuber, and social media influencer, has developed a framework that is helping millions to become financially independent and take control of their lives. Cristian’s resources, such as videos, tutorials, webinars, academies, and educational content, are being used worldwide.
getnews.info

A Profound Expression of Gratitude, Love, and Thankfulness – Var Underscores the Silver Lining with New Single

Imbibed with raw and honest sentiments, “Count Your Blessings” is a moving reflection of Var Hillsman’s strong belief in ‘One God, One Love, and Humanity’. Marking the release of his fascinating third single leading up to his upcoming debut album, singer-songwriter Var depicts a stunning fusion of Soul and Reggae tunes. Titled “Count Your Blessings,” the new track underscores the vitality of being thankful for things you are endowed with.
getnews.info

B&R Event Rentals Offers Timeless, Classic Wedding Event Rental Services

Wedding events are the most important moments in your life. That’s why it’s critical to hire a wedding event rental company that provides quality products and services. At B&R Event Rentals, we have everything you need to make your wedding day perfect! With our one-stop shop for all things rental for your wedding or event, we’re known for our amazing customer service that you simply can’t find anywhere else. Choose from our perfectly curated selection of wedding arches, backdrops, farm tables, mobile bar, yard games, and even getaway cars.
getnews.info

Metaverse-as-a-Service – Creating and Serving A New Industry

Reach Cloud and LE4F.AGENCY pioneering Metaverse-as-a-Service with a new partnership. Reach Cloud is an infrastructure provider for the metaverse. The Reach team has created the tools to create functional, accessible virtual spaces that are able to be experienced by users on PC, VR, and mobile devices. These metaspaces are able to be created and updated rapidly and are able to incorporate multi-user, NFT, and AR functionalities providing the best tools for users to create metaspaces much like how Wix allows people to create websites.
OHIO STATE
getnews.info

MuConvert Spotify Music Converter: Convert Spotify Music to MP3 for Listening Offline

United States – Nov 3, 2022 – Everyone has experienced the frustration of downloading a favorite song or podcast, only to discover it won’t play. MuConvert Spotify Music Converter has solved this problem and the company has currently offered music lovers a free trial to download Spotify music without premium.
getnews.info

Romel De Silva stars in Season 3 of Apple TV+’s Emmy Award Winning “Ghostwriter,” as Oliver Ramos, the titular ghost of the series.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Filipino-American actor and comedian Romel De Silva is cast in the award winning series Ghostwriter, after appearing in He’s All That, starring Tik Tok’s Addison Rae and Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan. His newest role in Ghostwriter, tells the story of a ghost that haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world employing a group of friends to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business.
CALIFORNIA STATE
getnews.info

The New Aluminium Alloy Zikr1-2022 Features Wake Up Light Alarm Clock and Misbaha Counter

IQibla, a technology company that designs and manufactures smart wearable products for 1.8 billion Muslims around the world, announced today the launch of its new smart ring, Zikr1-2022. The iQibla smart ring is a new generation of Islamic prayer time, direction, and countdown reminder devices designed for Muslims that can be connected with the iQibla app. The Zikr1, the size of an average finger ring, is made of high-end aluminium alloy and can be worn on the left or right hand. It comes in four colors: black, white, green, and gold. The Zikr 1-2022 is the best smart ring on the market. It features a Qibla (direction) Reading OLED Display, a Prayer Counter (Miqat-based prayer counter), a Wake Up Light Alarm Clock, and a Misbaha Counter.
The Associated Press

Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven direct sales enablement, is launching Learning Solutions, to empower social sellers with engagement-based micro-learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005050/en/ Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution Driving the future of social selling success, backed by science, research, and data (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info

Walk on a true journey from pain to peace in Never Say Never by R. Chaitanya

In her book, R. Chaitanya writes that inspite of the infinite material possessions, scientific discoveries, luxurious lifestyles, technical advancements, and riches, people’s lives are tales of suffering, pain, and diseases. They feel it in the core of their being. No one can deny pain in life, there is a fierce fire burning in each heart.Through this book, the author intends to apply balm on bruised hearts. She wants to hold trembling hands in hers, and wrap up all who are burning in the frying pan of life in a golden blanket of love and security. It’s her foremost priority that by the time you finish this book, you are happy, calm, and peaceful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy